Layton, UT

ABC 4

Salt Lake City is heating up for this newest woodfire pizza spot

Utah is no stranger to desirable destinations and great eats. Which is why the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar is the ideal place for this woodfire pizza spot. Previously only found in Provo, Mozz Artisan Pizza can now also be visited at Woodbine Food Hall. Mozz is located inside the establishment placed in the very southwest corner. Right under their big, huge Mozz sign, followed by their well known pizza fragrance. On the condensed menu for Mozz it consists of pizza along with some great specials.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Final local concert of the season

Felicia Baca, Director of the Salt Lake City Arts Council, and Michael Marinos, from DadBod, joined us on the show to share about the closing show of the 35th Annual Twilight Concert Series. Marinos began by sharing a funny experience that happened to him- He got an ABC4 tattoo because...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Free Bike 4 Kids gives new life to old bikes

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Do you have an old bike just collecting dust in the garage? A lot of people do. Now, there’s a Salt Lake City based organization called Free Bikes 4 Kids Utah that will take those old bikes off your hands, shine them up and give them a new home.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
