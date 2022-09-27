Read full article on original website
In a world of overwhelming parenting find peace
In a world full of parenting advice that can be confusing and overwhelming, Alisa Van Langeveld offers a glimpse of peace. On today’s show, she shared the most important and powerful theory on parenting. Langeveld gives advice for parents to create a secure attachment style. Teaching parenting at the...
Learn how to self regulate
Lyn Christian sat with us today and discussed how important self regulation is for us each to practice in our lives. She demonstrated a technique that can be beneficial for anyone at anytime. We all thought this would be a great technique to teach our children as well as practice it ourselves.
These innovative new hearing devices are FREE to try for 100 patients
(Good Things Utah) Living with any degree of hearing loss can make everyday routines far more difficult. According to recent data, there are currently over 37 million adults having some form of hearing loss in the United States. And as many who have it will often choose to suffer in silence, this hearing deficit is even more problematic.
People Are Sharing "On The Job" Lessons That They Didn't Learn In School, And They Could Change The Course Of Your Career
"You should always be looking for your next job. That way if you stay at your current job it's because you want to and not because you have to."
Clothing hacks for fall
Today we are joined by Stephanie Tarnasky, owner of Love Olive Co. She came to talk to us about their fall line coming out and some great styling hacks to get you through fall. She brought some pieces from her store such as sweaters, flannels, boots, and a graphic tee. In this segment she shows how to style them and a few additional hacks and tips for clothes in general. To buy these cute clothes go to her website or social media.
