Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
8 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. This week, Amazon had its biggest hardware event of the year and announced a lot of new gadgets (you can get the full rundown of gadgets here). A YouTuber put the Apple Watch Ultra to the ultimate durability test — they smashed it with a hammer over and over again — and it fared surprisingly well. Netflix proved that it's getting even more serious about gaming by opening a studio in Finland. And Google announced that it was shutting down Stadia, its cloud gaming platform, which it launched less than three years ago; and it will be refunding everybody's purchases (both hardware and software).
Gear Patrol
These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of September 2022, as Chosen by Our Editors
Another month has come and gone — and another season too. As we say goodbye to summer and transition into fall, we're breaking out the warmer clothing and packing up our closed-toed shoes. From leather boots to synthetic down jackets, our closets are undergoing a lot of changes these days, whether by investing in new stylish finds or upgrading to classic, quality outerwear.
Gear Patrol
Meet Oak & Eden’s New Wheat- and Honey-Infused Bourbon
Wheat and Honey is the fourth whiskey release in Oak & Eden’s popular Infused Series. To create the spirit, the brand begins with a bold, fully-aged, creamy wheated bourbon. Then, a honey-infused American Oak spire is added to the bottle. Over time, the spire naturally infuses the liquid with a sweet kiss of honey to round out a mix of other delicious flavor notes. The finished product is a smooth bourbon built for sipping, mixing or enjoying straight from your favorite rocks glass. Available now for just $60, this special spirit is sure to impress collectors and new whiskey lovers alike. So if you’re looking for an easy, crowd-pleasing whiskey, look no further than Oak & Eden’s new Wheat and Honey Infused Bourbon – unless you're looking at the three other delicious options in the Oak & Eden Infused Series.
Comments / 0