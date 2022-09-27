Today we are joined by Stephanie Tarnasky, owner of Love Olive Co. She came to talk to us about their fall line coming out and some great styling hacks to get you through fall. She brought some pieces from her store such as sweaters, flannels, boots, and a graphic tee. In this segment she shows how to style them and a few additional hacks and tips for clothes in general. To buy these cute clothes go to her website or social media.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO