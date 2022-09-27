Read full article on original website
Related
Behind the Meaning of the Patsy Cline Classic “Crazy”
Despite her relatively short time in the spotlight, Patsy Cline helped change the tide in country music in the late ’50s and early ’60s. Her music not only helped usher in what we’ve come to know as the classic “Nashville sound” but clinched cross-over appeal from country audiences and the crooner-obsessed big-city crowd alike.
A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wows The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Watch Chris Stapleton Perform The Unreleased Hidden Gem, “It Takes A Woman,” Way Back In 2013
Before he exploded on the country music scene in 2015, Chris Stapleton was writing some of the biggest hits in country music. Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Josh Turner, George Strait… Chris has written hit for just about everybody. Nevertheless, the man has song after song after song just laying...
Caitlin Rose Takes the Reins at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ Music Video [WATCH]
Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose heads to the stables in her new music video for "Nobody's Sweetheart." Released today (Sept. 28), the fresh track serves as the latest preview of Rose's highly-awaited new record Cazimi, due out Nov. 18 via Missing Pierce Records. Co-written with accomplished songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian, "Nobody's Sweetheart" finds Rose trying to accept the cards she's been dealt. She embraces herself and the life she's cultivated wholly, rejecting the societal norms and expectations others may have.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week
Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
George Strait Delivers Perfect Rendition Of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” For Tribute Album
Leave it to The King to make this song sound just as good as the original. George Strait covered Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” for the forthcoming tribute album, Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver, and it’s safe to say he did his fellow Texas native more than justice (not that we ever expected anything less, though). The song was originally recorded by the one and only Waylon Jennings for his 1983 classic Honky […] The post George Strait Delivers Perfect Rendition Of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” For Tribute Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATED PEOPLE
'The Voice': John Legend nabs 'one of the best singers in the competition' by blocking Blake Shelton
John Legend was quick to use his block button on Blake Shelton on Tuesday night, dashing his hopes of snagging country singer Peyton Aldridge.
Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover
Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
talentrecap.com
Chapel Hart Releases New Song ‘Ol’ Church Hymn’ with Darius Rucker
America’s Got Talent finalists Chapel Hart have a new song out with their finale duet partner Darius Rucker. The track, called “Ol’ Church Hymn,” is a classic country love song that uses religious imagery as a metaphor. Chapel Hart Releases New Song ‘Ol’ Church Hymn’...
Alan Jackson To Be Honored With Artist Of A Lifetime Award At CMT ‘Artists Of The Year’ Show Next Month
What a well-deserved honor for the incomparable Alan Jackson. The Georgia native is set to be honored with the very well-deserved CMT Artist of a Lifetime award at the upcoming 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony next month. Alan, who released his 25th studio album Where Have You Gone last year, told Billboard that he is “very proud” to be honored with this incredible award: “I believe I’ve made more videos than just about anybody, and I know how […] The post Alan Jackson To Be Honored With Artist Of A Lifetime Award At CMT ‘Artists Of The Year’ Show Next Month first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Throwback To Luke Combs & Leon Bridges Performing “Beyond” For CMT Crossroads
Don’t get me wrong… country music is by far my favorite genre, but I can always get down with some Leon Bridges and his silky smooth blend of soul, R&B, and a flare of blues. His most recent collaboration with Khruangbin is calming and groovy at the same...
Russell Dickerson Announces Self-Titled Third Album
Russell Dickerson's third studio album is coming very soon. The "Home Sweet" singer announced this week that he will release a self-titled album on Nov. 4. Not only did Dickerson reveal the album release date, but he also shared the album cover and 15-song tracklist. Russell Dickerson is set to feature his 2022 single "She Likes It," (feat. Jake Scott), as well as a new track, "I Wonder," out Friday (Sept. 30).
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
CMT
CMT Premiere: Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark and More Turn a Car into a Bonfire in "Bonfire at Tina's"
Ashley McBryde released her unofficial third album "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville" today – a concept project she cultivated alongside Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Aaron Raitiere, Pillbox Patti, Caylee Hammack, and Benjy Davis about life in a fictitious small town. McBryde released her music video for "Bonfire at Tina's" today,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Tyler Childers, Turnpike & More To Play Stagecoach Festival 2023
The largest country music festival in the world is returning to the Coachella Valley once more this coming spring to celebrate its 15th year. Featuring headlining performances from Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton, the festival is slated for April 28th through the 30th, 2023, at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
Stereogum
Jon Hopkins, Kelly Lee Owens, Sultan + Shepard, & Jerro – “To Feel Again / Trois”
You don’t see too many dance-producer posse cuts — or, at least, you don’t see too many dance-producer posse cuts that are billed as posse cuts. But a new single brings together the talents of five different producers, and it gives all of them equal billing. It bangs pretty hard, too.
Kane Brown Reveals Duet That Was Originally Pitched to Jason Aldean
If you’ve listened to Kane Brown and Blake Shelton sing “Different Man,” you know that this collaboration sounds just right with the country music stars. But Brown claims that he envisioned recording the duet with another country music artist. So Jason Aldean, next time, return your messages. Brown revealed the detail last month while co-hosting Country Countdown USA.
Zac Brown Band and Jimmy Buffett Hop on the ‘Same Boat’ for New Duet [Listen]
Zac Brown Band have enlisted Jimmy Buffett for a duet version of their spirited No. 1 single, “Same Boat.”. In this remake. the 75-year-old “Margaritaville” hitmaker goes solo on the second verse as he delivers its universally relatable lyrics in true laidback Jimmy Buffett fashion. “We all...
Comments / 0