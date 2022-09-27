ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald-Tribune

'They'll never look the same again': Senators Rubio, Scott discuss federal aid, rebuilding after Ian

Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott made the rounds on TV news shows Sunday morning to discuss Hurricane Ian, federal relief, property insurance and the federal response.  The TV appearances follow the two senators' joint letter sent to the Senate Committee on Appropriations Friday requesting federal aid to help support communities such as Fort Myers and Sanibel, which...
FLORIDA STATE
KTVZ

Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s costliest storm ever

Hurricane Ian may have caused as much as $47 billion in insured losses, according to the latest estimate, which could make it the most expensive storm in the state’s history. CoreLogic, a research firm that estimates losses from natural disasters, released the estimate for damages as of Thursday night....
FLORIDA STATE
KTVZ

He thought of the perfect place to propose. Hurricane Ian threatened his plans

Rob Cohen had been waiting for the perfect moment to propose — and that moment dawned on him as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. Cohen had a feeling that the site of his first date with Mary Fixl — along Lake Eola in Orlando — would soon be flooded by the monster storm. So, he rushed his partner out to the spot on Wednesday as it was starting to rain.
ORLANDO, FL
KTVZ

Tourist attractions in Florida and the Carolinas: What’s open and closed

In the wake of a devastating Hurricane Ian, theme parks and other sites of interest to tourists worked to reopen in hard-hit Florida as well as the Carolinas. Here’s a status report of the latest plans of various theme parks and other tourist attractions in Florida along with what’s going on with various cruises. The statuses of top tourist attractions in the Carolinas appear near the end of this article:
FLORIDA STATE
KTVZ

Lack of flood disclosure laws is putting home buyers at risk as extreme storms become more frequent

It was a bright, sunny day, but Jackie Jones was still overwhelmed with anxiety at the prospect of rain. “It’s psychologically traumatic for me because I’m on constant alert — waiting, dreading the next rainfall,” Jones said. When the 59-year-old bought her southeast Georgia home four years ago, she had no idea how much the weather forecast would affect her.
GEORGIA STATE

