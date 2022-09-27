Report Card: Oklahoma grades poorly in loss to Kansas State

Any dreams of an undefeated season have officially come to an end as Oklahoma suffered its first loss of the season Saturday night against the Kansas State Wildcats. This has become a recurring theme over the last four years between these two.

Somehow Kansas State just finds a way to beat Oklahoma. Saturday’s loss against the Wildcats followed the same script as the previous losses. Deuce Vaughn was a thorn in Oklahoma’s side, accompanied by a breakout performance from an athletic quarterback. This time, instead of Skylar Thompson, it was Nebraska transfer, Adrian Martinez. He looked like the second-coming of former Heisman winner Cam Newton against Oklahoma. He diced them up through the air and ran for days against this Sooners’ defense.

Ultimately, Oklahoma lost the game 41-34. The story may have ended differently if they could’ve come up with two more plays on both sides of the ball. They couldn’t get out of their way. With that said, we have our final grades for the game and shared them below.

Quarterbacks: B-

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Dillon Gabriel was fine. Look, in the moments following the loss, the onus for this game seemed overwhelmingly on Gabriel’s shoulders. Quite frankly that’s just unfair.

It’s perfectly okay to acknowledge Gabriel missed some throws, and there’s no denying that. However, Gabriel deserves no more blame than his teammates on the defensive side of the ball and the coaches. A missed throw to Drake Stoops likely cost the Sooners a touchdown, and I’m sure he’d like to have back a few throws on third and fourth downs. His stat line was solid as he went 26/39 for 330 yards with four touchdown passes.

Much like the whole team, it was the missed opportunities that have us all thinking, “what if?”.

The odd thing there is those numbers, coupled with the fact he didn’t turn the ball over one time, is plenty to win any football game on any level. It is. That’s a cold hard fact.

That type of output should be enough to win you 90 percent of the football games you play. This game was a part of the remaining 10 percent where Gabriel had to be transcendent and not just good. He’s left meat on the bone in back-to-back games. Can he, Jeff Lebby, and this offense course correct?

We’ll find out against TCU.

Running Backs: B+

Sept. 24, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs as Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Julius Brents (23) defends during the game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Another week, another performance where Eric Gray solidifies himself as the leader of Oklahoma’s running back room. Gray started slow, but a flurry of big runs in the third quarter showed what he was all about.

There’s enough evidence to suggest Oklahoma might’ve shied away from him when they needed to lean on him the most in the third quarter. They were gashing the Wildcats, and things were working well, but playcalling and penalties forced them to go away from their talented runner.

Gray finished with 16 carries for 114 yards.

Marcus Major had nine carries for 37 yards and caught two swing passes for 11 yards. He didn’t impact the game as he had previously, but Major played his part as best he could. He provided a physical presence to help Oklahoma’s offensive line set a tone in the first half.

Ultimately, this group did their part. There were some mix-ups in pass pro, but other than that, they had a solid day.

Offensive Line: B

Oct 20, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners CO-offensive coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Folks, we are starting to see more consistency from the offensive line. They’re opening lanes for the running backs and Dillon Gabriel has had fairly clean pockets. That’s a great sign of progress.

The biggest knock for the offensive line on Saturday night was penalties. Multiple pre-snap penalties derailed Oklahoma in the most pivotal of moments, and the broadcast showed Brent Venables scribbling each offense into his little pocket-sized notebook. The team will be sure to hear about them in the lead-up to TCU.

Penalties aside, Oklahoma was fairly solid after they got their feet under them. Anton Harrison has put together some excellent film in what could be his last season in Norman before heading to the NFL. Left guard McKade Mettauer has settled in as well after a rough start in the first two games. Cleaning up the penalties as they prepare to head on the road should be a major point of emphasis.

Wide Receivers: A-

Sep 24, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) makes a catch as Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe (25) defends during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It seems after taking the training wheels off the offense has paid major dividends for guys like Jalil Farooq and Theo Wease.

Oklahoma got down 14-0 early and had to jump-start their offense and get some chunk plays. Theo Wease had a few explosive plays, including a 56-yard touchdown reception. Jalil Farooq added five catches for 69 yards. Stoops’ impact would’ve been a lot more noticeable if he and Gabriel could’ve connected on a few plays. Elsewhere, Marvin Mims was Marvin Mims, tallying four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. He’s a big play threat every time he touches the ball.

Tight Ends: B

Sept. 24, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Brayden Willis continued to be the most productive tight end on the team as he hauled in five catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns from Dillon Gabriel. He’s the guy for this room and Daniel Parker seems like just an added piece when they want to mix things up with 22 personnel.

Defensive Line: D-

Ou Vs Kansas State

After absolutely demolishing the teams in weeks prior, the Oklahoma defensive line was all but a no-show on Saturday evening. They had zero sacks and recorded just four tackles for loss. Two of which were in very obvious running situations for Kansas State in the fourth quarter.

Interior defensive linemen failed to get off blocks and made life hard for linebackers to knife thru and cut down running backs or keep Adrian Martinez bottled up.

There was no fire like they had shown previously, and while admittedly, this was the best offensive line they had faced, they didn’t answer the call.Maybe, they needed to be pushed and bullied to unlock another level we haven’t seen yet.

If you’re looking for any positives, Jalen Redmond looked fairly solid rushing the passer leading Oklahoma with five pressures.

The best thing they can do is lock in for TCU. Todd Bates, Miguel Chavis, and the other head honchos for the defense had to be fuming. On the biggest play of the game, the 3rd and 16 play late in the fourth, not a single defensive linemen was able to win a one-on-one to keep Martinez from getting to the second level in an obvious running situation.

He stepped up in the pocket and took off, thrusting the dagger deep into the heart of the Sooners.

They must be better going forward, or more talented offensive teams may do much worse.

Linebackers: D

Ou Vs Kstate

If the defensive line play was atrocious, the only other unit that could match it would be the linebackers. Missed tackles and poor run fits doomed this group from the start.

Deuce Vaughn is extremely hard to bring down. That shouldn’t be debated. The missed tackles were eerily reminiscent of the Alex Grinch or Mike Stoops eras. It wasn’t anything close to what we had seen the previous three games.

After being so impactful against Nebraska, Jaren Kanak was virtually a no-show. Dashaun White had two different tackles for loss gift-wrapped and couldn’t finish on plays that went for first downs. Though he ended up with 15 total tackles, David Ugwoegbu took poor angles in trying to track down Adrian Martinez on multiple occasions, which led to big plays.

Ultimately, the lack of ferocity, fundamentals, and discipline from this linebacker group undid Oklahoma defensively while trying to stop a shifty spark plug in Deuce Vaughn and a runner like Adrian Martinez.

Defensive Backs: C+

Sept. 24, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) scores a touchdown past Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Woodi Washington (0) during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The defensive backs for Oklahoma played a decent game. Nothing remarkable but nothing horrific. No receiver had over 100 yards and they were sometimes victims to the fact that Adrian Martinez could extend plays. Even the best defensive backs give up plays given enough time.

Justin Broiles had a rough day and it’s becoming increasingly obvious that his snaps may need to go down in favor of more for Key Lawrence. This upcoming game represents a major test for them as they get set to take on a Sonny Dykes offensive attack that ranks 27th nationally.

Special Teams: A

Oklahoma’s Michael Turk speaks during an NCAA college football media day, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Norman, Oklahoma. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Zach Schmit and Michael Turk came ready to play on Saturday night as both put in business-like days in their respective crafts. Schmit was perfect on both his field goal attempts and his extra point attempts, while Turk helped flip fields a few times with five punts for 256 yards. One was downed inside the 20-yard line.

