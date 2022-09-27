ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
moabsunnews.com

Overhaul at the Moab Police Department

Police Chief Jared Garcia is four and a half months into his job with the Moab City Police Department. During the regular City Council meeting on Sept. 27, Garcia provided a number of department updates concerning staffing and updated facilities. First, staffing at the department has improved. 18 officers are...
MOAB, UT
ABC4

Man killed in fatal crash near Moab

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A fatal crash killed the driver of a Southwinds RV near Moab on Wednesday, Sept. 28.  Officials say around 5:34 p.m. the RV turned left out of the Kane Springs Hole in the Rock rest area to go southbound on SR-191 at Mile Post 111. The RV was T-boned in the […]
MOAB, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy