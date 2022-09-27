Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Tri-County Kiwanis groups disbands
The Sandwich-based Tri-County Kiwanis is disbanding due to a lack a membership, according to a press release from the group. The group was around for twelve years and participated in annual projects to help children in the community. Some of the programs included Go Baby Go which provided modified ride-on cars for young children with disabilities, Christmas in March which delivered food to those in need in the community, and Fruit of Room which provided fresh fruit to local elementary school students.
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
lakecountybanner.com
Arts and Crafts Festival begins Friday
The 51st Annual Reelfoot Annual Arts & Crafts Festival will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, 2022. The festival is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 30th and Saturday, Oct. 1st, and Sunday, Oct. 2nd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exhibitor hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Sept. 29th, 30th, and Oct. 1st, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2nd. This year’s arts and crafts festival features over 300 vendors and exhibitors from surrounding states. The arts and crafts festival brings in over 45,000 visitors to Lake County each year and is known as one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Mid-South. Free parking is available on state park grounds or visitors may opt to park at nearby private parking locations for a nominal charge.
wcsjnews.com
New Grundy Co. Corn Fest Queen Crowned
A new Grundy County Corn Festival Queen was crowned tonight. Second runner up was Gracie Nelson from Morris High School, first runner up was Addison Fair from the Gardner South Wilmington High School and Elaina Patten a junior from Coal City High School was crowned the newest Grundy County Corn Festival Queen.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Taste of Arlington Heights ~ Sept 30 and Oct 1
Arlington Heights: Your Fall Destination for Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment!. The Village of Arlington Heights is your home for Chicagoland’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment! Discover our one-of-a-kind Downtown ambiance with some of the most unique boutique stores in the Chicago suburbs. Live music, theater, and comedy are all showcased at the intimate Metropolis Performing Arts Centre. And savor Chicagoland’s best outdoor dining experience with Arlington Alfresco, concluding with live music, great eats, and family fun at Harmony Fest and the Taste of Arlington Heights on September 30 and October 1!
kanecountyconnects.com
Historic Kane County Farm Given National Designation
The George Crego Farm is located on Finley Road in Blackberry Township, just south and west of IL Route 47. The farmstead consists of the main house, worker’s house, granary, smoke house, machine shed, banked barn, a ceramic structural tile silo, hog furrowing house and metal grain bin. It has historical significance from 1852 to 1920 for agriculture and is a significant example of a successful 19th century dairy and grain farm.
959theriver.com
Plainfield’s “Stranger Things House” Collecting Candy So No Kid Leave Empty Handed
A house in Plainfield with an AWESOME Stranger Things-themed Halloween house has been the talk of the town for more than a week. Now, they are turning that exposure into something good for the community. They have set up an Amazon shop where you can buy candy to make sure...
Classic car auction coming to Northwest Suburbs
The Mecum Chicago 2022 auction at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center from October 13- 15 will feature about 1,000 classic cars and trucks.
Emil's - Restaurant Review - Grayslake, IL
I was in the Grayslake area with some friends. I asked them what would be a nice place to go to on a Sunday night to eat. They said Emil's Tavern in Grayslake is the only restaurant that was still open and decent.
The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking
Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire
The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
bhhschicago.com
8801 W Golf Road #5I
Welcome to Highland Tower. An outstanding fifth-floor unit of 1500 SF. offers a great floor plan; a spacious entry hall with a guest closet, a combined living and dining room with beautiful hardwood floors a gallery of windows, and a sliding door to the private, open, and oversized balcony facing nicely landscaped grounds. King-size bedroom with full bath. Wall-to-wall closet with a mirrored door. New carpeting in both bedrooms. The kitchen is furnished with elegant cherry wood cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Coin-operated laundry at the premises. There is No smoking in the building, unit, or balcony. Dedicated parking spots and additional parking permits from Management for short or extended-term guests. There are more opportunities to enjoy the outside; the clubhouse and the swimming pool. The offerings of the location are endless. Shopping, restaurants, entertainment, parks, public transportation including Niles free bus service ( DART) and nearby the I-294/I-90 Expressway, Chicago Executive PWK, and O'Hare Airports.
Westfield Old Orchard is Adding 3 New Stores, 2 New Restaurants and an Old Favorite
A slate of stores and restaurants are coming to Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie -- and one of them shoppers may remember from the mall's past. According to a Wednesday press release, the shops will open ahead of the holiday season, with more shopping options possibly on the way. "The new openings and long-standing retail partners will continue to provide a best-in-class shopping experience for the North Shore community, and we can’t wait to share even more updates soon.”
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout
The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
WSPY NEWS
Brenda Jo Farren, age 73
Brenda Jo Farren, age 73, of Bristol, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora, IL. She was born on August 26, 1949 in DeKalb, IL, the daughter of Donald and Cleo (Armstrong) Duncan. She married David Farren on January 29, 1992. She attended...
WSPY NEWS
Douglas Kent Westbrook, 69
Douglas Kent Westbrook, 69, of Somonauk, IL passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born July 31, 1953 in Sandwich, IL the son of William Smith and Betty Jeane (LaBolle) Westbrook. He married Tammi Diane Stahl on July 16, 1983 in Sandwich, IL. He graduated in 1972 from Somonauk High School. Douglas went on to work for All Steel in Aurora, IL from 1972-1992, Lyon Metal from 1992-1997 and the City of Sandwich from 1997 to his retirement in 2021. He was a member of the Boys Scouts Troop 35. He loved the outdoors, earning the nickname “Digger Doug”. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
wgnradio.com
The creators of the spooktacular ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display in Plainfield
Dave and Aubrey Appel of Plainfield join Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how they came up with their cool Halloween display replicating a scene from the popular Netflix show Stranger Things. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Butera closing Frankfort supermarket
Elgin-based Butera Finer Foods, which reacquired its former supermarket at 20825 S. LaGrange Road in Frankfort in 2018, announced the store would be closing sometime in October. The family-owned Butera chain took over the former Walt’s Food Center on Nov. 11, 2018, and christened the store a Butera Fruit Market....
Oktoberfest takes over Long Grove this weekend
Buffalo Creek Brewing is going all out this weekend to celebrate Oktoberfest with polka bands, authentic fare and, oh yeah, beer.
Forest Park Review
Nancy Wilson, 74
Nancy Jane Wilson of Forest Park died on Sept. 10, 2022 after a short illness. Born on Oct. 24, 1947 to Clifford and Gwynedd Wilson, she overcame many obstacles. She was born premature with cerebral palsy and was not expected to survive past 13 years. Unable to walk until she was 4, she wore leg braces as a child and again later in life, using a walker and then a wheelchair as she lost mobility.
