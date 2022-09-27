Read full article on original website
Ian becomes a hurricane again, heading to South Carolina after slamming Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Ian has become a hurricane again as of 5 p.m. EDT Thursday after spending most of the day downgraded to tropical storm status. The storm returned to warm water and gained that strength back. The National Weather Service said Ian is now taking...
North Carolina prepares for Ian
PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian begins to turn its’ attention to North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency. The Governor's team telling North Carolinians tomorrow should be the worst of it, but how bad, we’ll have to wait and see. "I...
Hurricane Ian down to Category 1; Storm Surge Warning issued along Carolina coast
WLOS — After swamping southwest Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian began moving across the peninsula, knocking out power to millions and turning streets into rivers. By 9 p.m., Hurricane Ian had been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, packing winds of about 105 mph.
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen, expected to bring significant rain to Carolinas
WLOS — Ian remains the main talker Tuesday as the storm has strengthened to a Category 3 overnight. Early Tuesday, Ian worked across Cuba, headed to the Gulf with the outer bands of the system already moving into the keys and south Florida. Heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian will spread across Florida during the next couple of days. There is a moderate risk of excessive rainfall across much of the Florida peninsula, and significant flooding impacts are expected.
'This is still a hazardous situation': Gov. DeSantis on Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — More than two million people in Florida remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm Thursday morning as it continues to make its way across Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis, in a press conference, said it is...
Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
NORTH CAROLINA SECURES 750 MILLION TO FIGHT OPIOID CRISIS
North Carolina's Attorney General John Stein has visited highpoint to discuss funds he has won from pharmaceutical companies and give praise to organizations like caring services that have been taking on the opioid crisis since the pandemic began. "Then the pandemic hit, isolation, job loss, anxiety, depression, all of those...
Oregon COVID-19 forecast raises concerns about flu season, looming 'twindemic'
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — The Oregon Health and Science University's latest COVID-19 forecast warns of a difficult influenza season, projecting the flu will outpace COVID by December. With health precautions in place during the pandemic being lifted, medical experts say viruses like the flu are now more likely to...
N.C. to receive $109 Million in funds for electric vehicle charging stations
North Carolina — According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), N.C. will receive around $109 million over five years from the Federal Highway Administration for the development of electric vehicle stations. “Electric vehicles are growing in popularity and demand, and we need to make sure the state...
HPU Poll: North Carolinians Say President, Governor at Low Approval
HIGH POINT, N.C. — In a new High Point University Poll, North Carolina residents gave President Joe Biden a job approval rating of 34%. In addition, over half of North Carolina residents (53%) also said they disapprove of President Biden's job performance. These same respondents gave Gov. Roy Cooper...
