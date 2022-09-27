Read full article on original website
thecharlotteweekly.com
Weather pushes opening of Carolina Renaissance Festival
HUNTERSVILLE – The Carolina Renaissance Festival is unable to open Oct. 1 due to potentially unsafe conditions caused by Hurricane Ian. The festival is typically open rain or shine but considers the amount of projected rainfall and wind conditions caused by Hurricane Ian to be a unique and extreme weather event requiring closure.
thecharlotteweekly.com
CATS, JazzArts launch Ride with the Music Concert Series
CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System, in partnership with JazzArts, announces the return of Ride with the Music, a free concert series featuring local performers at various CATS locations every Friday evening in October. “There is so much musical talent to be shared in our community, and through...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Sept.23-29)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 23 to 29:. • Cantina Louie Matthews, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94 • Food Lion (deli/bakery), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5. • Great Harvest Bread Co., 110 Matthews Station St. – 98.5. • Mac's Speed...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Daughters of the American Revolution observe Constitution Week
MATTHEWS – The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress in 1955 to set aside Sept. 17 to 23 annually in observance of Constitution Week, which President Eisenhower signed into law a year later. As one of the ways to celebrate and help raise awareness...
thecharlotteweekly.com
CATS announces public meetings for Charlotte Transportation Center update
CHARLOTTE – Beginning Oct. 4, Charlotte Area Transit System will host several pop-up, virtual and in-person meetings to educate riders and gather feedback on the Charlotte Transportation Center Redevelopment plans. For public meetings occurring in-person at the CTC, CATS representatives will be located near the front of the CATS...
thecharlotteweekly.com
CATA student designs winning I Voted sticker
MONROE – Hannah Metz, a freshman at Central Academy of Technology and Arts, won the Union County Board of Elections I Voted sticker design contest. Hannah will receive a $100 VISA gift card and her design will appear on the I Voted stickers given to Union County voters who cast a ballot during the Nov. 8 General Election.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Monroe closes city lakes for Hurricane Ian
MONROE – The City of Monroe Water Resources Department has announced the closing of Lake Lee, Lake Monroe and Lake Twitty from Friday, Sept. 30. to Sunday, Oct. 2, due to potential severe weather. Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the area with heavy rain and winds beginning Friday....
thecharlotteweekly.com
Beyond Open offering grants for diverse-owned small businesses
CHARLOTTE – Diverse small business owners can apply from Sept. 28 to Oct 28 for the first round of grants from $5,000 to $250,000 within the Beyond Open program, the Foundation For the Carolina announced Sept. 29. Established with a $20 million grant from Wells Fargo, Beyond Open will...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Catawba Lands Conservancy awarded $1.1 million in state grants
CHARLOTTE – The Catawba Lands Conservancy has been awarded $1,142,000 in grant funding from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund to be used for two conservation projects important for protecting water quality and native species around the Catawba River and its tributaries, including the South Fork River. The...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Metropolitan Transit Commission advances LYNX Red Line
CHARLOTTE – The Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously approved the progression of the Charlotte Area Transit System’s 2030. System Plan, specifically the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. Through this approval, the FY2023 Capital Investment Plan will allocate $5 million for the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. The...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County declares State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian approaches
MONROE – Due to forecasted impacts from Tropical Storm Ian, Board of County Commissioners Chairman Dennis Rape declared a State of Emergency for Union County that went into effect at 5 p.m. Sept. 29. The declaration gives the sheriff's office authority to close roads impacted by flooding and issue...
