After a hot summer, and with all the festivity of fall, it’s important to remember to give back to the community that makes it all happen. Little Egg Harbor’s Environmental Commission is calling all volunteers to participate in its fall community-wide cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 8. Both individuals and groups of volunteers are welcome (groups can register as one team) and will earn volunteer/community service hours for their effort.

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO