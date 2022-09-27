United nations — Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that Russia must be completely isolated internationally for its sham referendums in his country. In a video briefing to the council, he warned such a move would destroy the possibility of any peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

