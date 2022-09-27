Read full article on original website
Related
125 die as tear gas triggers stampede at Indonesia soccer match
Police firing tear gas after an Indonesian soccer match in an attempt to stop violence triggered a disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits, leaving at least 125 people dead, most of them trampled upon or suffocated.
FIFA・
Voice of America
Thai Court Gives Prime Minister Three More Years in Office
Bangkok — Thailand's top court ruled Friday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha can keep his job at least until next year's elections, settling a legal dispute that echoes the country's deep political fault lines and dashing the opposition's latest bid to remove the 2014 coup leader from office. The...
Voice of America
Bukina Faso’s Traore: ‘The Fight We Are Engaged in Is Not About Power’
Burkina Faso’s new military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore told VOA in an interview Saturday he is not looking for a confrontation with Burkinabe forces that might be supporting the ousted junta. “The fight we are engaged in is not about power,” he said. Military officers Friday claimed to...
Voice of America
Nicaragua Breaks Off Ties With Netherlands, Bars New US Envoy
Managua, Nicaragua — The government of Nicaragua broke off diplomatic relations with the Netherlands on Friday over accusations of interventionism, hours after it said it would deny entry to the new U.S. ambassador because of his "interfering" attitude. "Nicaragua, faced with the repeated meddling, interventionist and neocolonialist position of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Voice of America
Somaliland Lawmakers Vote to Extend President's Term by Two Years
BOSASO, Somalia — Lawmakers in Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland have extended President Muse Bihi Abdi's current term of office by two years ahead of its expiration in November, the senate chairman said Saturday. The region's electoral body said last month it had postponed a presidential election due in...
Voice of America
Burkina Junta Chief Urges Putschists to 'Come to Their Senses'
OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO — Burkina Faso's junta leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba on Saturday urged junior officers to "come to their senses" after they said they ousted him in a reported coup that sparked deep concern among foreign leaders. The officers on Friday said they had toppled Damiba, accusing him...
Voice of America
Uganda Seeks Ebola Funding Amid Exposure of 65 Health Workers
Kampala, Uganda — The World Health Organization and Ugandan authorities are seeking nearly $18 million to help contain the Ebola outbreak in the country for the next three months. The initiative comes as Uganda registers the death of the first health worker in the current Ebola outbreak and brings the total number of confirmed cases to 35, with seven deaths.
Voice of America
Hundreds in Bangkok Protest Court Ruling Allowing Thai PM to Stay in Office
Bangkok — Anti-government demonstrators took to the streets in Thailand’s capital Saturday following a court ruling allowing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha to stay in office. Around 500 demonstrators gathered at Bangkok’s Victory Monument to protest the decision. Background ruling. Prayut, 68, is a former Royal Thai Army...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Students Protesting at Multiple Iranian Universities Amid Violent Security Clampdowns
Cairo — Protests were reported Saturday at more than half a dozen Iranian universities as government security forces scrambled to crack down, firing at protesters in the capital, Tehran. The protests followed violent clashes between protesters and security forces in the Baluchistan capital of Zahedan, in which at least 20 people were reportedly killed, including three security force members.
Voice of America
US Judge Dismisses Mexico's $10 Billion Lawsuit Against Gun Makers
A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit seeking to hold U.S. gun manufacturers responsible for facilitating the trafficking of a deadly flood of weapons across the U.S.-Mexico border to drug cartels. The decision by Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor in federal court in Boston is a victory...
Voice of America
Bolsonaro, Lula in Attack Mode in Final Brazil President Debate
Rio de Janeiro — Trailing in the polls for Brazil's polarizing presidential election, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro went on the attack against front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in their final debate Thursday, calling him a "liar, ex-inmate and traitor." Seeking to deliver a knockout punch and win the election...
Voice of America
Demonstrator Cuts Hair in Madrid to Protest Iranian Woman’s Death
An emotional 32-year-old Iranian living in Madrid cut her hair, October 1, 2022, in support of Iranian women, and to condemn the death of Mahsa Amini. (Reuters)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Protesters Rally Across Iran in Third Week of Unrest Over Woman's Death
Dubai — Protesters rallied across Iran and strikes were reported throughout the country's Kurdish region Saturday as demonstrations against the death of a woman in police custody entered their third week. The protests, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan, have spiraled into the...
Voice of America
Al-Shabab Fighters Kill Crew Drilling Well in Southern Somalia
Islamist militants from al-Shabab on Friday killed 12 people drilling a well in drought-ravaged southern Somalia, a local resident and official said. Conflict between the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab, which wants to implement a strict implementation of sharia, or Islamic law, and the central government has killed thousands of people since 2006.
Voice of America
Heavy Gunfire in Burkina Faso Capital, Soldiers on Streets
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Troops in Burkina Faso have blocked streets in the capital, and state TV has stopped broadcasting after reports of heavy gunfire near the military camp where the country’s junta leader is based. The signs point to a possible coup, which could be the second this year after a military takeover in January.
Voice of America
UN Weekly Roundup: September 24-30, 2022
United nations — Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that Russia must be completely isolated internationally for its sham referendums in his country. In a video briefing to the council, he warned such a move would destroy the possibility of any peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Voice of America
Protests in Iraq Mark 2019 Protest Anniversary
Hundreds of Iraqis gathered in Baghdad's central Tahrir square, with a smaller protest on Nusoor square, October 1, 2022, to mark the anniversary of anti-government unrest that erupted in 2019. (Reuters)
Voice of America
Suicide Blast at Kabul School Kills 19
ISLAMABAD — A powerful suicide bomb explosion ripped through a packed classroom in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, early Friday, killing at least 19 students and injuring 27 others. Victims in the incident include girls. Witnesses and police officials said the bombing occurred inside the Kaaj Education Center in the...
Voice of America
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, September 25–October 1
Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. Thousands of Cubans in Pipeline of US Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program. As U.S. border officials report high numbers of Cuban migrants hoping to enter the country...
Voice of America
Ban on Islamic Organization Draws Mixed Reactions in India
The Indian government's ban this week of the Popular Front of India (PFI), an Islamic organization that says it fights for the rights of minorities, has received mixed reaction in the country, with Hindu groups welcoming the move and Muslim groups, opposition leaders and rights activists criticizing it. Hours after...
Comments / 0