kchi.com
Chillicothe Football Improves To 4-2 With 42-7 Win At Lafayette
The Chillicothe High School Hornets Football team traveled to St. Joe to take on the Lafayette Fighting Irish on Friday night. The Hornets came away with their third MEC win of the season, taking down the Irish 42-7. Chillicothe got the scoring started with an 80-yard drive capped off with...
kchi.com
Drought Conditions In Northwest Missouri
The USGS Drought Monitor indicates Northwest Missouri is Abnormally Dry or in a Moderate Drought, with a few counties in a Severe Drought. Abnormally Dry counties include Daviess and Grundy County. Moderate Drought counties include Caldwell, Chariton, Linn, Livingston, and Sullivan Counties. Severe Drought is indicated for most of Carroll...
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork For Start Of October
Roadwork scheduled in northwest Missouri for the start of October includes pothole patching, pavement repairs, and shoulder work. In the local counties, the work includes. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69 through October. Carroll County. US 24 – Resurfacing project...
kchi.com
Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
kchi.com
Three Demolition Properties Deeded To City
The Quit Claim Deeds for three properties were accepted by the Chillicothe City Council in closed session Monday. The Council entered executive session following the regular meeting and accepted the QuitClaim deeds for 350 Jackson, 615 Vine, and 1547 Bryan. The properties were on the list of those demolished by the City.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report
The Chillicothe Police Report for Wednesday and Thursday. Chillicothe Police responded to 94 calls for service Wednesday. Some of the calls include:. 8:13 am, Checking well-being of resident in the 300 block of Martin Street was requested, the caller was concerned the resident was possibly deceased. Officers and Emergency Services responded and the 74-year-old resident was found to be deceased. The Coroner’s Office was contacted and took custody of the body.
kchi.com
Milan Man Arrested
A Milan man was arrested by State Troopers in Sullivan County Thursday afternoon. Thirty-two-year-old Sean L Tinney was arrested at about 3:20 pm for alleged failure to display license plates, no driver’s license, no insurance, no seatbelt, and for failure to register as a sex offender. He was held at the Sullivan County Jail.
kchi.com
Linn County Sentencing
A Sumner man, 56-year-old Clay Creech was sentenced in Linn County court. In August Creech plead guilty to Hindering Prosecution and Tampering With Physical Evidence. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail on each count. The sentences were suspended, and he was placed on probation for 2 years. A...
kchi.com
Nelson Sentenced To Life For Murder Of Wisconsin Brothers
Garland Joseph Nelson of Braymer entered a plea of guilty to two counts of first-degree Murder. Nelson was in Cass County Court Friday morning for the plea hearing. He was sentenced by Judge R. Micheal Wagner to two life sentences without parole. All other charges have been dropped. Nelson was...
kchi.com
Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the latter half of September includes several investigations and arrests. September 16th, deputies in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation arrested 33-year-old Sherry Gayle Ritchie of Chillicothe on a Municipal warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on a charge of theft. In addition, the officer found alleged drug paraphernalia and other evidence. She was also arrested for alleged Possession of Methamphetamine.
