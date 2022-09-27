Read full article on original website
Rubio vows to oppose potential Hurricane Ian aid package if lawmakers ‘load it up with stuff that’s unrelated to the storm’
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said Sunday that he will vote against any potential congressional disaster aid for victims of Hurricane Ian if lawmakers “load it up with stuff that’s unrelated to the storm.”. “Sure. I will fight against it having pork in it. That’s the key,”...
'They'll never look the same again': Senators Rubio, Scott discuss federal aid, rebuilding after Ian
Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott made the rounds on TV news shows Sunday morning to discuss Hurricane Ian, federal relief, property insurance and the federal response. The TV appearances follow the two senators' joint letter sent to the Senate Committee on Appropriations Friday requesting federal aid to help support communities such as Fort Myers and Sanibel, which...
Power in parts of Florida could be out for more than a week as flooding lingers in Ian’s wake
It could be more than a week until power lines are fully restored in some parts of Florida as residents deal with major flooding after the deadly Hurricane Ian, expected to be the most expensive storm in the Sunshine State’s history. At least 66 people are believed to have...
Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s costliest storm ever
Hurricane Ian may have caused as much as $47 billion in insured losses, according to the latest estimate, which could make it the most expensive storm in the state’s history. CoreLogic, a research firm that estimates losses from natural disasters, released the estimate for damages as of Thursday night....
Hurricane-ravaged Sanibel Island ‘is cut off from the world right now’
An older couple who rode out Hurricane Ian in their home on Sanibel Island in Florida could not agree on evacuating after parts of the causeway to the mainland were destroyed. “We’re going. We’re going,” the unidentified man told his partner as she looked down from the home’s upper porch.
He thought of the perfect place to propose. Hurricane Ian threatened his plans
Rob Cohen had been waiting for the perfect moment to propose — and that moment dawned on him as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. Cohen had a feeling that the site of his first date with Mary Fixl — along Lake Eola in Orlando — would soon be flooded by the monster storm. So, he rushed his partner out to the spot on Wednesday as it was starting to rain.
Tourist attractions in Florida and the Carolinas: What’s open and closed
In the wake of a devastating Hurricane Ian, theme parks and other sites of interest to tourists worked to reopen in hard-hit Florida as well as the Carolinas. Here’s a status report of the latest plans of various theme parks and other tourist attractions in Florida along with what’s going on with various cruises. The statuses of top tourist attractions in the Carolinas appear near the end of this article:
‘I can’t do this’: Fort Myers Beach woman calls for help as Hurricane Ian’s storm surge floods her home
Hope Labriola stood naked on her bed, the water rising in her mobile home, as Hurricane Ian roared overhead. For a few moments, the 45-year-old Fort Myers Beach woman was able to talk on her cell phone with her friend Lisbeth Whelan before losing phone service. The phone call, which...
Lack of flood disclosure laws is putting home buyers at risk as extreme storms become more frequent
It was a bright, sunny day, but Jackie Jones was still overwhelmed with anxiety at the prospect of rain. “It’s psychologically traumatic for me because I’m on constant alert — waiting, dreading the next rainfall,” Jones said. When the 59-year-old bought her southeast Georgia home four years ago, she had no idea how much the weather forecast would affect her.
Social media's reactions to Florida's dominant victory over Eastern Washington
The Florida Gators beat Eastern Washington 52-17 in a rare college football game played on a Sunday afternoon. The game was scheduled to take place Saturday at noon but was moved to Sunday due to Hurricane Ian’s impact on the state of Florida. The Gators’ defense had a shaky...
