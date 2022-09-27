ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waxhaw, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com

Weather pushes opening of Carolina Renaissance Festival

HUNTERSVILLE – The Carolina Renaissance Festival is unable to open Oct. 1 due to potentially unsafe conditions caused by Hurricane Ian. The festival is typically open rain or shine but considers the amount of projected rainfall and wind conditions caused by Hurricane Ian to be a unique and extreme weather event requiring closure.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

CATS, JazzArts launch Ride with the Music Concert Series

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System, in partnership with JazzArts, announces the return of Ride with the Music, a free concert series featuring local performers at various CATS locations every Friday evening in October. “There is so much musical talent to be shared in our community, and through...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Sept.23-29)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 23 to 29:. • Cantina Louie Matthews, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94 • Food Lion (deli/bakery), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5. • Great Harvest Bread Co., 110 Matthews Station St. – 98.5. • Mac's Speed...
MATTHEWS, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Daughters of the American Revolution observe Constitution Week

MATTHEWS – The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress in 1955 to set aside Sept. 17 to 23 annually in observance of Constitution Week, which President Eisenhower signed into law a year later. As one of the ways to celebrate and help raise awareness...
MATTHEWS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waxhaw, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

CATS announces public meetings for Charlotte Transportation Center update

CHARLOTTE – Beginning Oct. 4, Charlotte Area Transit System will host several pop-up, virtual and in-person meetings to educate riders and gather feedback on the Charlotte Transportation Center Redevelopment plans. For public meetings occurring in-person at the CTC, CATS representatives will be located near the front of the CATS...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

CATA student designs winning I Voted sticker

MONROE – Hannah Metz, a freshman at Central Academy of Technology and Arts, won the Union County Board of Elections I Voted sticker design contest. Hannah will receive a $100 VISA gift card and her design will appear on the I Voted stickers given to Union County voters who cast a ballot during the Nov. 8 General Election.
UNION COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Monroe closes city lakes for Hurricane Ian

MONROE – The City of Monroe Water Resources Department has announced the closing of Lake Lee, Lake Monroe and Lake Twitty from Friday, Sept. 30. to Sunday, Oct. 2, due to potential severe weather. Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the area with heavy rain and winds beginning Friday....
MONROE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Beyond Open offering grants for diverse-owned small businesses

CHARLOTTE – Diverse small business owners can apply from Sept. 28 to Oct 28 for the first round of grants from $5,000 to $250,000 within the Beyond Open program, the Foundation For the Carolina announced Sept. 29. Established with a $20 million grant from Wells Fargo, Beyond Open will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bazaar#Christmas#The Family Life Center
thecharlotteweekly.com

Catawba Lands Conservancy awarded $1.1 million in state grants

CHARLOTTE – The Catawba Lands Conservancy has been awarded $1,142,000 in grant funding from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund to be used for two conservation projects important for protecting water quality and native species around the Catawba River and its tributaries, including the South Fork River. The...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Metropolitan Transit Commission advances LYNX Red Line

CHARLOTTE – The Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously approved the progression of the Charlotte Area Transit System’s 2030. System Plan, specifically the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. Through this approval, the FY2023 Capital Investment Plan will allocate $5 million for the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy