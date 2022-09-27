ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist Fleeing Police Causes Downtown Skowhegan Crash

Two men were seriously injured in a Wednesday evening motorcycle crash in downtown Skowhegan. According to the KJ, both 38 year old Jerry Grivois, of Topsham, and Joshua Cullinan, 27, of Oxford, Massachusetts, suffered injuries and were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital. At about 11:30 on Wednesday evening, Trooper Tyler...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
