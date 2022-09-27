Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTOP
Old infrastructure led to E. coli in Baltimore water
BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials said this week that a confluence of problems with aging infrastructure contributed to an E. coli contamination of the city water system in early September. The Washington Post reports the problems reduced chlorine levels, which led to three positive tests for E. coli. A city...
Washington City Paper
Remembering Joe Bussard
The first time I heard of Joe Bussard was in 1998 when my friend Harris Wray telephoned me at my cubicle at Washington City Paper and said he had a story idea for me. This was not long after the Smithsonian reissued an opulent six-CD box-set of the Anthology of American Folk Music, which the proto-Beatnik magus Harry Smith had originally compiled in the early 1950s. Harris told me there was a record collector up in Frederick, Maryland, who was not only as crazy as Harry Smith, but who also had a legendary stash of far more old-time 78 RPM records from the 1920s and 1930s than Smith had ever had. Twenty-five thousand and counting, in fact, along with a collecting mania and unhinged fervor for the music to make the pill-popping Harry Smith look like a dilettante poser.
violetskyadventures.com
You Can Tour the Home of One of America’s Most Mysterious Authors
Edgar Allan Poe is notoriously known for his suspense writings and eerie tales, but did you know he once called Baltimore home? For just a short couple of years, Poe lived here in a top floor room and it is also where he began courting his wife, Virginia. About. The...
Washington City Paper
Divino Niño, Celebrating Dance and Tech, and More Best Bets for Sept. 29–Oct. 6
Uber talented vocalist and songwriter AMARU will perform at Pie Shop tonight. The event, titled The Warm Up, is a pop-up concert and open mic series featuring the local songwriter and friends. Born and raised in D.C., AMARU attended the SEED Public Charter High School, where he performed in musical theater shows and flexed his poetry writing skills. After graduation he moved to Atlanta, where he earned a degree in music performance from Morehouse College, but his poetry evolved into song: According to 202 Creates, he self-released his debut album, Childish Things, in 2018. Now back in D.C.—when he isn’t traveling the world as a teaching artist—AMARU continues to write, compose, and produce his own music that explores and expands on numerous genres from jazz to musical theater. His success is the result of skills and hard work—not gimmicks. Released this spring, his latest single, “Let You Go,” is a soul-stirring breakup anthem and his much-anticipated upcoming project, #WFR4 (What Friends Are For), is currently in the works. Also performing will be AMARU’s equally gifted “friends.” Chris Allen, a dynamic lyricist, was a member of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s 202 Creates Residency Program along with AMARU. KWAY is a charismatic rapper who recently dropped a new single, “Up and Away.” And RVOL (aka Reggie Volume), a sensational DJ and producer, will provide the soundscape. In addition to the great music, The Warm Up will also have vendors, raffle prizes, and special guest performances. AMARU and Friends play at 8 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Pie Shop, 1339 H St. NE. pieshopdc.com. $15–$40. —Sidney Thomas.
Dan Cox’s HBCU Visit Falls Flat As MAGA Republican Woos ‘Nearly Empty’ Morgan State Crowd
Maryland’s Republican nominee for governor, Del. Dan Cox, fell flat trying to woo Black voters at Morgan State University, Maryland's largest HBCU. The post Dan Cox’s HBCU Visit Falls Flat As MAGA Republican Woos ‘Nearly Empty’ Morgan State Crowd appeared first on NewsOne.
Nearly 400 students were given free socks and shoes in Baltimore City
Students from Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School were in for a treat when they walked into the building on Wednesday morning.
Wbaltv.com
Old Goucher bar opens with group martinis and an experimental chef residency
Church Bar opened in Baltimore's Old Goucher neighborhood on Sept. 28 with cocktails, small plates and an experimental chef residency program that the bar's owners hope will be the start of a new type of environment for commercial kitchens. The program invites chefs to develop their own unique menus that...
Baltimore Times
OPERA ON THE AVENUE, A DAYTIME FESTIVAL
I hope that my words find you and your family in good health. Well, my friends, there is not much going on this weekend. Nothing much came across my desk about the first weekend of the month except for a couple of events, but honey child, check out what I have for you next weekend!
foxbaltimore.com
Rise of juvenile crime in Baltimore City
WBFF — In the midst of rising juvenile crime Pastor Rodney Hudson with Ames memorial United Methodist church joined us talk about the surge in crime amongst young people. Hudson talked about why he thinks young people are involved in shootings an what the city can do to prevent the violence form happening. There also discussion about Hudson's congregation and whether there is anything they're doing to stop the violence.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Events this weekend (Sept. 30 – Oct. 2)
Happy October, Blue Jays! Can you believe that we are already a month into the school year? Classes might be picking up but so are the happenings in our amazing city. Take some time away from the desk this weekend at these awesome events. All Weekend. Fell’s Point Fun Festival,...
WBAL Radio
Archdiocese of Baltimore has 2-year plan to combat declining attendance
The Archdiocese of Baltimore will be doing some soul-searching, literally and figuratively over the next two years. Catholic Church attendance in Baltimore has been on the decline for years, but the pandemic accelerated the drop. The Catholic Review reported that while churches around the archdioceses have seats for more than...
Enter For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Baltimore Soul Jam! [Register Here]
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, MD metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Soul Jam Sweepstakes ends on October 14, 2022. Subject to Official Rules. Click here for official rules: Baltimore Soul Jam Contest Rules October 2022
Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again?
The vice-chair of the Maryland Minority Cannabis Business Association warns that more effort will be needed to ensure that a recreational cannabis industry is racially diverse and equitable. The post Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland family sues Uber over insurance coverage after father dies in accident
The family of a Maryland man killed on the job is suing Uber. The man was working for the rideshare service when he died in a tragic crash in Baltimore County. The family is questioning the exact amount of insurance coverage provided to him. The family of Sunil Bariali is...
weaa.org
Allied Security Officers voice mounting safety concerns at Marble Hall
Lillian Stephens, Contributing Writer with The MSU Spokesman. Several Allied Universal security officers have expressed fear for their safety following the death of Julian Fruh, a 19-year-old security officer with Allied Universal, who was shot to death on Aug. 29. Morgan State University has a contract with Allied Universal to...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: 50th Annual Baltimore Greek Festival, Beef & Beer at Roseda Farm, Doozy’s opens and more
There’s rain in the forecast this week but there are still plenty of reasons to venture out, from new menu items to food-oriented festivals. Here’s a look at what’s coming up in Baltimore:. Openings & announcements. Doozy’s Diner has opened in the Catonsville spot that formerly housed...
foxbaltimore.com
Questioning the Baltimore city's crime plan
WBFF — After what many consider a violent year for Baltimore, there has been cause for concern among citizens in the city. To talk about the ongoing violence and the mayor's city crime plan is Bishop Angel Nunez of the Bilingual Christian Church in Southeast Baltimore. Nunez talked about...
'It's been pretty bad': Families share concerns at BCPS coalition meeting
BCPS parents say enough is enough, and they want to see change, which is why they formed the Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition.
Shop Small with Stevie: Shananigans Toy Shop
Flora Stelzer owns the shop. She bought the store about seventeen years ago. The store features such a large selection even Stelzer finds new hidden gems.
Washington City Paper
Making a Meltdown: What Role Did Federal Prosecutors Play in Unraveling D.C.’s Crime Lab?
This story was supported with funds from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. No prosecutor likes to lose. But for Michael Ambrosino, one adverse ruling in September 2019 probably stung more than most. Back then, Ambrosino had a leading role at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C, where...
