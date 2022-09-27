Read full article on original website
ABC 4
In a world of overwhelming parenting find peace
In a world full of parenting advice that can be confusing and overwhelming, Alisa Van Langeveld offers a glimpse of peace. On today’s show, she shared the most important and powerful theory on parenting. Langeveld gives advice for parents to create a secure attachment style. Teaching parenting at the...
ABC 4
Learn how to self regulate
Lyn Christian sat with us today and discussed how important self regulation is for us each to practice in our lives. She demonstrated a technique that can be beneficial for anyone at anytime. We all thought this would be a great technique to teach our children as well as practice it ourselves.
People Are Sharing "On The Job" Lessons That They Didn't Learn In School, And They Could Change The Course Of Your Career
"You should always be looking for your next job. That way if you stay at your current job it's because you want to and not because you have to."
ABC 4
What’s wrong with using the term ‘BMI’?
Kelsie Jepsen sat with us today and discussed why it is imortant to stop using the term “BMI”. We talked about the history and why we should sop using it. She talked about how we shouldn’t be worried about the word Fat. It is time to embrace the word and take the taboo out of it. Words like bigger, plus size and Larger should also be used. We also discussed why the terms “overweight” and “obese” are stigmatizing words that we shouldn’t use as they are used to pathologize fat bodies.
