ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, MO

Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kevin S. Held
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xtcgy_0iCAT97M00

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. ( KTVI ) – Connie Goodwin woke up on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, determined to bring her son home and bring an end to seven years of heartache and family grief.

Her son, Edward Goodwin, was murdered in the summer of 2015. His murder went unsolved for two years until a break in the case led to arrests and, eventually, convictions of the men responsible.

But this was not the closure the Goodwin family needed. Edward Goodwin’s remains were still out in the wilderness. But Connie Goodwin says the Butler County Sheriff’s Department knew where her son was located and dragged its feet for years in retrieving his remains.

Crime Traveler: “Mom did it.”

After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she’d had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.

Connie Goodwin said her son was a self-employed tile layer and hard worker. He was a good son and better father, she said. He and his ex-wife had two children together: a son and daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJKai_0iCAT97M00
Edward Goodwin went missing in June 2015. (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)

Edward Goodwin was last seen on June 29, 2015. When he missed a Fourth of July family gathering, his mother reported him missing the following day.

For two years, the Goodwins had no idea where he was. By October and November 2017, both Connie Goodwin and local law enforcement came to believe Eldrid Smith and Rickey Hurt were responsible for Edward Goodwin’s disappearance and death, though Connie Goodwin disagrees with Sheriff Mark Dobbs on the motive for the crime.

By November, the sheriff’s department was told Edward Goodwin had been dumped in a small, private pond. Authorities partially drained the pond and found human hip bones, a femur bone and some ribs, Connie Goodwin said.

Medical testing confirmed the bones were those of Edward Goodwin.

Both Smith and Hurt pleaded guilty in 2021 to second-degree murder charges in his death. At present, Smith is serving a 12-year sentence at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific, and Hurt is serving 18 years at Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri.

Connie Goodwin says Sheriff Dobbs promised her family that law enforcement would return to the pond to search for the rest of her son’s remains.

So the Goodwin family waited — for five years.

Connie Goodwin said she got the run-around when she asked for updates from the sheriff’s department. She said they gave her a litany of reasons for the delay: other investigations, inclement weather, not having the necessary equipment at the moment, or waiting on the Missouri State Highway Patrol for assistance.

“How can a parent go on thinking about leaving the rest behind is beyond me,” she said.

Crime Traveler: The Ft. Leonard Wood Massacre

In fall 2021, the sheriff’s department attempted to drain the pond but did not get enough water to recover any remains. At one point, Connie Goodwin said authorities told her coyotes had taken the rest of her son’s remains, but she refused to acknowledge that.

On Sept. 16, she and her husband rented a sump pump of their own to drain the pond themselves. The following morning, they were joined by their daughter, as well as their grandson Gage Goodwin — Edward Goodwin’s son — on the trip to the pond.

The Goodwins arrived at 8 a.m. By 8:30 a.m., they started pumping the water out. Connie Goodwin said the family could see bones sticking up through the water by 10:30 a.m. She contacted Butler County Coroner Jim Akers around 12:30 p.m. to tell him they were getting her son’s remains.

Akers sped to the site by himself and arrived within 10 minutes of the phone call, Connie Goodwin said. By then, her grandson was in a kayak in the middle of the pond. Akers waded out in knee-high mud to pull the bones from the muck.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bc6s0_0iCAT97M00
    Edward had been dumped in a small, private pond off County Road 572 near State Highway T. (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QlhQf_0iCAT97M00
    The Goodwins arrived at 8 a.m. By 8:30 a.m., they started pumping the water out. Connie says the family could see bones sticking up through the water by 10:30 a.m. (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7Yto_0iCAT97M00
    Connie and her husband rented a sump pump of their own on Sept. 16, 2022, to drain the pond themselves. (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPWMu_0iCAT97M00
    Courtesy: Connie Goodwin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HFw4T_0iCAT97M00
    Ed Goodwin Sr. (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QToyI_0iCAT97M00
    Connie Goodwin. (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHsT7_0iCAT97M00
    Courtesy: Connie Goodwin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8rmk_0iCAT97M00
    Courtesy: Connie Goodwin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125f36_0iCAT97M00
    Butler County Coroner Jim Akers runs into the drained pond to help with the recovery. (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tlunn_0iCAT97M00
    Courtesy: Connie Goodwin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PzsQ9_0iCAT97M00
    Courtesy: Connie Goodwin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10o1kO_0iCAT97M00
    Courtesy: Connie Goodwin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l1goQ_0iCAT97M00
    The county coroner recovered several large bones from the mud, as well as a skull. He passed some of the bones to Gage, who was then pulled back to shore in the kayak. (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)
  • (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POIwf_0iCAT97M00
    Courtesy: Connie Goodwin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDOhd_0iCAT97M00
    Courtesy: Connie Goodwin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzeHW_0iCAT97M00
    The coroner and Gage also retrieved cinder blocks and barbed wire from the mud that had been used as a makeshift anchor to submerge Edward’s body. (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)

The county coroner recovered several large bones from the mud as well as a skull. He passed some of the bones to Gage Goodwin, who was then pulled back to shore in the kayak.

The coroner and Gage Goodwin also retrieved cinder blocks and barbed wire from the mud that had been used as a makeshift anchor to submerge Edward Goodwin’s body.

Connie Goodwin said Akers was very professional under the circumstances, describing him as an “honest man.” However, she has less-than-kind words for the sheriff’s department and former county coroner.

She said the Butler County Sheriff’s Department’s inaction denied her son justice and her family closure for five unnecessary years.

“Edward was stripped from his rights. And to be treated like this is inhumane,” she told KTVI.

Connie Goodwin said her son’s remains have been cremated, and she expected to get his ashes back as early as Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

dontgiveafuq
5d ago

18 years?....12?......wtf.... this plea bargain crap needs to stop....It was first degree... planned... premeditated..

Reply
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butler County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, MO
County
Butler County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Pond#Inclement Weather
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Missouri on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck less than a mile from Cooter, Missouri, and 24 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Officials said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri health executives plead guilty in widespread fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two former executives of a Missouri health nonprofit have pleaded guilty to their roles in a corruption scheme that ensnared several Arkansas elected officials and lobbyists, federal prosecutors said. Bontiea Bernedette Goss, 63, and her husband, Tommy Ray Goss, 66, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiracy charges arising from […]
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Fireball that Left a Trail of Smoke Over Missouri Friday

It was a rather active night for meteors over Missouri. A time-lapse video shows many fireballs that streaked across the sky. One even left a trail of smoke. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies YouTube channel just shared this video that was captured at approximately 2:52 am Friday, September 30, 2022. Note that there is one major fireball at the beginning that leaves a trail of smoke, then watch closely and you'll see at least a half dozen other space rocks streak across the sky.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

3 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes, catches fire

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County. Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Randolph Columbus Barrett House in Doniphan, Missouri, a town that has some interesting history

Randolph Columbus Barrett House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. An old house in Doniphan, Missouri was built in 1881. It's referred to as the Randolph Columbus Barrett House. It's a two-story, three-bay home with the architectural style of Classical Revival. In the front of the house, there is a two-story portico including rails on both levels. In 1976, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
DONIPHAN, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy