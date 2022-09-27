Val Cameron joined the show to talk about this week’s movies coming out! With some spooky season themed films, any Halloween lover will adore. Cameron describes how Horror Films are usually not her thing, however she has a love for thrillers. This movie happens to be a perfect combination of both. This psychological thriller “hits a nine from moment one of intense suspense,” Cameron said. The story mentions mental health, trayma, and dealing with emotion. Everyone can become passive aggressive which has dangers in itself, but what if it could kill us? Cameron said this is a good story with good pacing and an original take on a thriller.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO