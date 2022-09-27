ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson, GA

Stetson Bennett Makes a New Mark on Georgia History

Quarterback Stetson Bennett has just surpassed former Bulldog Mike Bobo on the list of total career offensive yards in Georgia football history. Bennett now moves into seventh on the list after passing the 6,054-yard mark that Bobo set in 1997.
Broadcaster John Pruitt to discuss his book at Georgia Writers Museum

EATONTON — On July 11,1964, Lt. Colonel Lemuel Penn, with two other Army reserve officers, was driving from Fort Benning, back to his home in Washington, D.C., where he served as the assistant superintendent of the D.C. public schools. Penn, a graduate of Howard University, had been awarded a bronze star for his World War II service in the Philippines. Their Chevrolet was spotted by three members of the KKK who noted their D.C. license plate. As the soldiers approached the Broad River bridge near Colbert, north of Athens, they were gunned down in cold blood. Penn left behind three young children. An all-white jury found the three Klansmen not guilty.
Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole Sept. 21 to Sept. 27, 2022:. • Jaden Akevion Allison, 20, Oakvale Drive, Douglasville; probation violation.
