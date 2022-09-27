ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc45.com

North Carolina prepares for Ian

PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian begins to turn its’ attention to North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency. The Governor's team telling North Carolinians tomorrow should be the worst of it, but how bad, we’ll have to wait and see. "I...
abc45.com

Sports car seized in high-speed chase transformed into police cruiser

WASHINGTON (TND) — A 2020 sports car that was seized in a high-speed chase has been transformed into a police cruiser. Talk about a turnaround!" the Texas Department of Public Safety -- Southeast Texas Region wrote in a Facebook post. "The 1,080 HP Dodge Hellcat went from evading law enforcement in Harris Co. to now catching criminals wherever it roams in Texas."
