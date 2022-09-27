ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Voice of America

Thai Court Gives Prime Minister Three More Years in Office

Bangkok — Thailand's top court ruled Friday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha can keep his job at least until next year's elections, settling a legal dispute that echoes the country's deep political fault lines and dashing the opposition's latest bid to remove the 2014 coup leader from office. The...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Bukina Faso’s Traore: ‘The Fight We Are Engaged in Is Not About Power’

Burkina Faso’s new military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore told VOA in an interview Saturday he is not looking for a confrontation with Burkinabe forces that might be supporting the ousted junta. “The fight we are engaged in is not about power,” he said. Military officers Friday claimed to...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Nicaragua Breaks Off Ties With Netherlands, Bars New US Envoy

Managua, Nicaragua — The government of Nicaragua broke off diplomatic relations with the Netherlands on Friday over accusations of interventionism, hours after it said it would deny entry to the new U.S. ambassador because of his "interfering" attitude. "Nicaragua, faced with the repeated meddling, interventionist and neocolonialist position of...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Somaliland Lawmakers Vote to Extend President's Term by Two Years

BOSASO, Somalia — Lawmakers in Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland have extended President Muse Bihi Abdi's current term of office by two years ahead of its expiration in November, the senate chairman said Saturday. The region's electoral body said last month it had postponed a presidential election due in...
ELECTIONS
Voice of America

Burkina Junta Chief Urges Putschists to 'Come to Their Senses'

OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO — Burkina Faso's junta leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba on Saturday urged junior officers to "come to their senses" after they said they ousted him in a reported coup that sparked deep concern among foreign leaders. The officers on Friday said they had toppled Damiba, accusing him...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Uganda Seeks Ebola Funding Amid Exposure of 65 Health Workers

Kampala, Uganda — The World Health Organization and Ugandan authorities are seeking nearly $18 million to help contain the Ebola outbreak in the country for the next three months. The initiative comes as Uganda registers the death of the first health worker in the current Ebola outbreak and brings the total number of confirmed cases to 35, with seven deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

Hundreds in Bangkok Protest Court Ruling Allowing Thai PM to Stay in Office

Bangkok — Anti-government demonstrators took to the streets in Thailand’s capital Saturday following a court ruling allowing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha to stay in office. Around 500 demonstrators gathered at Bangkok’s Victory Monument to protest the decision. Background ruling. Prayut, 68, is a former Royal Thai Army...
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Students Protesting at Multiple Iranian Universities Amid Violent Security Clampdowns

Cairo — Protests were reported Saturday at more than half a dozen Iranian universities as government security forces scrambled to crack down, firing at protesters in the capital, Tehran. The protests followed violent clashes between protesters and security forces in the Baluchistan capital of Zahedan, in which at least 20 people were reportedly killed, including three security force members.
PROTESTS
Voice of America

US Judge Dismisses Mexico's $10 Billion Lawsuit Against Gun Makers

A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit seeking to hold U.S. gun manufacturers responsible for facilitating the trafficking of a deadly flood of weapons across the U.S.-Mexico border to drug cartels. The decision by Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor in federal court in Boston is a victory...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Voice of America

Bolsonaro, Lula in Attack Mode in Final Brazil President Debate

Rio de Janeiro — Trailing in the polls for Brazil's polarizing presidential election, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro went on the attack against front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in their final debate Thursday, calling him a "liar, ex-inmate and traitor." Seeking to deliver a knockout punch and win the election...
ELECTIONS
Voice of America

Protesters Rally Across Iran in Third Week of Unrest Over Woman's Death

Dubai — Protesters rallied across Iran and strikes were reported throughout the country's Kurdish region Saturday as demonstrations against the death of a woman in police custody entered their third week. The protests, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan, have spiraled into the...
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Al-Shabab Fighters Kill Crew Drilling Well in Southern Somalia

Islamist militants from al-Shabab on Friday killed 12 people drilling a well in drought-ravaged southern Somalia, a local resident and official said. Conflict between the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab, which wants to implement a strict implementation of sharia, or Islamic law, and the central government has killed thousands of people since 2006.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Heavy Gunfire in Burkina Faso Capital, Soldiers on Streets

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Troops in Burkina Faso have blocked streets in the capital, and state TV has stopped broadcasting after reports of heavy gunfire near the military camp where the country’s junta leader is based. The signs point to a possible coup, which could be the second this year after a military takeover in January.
AFRICA
Voice of America

UN Weekly Roundup: September 24-30, 2022

United nations — Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that Russia must be completely isolated internationally for its sham referendums in his country. In a video briefing to the council, he warned such a move would destroy the possibility of any peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
Voice of America

Protests in Iraq Mark 2019 Protest Anniversary

Hundreds of Iraqis gathered in Baghdad's central Tahrir square, with a smaller protest on Nusoor square, October 1, 2022, to mark the anniversary of anti-government unrest that erupted in 2019. (Reuters)
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Suicide Blast at Kabul School Kills 19

ISLAMABAD — A powerful suicide bomb explosion ripped through a packed classroom in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, early Friday, killing at least 19 students and injuring 27 others. Victims in the incident include girls. Witnesses and police officials said the bombing occurred inside the Kaaj Education Center in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, September 25–October 1

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. Thousands of Cubans in Pipeline of US Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program. As U.S. border officials report high numbers of Cuban migrants hoping to enter the country...
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

Ban on Islamic Organization Draws Mixed Reactions in India

The Indian government's ban this week of the Popular Front of India (PFI), an Islamic organization that says it fights for the rights of minorities, has received mixed reaction in the country, with Hindu groups welcoming the move and Muslim groups, opposition leaders and rights activists criticizing it. Hours after...
RELIGION

