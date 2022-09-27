ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Old infrastructure led to E. coli in Baltimore water

BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials said this week that a confluence of problems with aging infrastructure contributed to an E. coli contamination of the city water system in early September. The Washington Post reports the problems reduced chlorine levels, which led to three positive tests for E. coli. A city...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington City Paper

Remembering Joe Bussard

The first time I heard of Joe Bussard was in 1998 when my friend Harris Wray telephoned me at my cubicle at Washington City Paper and said he had a story idea for me. This was not long after the Smithsonian reissued an opulent six-CD box-set of the Anthology of American Folk Music, which the proto-Beatnik magus Harry Smith had originally compiled in the early 1950s. Harris told me there was a record collector up in Frederick, Maryland, who was not only as crazy as Harry Smith, but who also had a legendary stash of far more old-time 78 RPM records from the 1920s and 1930s than Smith had ever had. Twenty-five thousand and counting, in fact, along with a collecting mania and unhinged fervor for the music to make the pill-popping Harry Smith look like a dilettante poser.
FREDERICK, MD
Washington City Paper

Divino Niño, Celebrating Dance and Tech, and More Best Bets for Sept. 29–Oct. 6

Uber talented vocalist and songwriter AMARU will perform at Pie Shop tonight. The event, titled The Warm Up, is a pop-up concert and open mic series featuring the local songwriter and friends. Born and raised in D.C., AMARU attended the SEED Public Charter High School, where he performed in musical theater shows and flexed his poetry writing skills. After graduation he moved to Atlanta, where he earned a degree in music performance from Morehouse College, but his poetry evolved into song: According to 202 Creates, he self-released his debut album, Childish Things, in 2018. Now back in D.C.—when he isn’t traveling the world as a teaching artist—AMARU continues to write, compose, and produce his own music that explores and expands on numerous genres from jazz to musical theater. His success is the result of skills and hard work—not gimmicks. Released this spring, his latest single, “Let You Go,” is a soul-stirring breakup anthem and his much-anticipated upcoming project, #WFR4 (What Friends Are For), is currently in the works. Also performing will be AMARU’s equally gifted “friends.” Chris Allen, a dynamic lyricist, was a member of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s 202 Creates Residency Program along with AMARU. KWAY is a charismatic rapper who recently dropped a new single, “Up and Away.” And RVOL (aka Reggie Volume), a sensational DJ and producer, will provide the soundscape. In addition to the great music, The Warm Up will also have vendors, raffle prizes, and special guest performances. AMARU and Friends play at 8 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Pie Shop, 1339 H St. NE. pieshopdc.com. $15–$40. —Sidney Thomas.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore Times

OPERA ON THE AVENUE, A DAYTIME FESTIVAL

I hope that my words find you and your family in good health. Well, my friends, there is not much going on this weekend. Nothing much came across my desk about the first weekend of the month except for a couple of events, but honey child, check out what I have for you next weekend!
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Tony Kushner
Person
Nina Simone
Person
George C. Wolfe
foxbaltimore.com

Rise of juvenile crime in Baltimore City

WBFF — In the midst of rising juvenile crime Pastor Rodney Hudson with Ames memorial United Methodist church joined us talk about the surge in crime amongst young people. Hudson talked about why he thinks young people are involved in shootings an what the city can do to prevent the violence form happening. There also discussion about Hudson's congregation and whether there is anything they're doing to stop the violence.
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Events this weekend (Sept. 30 – Oct. 2)

Happy October, Blue Jays! Can you believe that we are already a month into the school year? Classes might be picking up but so are the happenings in our amazing city. Take some time away from the desk this weekend at these awesome events. All Weekend. Fell’s Point Fun Festival,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Archdiocese of Baltimore has 2-year plan to combat declining attendance

The Archdiocese of Baltimore will be doing some soul-searching, literally and figuratively over the next two years. Catholic Church attendance in Baltimore has been on the decline for years, but the pandemic accelerated the drop. The Catholic Review reported that while churches around the archdioceses have seats for more than...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#African Americans#The Public Theatre
weaa.org

Allied Security Officers voice mounting safety concerns at Marble Hall

Lillian Stephens, Contributing Writer with The MSU Spokesman. Several Allied Universal security officers have expressed fear for their safety following the death of Julian Fruh, a 19-year-old security officer with Allied Universal, who was shot to death on Aug. 29. Morgan State University has a contract with Allied Universal to...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Movies
foxbaltimore.com

Questioning the Baltimore city's crime plan

WBFF — After what many consider a violent year for Baltimore, there has been cause for concern among citizens in the city. To talk about the ongoing violence and the mayor's city crime plan is Bishop Angel Nunez of the Bilingual Christian Church in Southeast Baltimore. Nunez talked about...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy