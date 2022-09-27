ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint ready to be more than just a great blocker for Georgia Football

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OCRzZ_0iCAPMMi00

Watch a big Georgia play this season and you’ll probably see Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint involved. The junior wide receiver has just six catches for 70 yards this season but his impact on the Georgia program expands far beyond the state sheet.

His far and away best attribute is his blocking. He’s a physical player who takes joy in moving defenders out of the way. Anyone who saw Georgia’s final offensive touchdown of the 2021 season knows this, as Rosemy-Jacksaint cleared the way for Brock Bowers in Georgia’s win over Alabama in the national championship game.

“Blocking is all about attitude,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “If you’ve got the attitude that you’re going to go in there and hit somebody, that’s what you’re going to do. If you don’t got that attitude, that’s not what you’re going to do. That’s something I’ve always had growing up playing football. That attitude, I always liked to play physical so that’s just part of my attitude and play style.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status with Georgia football team

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Arik Gilbert has been practicing with the team this week, but he stopped short of saying he’ll be traveling with the team this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play at Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Columbia. “A.G. has been...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Jefferson shuts out Winder-Barrow

JEFFERSON, Ga.— After a scoreless opening quarter, Jefferson scored four unanswered touchdowns to roll past Winder-Barrow, 28-0, at Memorial Stadium on Thursday. Max Aldridge connected with Jack Eubanks in the back of the end zone for the first of his two second-quarter touchdowns and a 7-0 Jefferson (4-2, 2-0 Region 8-5A).
JEFFERSON, GA
High School Football PRO

Athens, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clarke Central High School football team will have a game with Flowery Branch High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
accesswdun.com

Football: Tigers score 14 in final 2:11 to rally for road win

MACON — Commerce scored 14 points in the final 2:11, aided by a key interception, to rally for a 31-26 win over First Presbyterian on the road on Thursday. Sophomore Jaiden Daniels scored on an 17-yard TD run to give the Tigers (4-2) a 24-20 lead with 2:11 left in the game. Following a Jackson Morris interception moments later, Daniels sealed the win with a 49-yard yard blast with 1:28 remaining.
MACON, GA
Garden & Gun

When the Grit Is Gone

I remember my first visit to Athens, Georgia, vividly. One bright fall day two decades ago, I found myself bouncing along in the cab of journalist Doug Monroe’s pickup truck on the way to visit his class at the University of Georgia. From Atlanta, Highway 78 took us through small towns and past sprawling farms. Eventually we reached downtown Athens, walked past its historic storefronts, and crossed the campus quad. This particular point may be up for debate, but I swear students were lounging under trees with their textbooks, looking like the cover of a college catalog.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blocker#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Cox Media Group
wrwh.com

Update On Hurricane Ian For White County

(Cleveland)- The latest forecast information on Hurricane Ian is looking better for White County as far as the brunt of the storm system. In a situation update, Tuesday morning to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Public Safety Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that forecast models once again bumped the forecast track slightly southeast overnight and now bring Ian inland near Tampa Florida early Thursday morning.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
WGAU

As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga

Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Wind advisory for Athens, NE Ga

There is a wind advisory for Athens and northeast Georgia, in effect through 8 o’clock tonight, with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour anticipated. It’s the weather system that is impacting the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina, with the likelihood of storm surges as Category One Hurricane Ian blows past.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts

Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
82K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy