Florida State

North Carolina prepares for Ian

PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian begins to turn its’ attention to North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency. The Governor's team telling North Carolinians tomorrow should be the worst of it, but how bad, we’ll have to wait and see. "I...
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen, expected to bring significant rain to Carolinas

WLOS — Ian remains the main talker Tuesday as the storm has strengthened to a Category 3 overnight. Early Tuesday, Ian worked across Cuba, headed to the Gulf with the outer bands of the system already moving into the keys and south Florida. Heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian will spread across Florida during the next couple of days. There is a moderate risk of excessive rainfall across much of the Florida peninsula, and significant flooding impacts are expected.
Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
NORTH CAROLINA SECURES 750 MILLION TO FIGHT OPIOID CRISIS

North Carolina's Attorney General John Stein has visited highpoint to discuss funds he has won from pharmaceutical companies and give praise to organizations like caring services that have been taking on the opioid crisis since the pandemic began. "Then the pandemic hit, isolation, job loss, anxiety, depression, all of those...
N.C. to receive $109 Million in funds for electric vehicle charging stations

North Carolina — According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), N.C. will receive around $109 million over five years from the Federal Highway Administration for the development of electric vehicle stations. “Electric vehicles are growing in popularity and demand, and we need to make sure the state...
HPU Poll: North Carolinians Say President, Governor at Low Approval

HIGH POINT, N.C. — In a new High Point University Poll, North Carolina residents gave President Joe Biden a job approval rating of 34%. In addition, over half of North Carolina residents (53%) also said they disapprove of President Biden's job performance. These same respondents gave Gov. Roy Cooper...
