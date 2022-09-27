Read full article on original website
Cardinals’ JJ Watt Underwent Treatment for Heart Condition
The 33-year-old defensive end revealed he had his heart shocked back into rhythm earlier this week.
Bears' Michael Badgley: Set for Week 4 start
Badgley will start Sunday's game against the Giants, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Badgley inked with the Bears on Saturday and will now start for the team in place of Cairo Santos (personal). The veteran converted 18 of his 22 field-goal tries across 13 games between the Colts and Titans last season, but rain and wind could impact Sunday's contest and therefore limit kicking opportunities.
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Bumps up to Big Apple
Johnson was elevated to the Giants' active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. With the Giants decimated at receiver, Johnson will get the elevation to act as pass-catching depth. The veteran undrafted free agent last played for the Titans in 2021, compiling nine receptions for 160 yards on 190 offensive snaps.
Vikings barely outlast Saints 28-25 on a double doink
There is no reason that this game should have been close but in classic Vikings fashion, they allowed a team missing their QB1, RB1 and WR to be competitive and held on by a sliver in a 28-25 victory in London. The win makes the Vikings the first-ever team to go 3-0 in London.
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Iffy for Sunday
Prater (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Prater was limited at practices throughout the week due to a hip injury he presumably picked up during the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams, though he didn't appear bothered by the issue during the game as he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Cardinals don't kick off until 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, to there'll be few replacement options available if Prater is ruled out for Week 4.
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Back in majors
Kennedy was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday. Kennedy, who turns 24 on the final day of the regular season, hit .261/.363/.385 with seven home runs in 93 games at Triple-A this season. He has a .626 OPS in 80 at-bats in the majors. This is the corresponding move to Ketel Marte going on the injured list, so Kennedy could see time at second base over the final days of the season.
5 Observations Good and Bad from a Flickering Friday Night Lights Defeat
The Huskies have a few areas to shore up as they proceed.
WATCH: UTEP defensive end takes fumble back 100 yards for touchdown on incredible scoop-and-score play
Defensive ends are known for a lot of things, including their size, strength and tenacity. Endurance is not generally on that list, but UTEP defensive lineman Jadrian Taylor tried to change some minds in the Miners' 41-35 win over Charlotte on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, it looked like Charlotte was about to punch in a touchdown to cut into UTEP's lead. 49ers running back ChaVon McEachern plunged into the end zone, but the ball popped out right before he crossed the goal line.
Penn State into top 10 of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, Alabama back to No. 1
After a couple of top 10 teams took their first losses of the season in Week 5 of the college football schedule, Penn State managed to wiggle its way into the top 10 of the updated USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after a sloppy win at home against Northwestern. Penn State has been moved up to No. 10 in this week’s coaches poll, a move up of two spots in the coaches poll this week. Penn State joins Ohio State (No. 3) and Michigan (No. 4) in representing the Big Ten in the top 10. Kentucky and NC State each lost their...
Dillon Gabriel injury: Oklahoma star QB leaves TCU game after brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on slide
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left the Sooners' game against TCU on Saturday after suffering an apparent head injury on a late hit. Backup Davis Beville entered the game in Gabriel's place after the play. Gabriel went to slide early in the second quarter on a scramble and was hit directly in the head by Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge. Gabriel's head then proceeded to bounce off the ground from the force of the hit.
Bengals' Devin Asiasi: Suffers ankle injury Thursday
Asiasi is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury. Asiasi failed to haul in his only target in the second quarter before picking up an ankle issue that may knock him out for the rest of the contest. If he's unable to return, Hayden Hurst and Mitchell Wilcox would be the only healthy tight ends available for Cincinnati.
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Not spotted Thursday
McCaffrey (thigh) wasn't present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey officially was a non-participant Wednesday due to a thigh concern, which appears as if it'll force a second straight absence to begin Week 4 prep. Coach Matt Rhule told Newton on Wednesday that the Panthers aren't concerned about McCaffrey's health, but his status still should be watched to ensure he'll be available Sunday against the Cardinals.
Rams' Jordan Fuller: DNP at practice
Fuller (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. Fuller was unable to play in the Rams' Week 3 win over the Cardinals, and it appears he is still nursing the injury. With a Monday showdown against the divisional-rival 49ers looming, Fuller will be afforded an extra day to prepare. However, if he is unable to play, Terrell Burgess could be looking at continued extra opportunity.
NFL・
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Waived Friday
Sgarbossa was placed on waivers Friday, according to CapFriendly. Sgarbossa scored four points in 10 appearances with Washington last season. Assuming he goes unclaimed, the veteran forward should spend most of the 2022-23 campaign with AHL Hershey but he'll likely earn an NHL promotion as an injury replacement at some point.
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Back at practice
Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) returned to practice Friday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Valdes-Scantling, who was limited at Wednesday's practice, was deemed a non-participant Thursday, but his return to the mix Friday bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. The Chiefs' upcoming injury report will reveal whether or not Valdes-Scantling approaches the contest with a Week 4 injury designation.
Broncos' Baron Browning: Upgrades to full participant
Browning (knee) practiced in full Thursday. Browning suffered a right knee injury in Sunday's contest against the 49ers, but his ability to return as a full participant during Thursday's session indicates he's moved past the issue. The second-year linebacker figures to serve as a rotational piece within Denver's linebacker corps Sunday against the Raiders.
Pirates place C/INF Zack Collins (illness) on injured list
The Pittsburgh Pirates activated Tyler Heineman and placed fellow catcher Zack Collins on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Heineman, out
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Status in question for Sunday
Brown (rest/foot) is questionable for Sunday's game in Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Brown made a sudden appearance on the Cardinals' Week 4 injury report Friday, logging a limited session as he tends to a foot issue. If he's able to avoid the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, he again will be poised for significant volume in a receiving corps that'll be without DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), A.J. Green (knee) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR).
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Sidelined again
Cunningham (elbow) did not practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Cunningham had to exit Sunday's win over the Raiders early with the injury, and he has yet to practice this week. His status for Week 4 against the Colts is up in the air, although his participation level at practice Friday should give a clearer picture. if Cunningham is unable to play, Dylan Cole and Joe Jones will likely see an uptick in opportunity.
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Signs deal to join active roster
Smith signed a contract with the Giants on Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Smith had been elevated from the practice squad in prior weeks, but the Giants opted to use an open roster to officially sign the linebacker to the 53-man roster. Smith played in four games with the Giants last season, compiling 12 tackles and a pass deflection, but he's not expected to be anything more than linebacker depth on this current iteration of the team.
