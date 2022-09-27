Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Clothing hacks for fall
Today we are joined by Stephanie Tarnasky, owner of Love Olive Co. She came to talk to us about their fall line coming out and some great styling hacks to get you through fall. She brought some pieces from her store such as sweaters, flannels, boots, and a graphic tee. In this segment she shows how to style them and a few additional hacks and tips for clothes in general. To buy these cute clothes go to her website or social media.
ABC 4
Easy Halloween DIY decorations
Halloween is almost here meaning it is time to make your décor really match the season. Meg Bentley shows us some fun and easy DIY Halloween decorations to do with your kids. Including pumpkin crates, easy dollar tree wreaths, and pumpkin candle stick holders. She also gives some tips when it comes to DIYing Halloween décor, like repurposing items, using the Dollar Tree, and everyday items to accessorize your spooky door. For more DIY ideas and just hanging out check out her social media.
34 Jaw-Dropping Vegan Dessert Recipes We Love For 2022
From plant-based s'mores cookies to chocolatey brownies you can make in the air fryer, we've got an assortment of the sweet treats.
ABC 4
Available now! Newest adventures from the famous Michael Vey series
(Good Things Utah) After becoming a best-selling author virtually overnight at just age 29, Richard Paul Evans has since taken the world by storm — most notably creating his world-famous Michael Vey series. The series was first inspired by his son, Michael, and is now a best-selling collection followed by young fans from all walks of life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 4
Movie reviews for the spooky season lovers
Val Cameron joined the show to talk about this week’s movies coming out! With some spooky season themed films, any Halloween lover will adore. Cameron describes how Horror Films are usually not her thing, however she has a love for thrillers. This movie happens to be a perfect combination of both. This psychological thriller “hits a nine from moment one of intense suspense,” Cameron said. The story mentions mental health, trayma, and dealing with emotion. Everyone can become passive aggressive which has dangers in itself, but what if it could kill us? Cameron said this is a good story with good pacing and an original take on a thriller.
ABC 4
Wearable TikTok eyeliner trend
You may be seeing this look trending on TikTok. Makeup artist, Justin Derke, joined us on the show to share how you can rock ‘siren eyes’ day or night!. Derke says that although the siren eye trend can be used for a night out, you can still make it a daytime look by using lighter colors and toning it down.
Comments / 0