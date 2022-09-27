Read full article on original website
Improving civility in America must begin with leaders
Holding elected leaders accountable for boorish or coarse behavior is one strategy to help restore civility to American politics, according to a panel of South Dakota experts in public discourse. In a recent poll commissioned by South Dakota News Watch, 79% of 500 registered voters said civility in America has...
How Kid Link is helping Terry Redlin neighborhood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new survey is highlighting the strengths and challenges in a Sioux Falls neighborhood. It’s all a part of Sioux Falls Thrives’ Kid Link expansion into the area around Terry Redlin Elementary School. More than 30 people were surveyed for the report.
Families encouraged to apply for free, reduced meals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families are back to paying for meals at public schools. A pandemic-era program that provided free meals ended this summer. The Sioux Falls Falls School District is encouraging families to apply for free and reduced meals. Before the pandemic, nearly 50 percent of students...
Midwest Honor Flight group returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of local veterans is back home this morning following their whirlwind trip to Washington, DC on Saturday. They were part of the latest mission of Midwest Honor Flight’s trip to the nation’s capital to visit memorials in their honor. Some...
Reliabank Business Bank: Midwest Health Management Services
We expect a lot from our medical professionals. They have demanding jobs and because they make decisions that affect our lives, there is no room for error. That being said, they are only human and can be hit by the same stress and burnout all of us deal with. So how do they handle it? With the help of today’s Reliabank Business Beat guest. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with two members of the team at Midwest Health Management Services to find out more.
City looks to dismiss slaughterhouse injunction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The city of Sioux Falls has made a motion to dismiss a civil suit filed by the group looking to stop future slaughterhouses in the city. Earlier this month, Smart Growth Sioux Falls filed a lawsuit against the city to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant near Interstate 229 and Benson Road. The motion from attorney Reed Rasmussen, the attorney for Mayor Paul TenHaken and Sioux Falls City Council members, says Smart Growth Sioux Falls lacks standing and the “complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 2nd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The 18th Annual Swap Meet for Classic Cars, Trucks, Street Rods & Bikes will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside and outside the fairgrounds armory building. Admission is $3. Also at the fairgrounds, Benson’s Flea Market features vendors selling items from...
Sioux Falls businesses to support during Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When Julio Espino first moved to Sioux Falls 25 years ago, there were very few Hispanic restaurants and shops in town. “It’s just amazing when we came to town, and we had a such a major problem to even get our condiments or spices or stuff to cook. We had to basically… me and some other guys, we would get together and order a big truck out of Chicago to get our stuff to cook,” Espino said.
Cannabis co. joins local business for ‘baked’ goods
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular Sioux Falls bakery, well known for its booze-infused baking, is set to venture into a different type of ‘baking’, partnering with Dakota Herb, a Brandon based cannabis company. The partnership is still in its early phases, but Holly Jorgenson, one...
KELOLAND Media Group and partners sponsor blood donor event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You can help save lives just by rolling up your sleeves. KELOLAND Media Group is teaming up with Avera, Sanford and the Community Blood Bank for a Donor-a-thon. You can donate blood from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct.13. The goal is...
Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad. Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.” Hariri said the protest in downtown Sioux Falls was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve laid my eyes on.”
Flashback Friday: Farmers helping farmers in 1985
BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) — Yesterday we brought you the story of a community coming together to help a family farm near Worthington. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985 with KELOLAND’S Perry Groten and show you how neighbors came together to help a Baltic farmer.
Angela Kennecke to focus on Emily’s Hope
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is Angela Kennecke’s last day at KELOLAND News. She’s one of the most familiar faces here in our KELOLAND studio. She’s also led the investigative team at KELOLAND News. As many of you know, after the death of her daughter,...
Sioux Falls native survives first hurricane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Like many people in Florida, a Sioux Falls native is just beginning to assess the widespread damage after Hurricane Ian slammed the west side of the coastal state yesterday. When millions of Floridians evacuated, Sara Plucker decided to hunker down and weather out the...
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 1
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former child care worker is under arrest for 10 counts of sexual contact with children. A 52 year old Aberdeen...
SiouxperCon takes flight in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convention celebrating everything from comic books to cosplay to professional wrestling is underway in Sioux Falls. SiouxperCon took flight in 2016 as a destination for all things pop culture and fandom. “If you’re into Supernatural or you’re into Harry Potter or you’re into...
Giliberto’s shooting; Midwest Honor Flight; Youth Woyuonihan Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital. Tribal elders, speakers...
Donate new & gently used items to help Keep KELOLAND Warm
Winter in KELOLAND can be dangerously cold, and people in our communities who are experiencing poverty or homelessness often don’t have the proper warm clothing to withstand the extreme temperatures. Nine years ago, KELOLAND Media Group recognized that need and began an initiative designed to Keep KELOLAND Warm. Julie Becker is the executive director of the Saint Francis house in Sioux Falls; and Shelly Johnson, is the senior marketing manager at Montgomery’s. They represent two of our co-sponsors in this effort. Each of their groups, along with Lewis Drug, play critical roles in helping protect our vulnerable neighbors by taking part in our annual winter coat drive. You can play a pivotal role too because this year, as always coats, hats, and gloves in all sizes are needed once again.
Keep KELOLAND Warm begins Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — We’re putting the call out once again for gently-used winter clothing. Our Keep KELOLAND Warm donation drive begins Saturday. Drop boxes are located at most Lewis stores in Sioux Falls as well as at the St. Francis House. Our warm autumn days might...
