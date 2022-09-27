Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Moab businesses file lawsuit against city, county for violating Utah law regarding ATVs
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — Businesses in Moab have filed a lawsuit against Grand County and Moab City officials with claims they violated Utah law regarding street-legal all-terrain vehicles. The lawsuit filed Monday stated that officials have intended to restrict, limit and potentially prohibit the use of ATVs on city...
moabsunnews.com
Overhaul at the Moab Police Department
Police Chief Jared Garcia is four and a half months into his job with the Moab City Police Department. During the regular City Council meeting on Sept. 27, Garcia provided a number of department updates concerning staffing and updated facilities. First, staffing at the department has improved. 18 officers are...
Man killed in fatal crash near Moab
MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A fatal crash killed the driver of a Southwinds RV near Moab on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Officials say around 5:34 p.m. the RV turned left out of the Kane Springs Hole in the Rock rest area to go southbound on SR-191 at Mile Post 111. The RV was T-boned in the […]
