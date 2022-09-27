New Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley (right) with Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst. (Courtesy City of Brookhaven Facebook)

Brookhaven has tapped Deputy Chief Brandon Gurley to become the city’s next police chief.

Gurley will be promoted to chief of police at a ceremony on Sept. 30 at Brookhaven City Hall, according to a press release. He will succeed Chief Gary Yandura, who has been the chief for roughly 10 years and is expected to retire in January of 2023.

Once Gurley is promoted, Yandura will become Chief Emeritus and will serve as an advisor during the transition.

According to the press release, Gurley joined the Brookhaven Police Department in April of 2013. He was promoted to deputy chief of police in March of 2019.

The post Brookhaven selects new police chief appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .