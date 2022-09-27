WLOS — Ian remains the main talker Tuesday as the storm has strengthened to a Category 3 overnight. Early Tuesday, Ian worked across Cuba, headed to the Gulf with the outer bands of the system already moving into the keys and south Florida. Heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian will spread across Florida during the next couple of days. There is a moderate risk of excessive rainfall across much of the Florida peninsula, and significant flooding impacts are expected.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO