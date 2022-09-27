Uber talented vocalist and songwriter AMARU will perform at Pie Shop tonight. The event, titled The Warm Up, is a pop-up concert and open mic series featuring the local songwriter and friends. Born and raised in D.C., AMARU attended the SEED Public Charter High School, where he performed in musical theater shows and flexed his poetry writing skills. After graduation he moved to Atlanta, where he earned a degree in music performance from Morehouse College, but his poetry evolved into song: According to 202 Creates, he self-released his debut album, Childish Things, in 2018. Now back in D.C.—when he isn’t traveling the world as a teaching artist—AMARU continues to write, compose, and produce his own music that explores and expands on numerous genres from jazz to musical theater. His success is the result of skills and hard work—not gimmicks. Released this spring, his latest single, “Let You Go,” is a soul-stirring breakup anthem and his much-anticipated upcoming project, #WFR4 (What Friends Are For), is currently in the works. Also performing will be AMARU’s equally gifted “friends.” Chris Allen, a dynamic lyricist, was a member of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s 202 Creates Residency Program along with AMARU. KWAY is a charismatic rapper who recently dropped a new single, “Up and Away.” And RVOL (aka Reggie Volume), a sensational DJ and producer, will provide the soundscape. In addition to the great music, The Warm Up will also have vendors, raffle prizes, and special guest performances. AMARU and Friends play at 8 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Pie Shop, 1339 H St. NE. pieshopdc.com. $15–$40. —Sidney Thomas.

