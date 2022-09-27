ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA

americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fatherly

Tonight: Watch NASA Knock An Asteroid Off Its Path With A Spacecraft

The time has come! NASA is set to test its defense system designed to protect Earth should an asteroid set a path to collide with us. (Insert Armageddon/Bruce Willis joke here.) The test, called DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, will help scientists see if their kinetic impact theory works before a space rock impact becomes an actual concern. The test will be live-streamed, so you can watch the whole thing, and we have all the details.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Watch world's first flying electric boat concept complete its test flight

Although wing-in-ground effect (WIG) aircraft like the Soviet-era Ekranoplan had previously shown promise, they haven't quite taken off as a standard mode of transportation. As long as they keep within their wingspan of the surface below, the air cushion between the wings and the surface gives these low-flying birds a significant lift and efficiency gain over ordinary planes flying higher in the air.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
NASA
nationalinterest.org

GE Completes Testing New, More Powerful F-35 Stealth Fighter Engine

Though retooling the F-35’s engines could offer advantages, it might leave the F-35B behind. In a press release, General Electric announced the conclusion of testing for their F-35 fighter jet engine replacement program. This initiative seeks to boost the F-35 stealth fighter’s performance by affording the warplane greater range, acceleration, and an increased combat radius.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa’s asteroid crashing mission returns first image of target space rock

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, has returned its first image of the asteroid Dimorphos, a space rock the mission is destined to crash into in less than a month.Taken from around 20 million miles away, the fuzzy composite image shows the small asteroid Dimorphos, and its larger companion asteroid, Didymos, which is about a half mile in diameter. Both show up as mere points of light in the Dart spacecraft’s Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation, or Draco instrument.Dart took the images making up the composite image on 27 July, and Nasa published the images...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Mars is littered with 15,694 pounds of human trash from 50 years of robotic exploration

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.Cagri Kilic, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Robotics, West Virginia UniversityPeople have been exploring the surface of Mars for over 50 years. According to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, nations have sent 18 human-made objects to Mars over 14 separate missions. Many of these missions are still ongoing, but over the decades of Martian...
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

NASA audio captures space rocks crashing into Mars

After years in the making, NASA has captured audio of space rocks slamming into the surface of Mars. Between 2020 and 2021, the agency's InSight Lander detected seismic waves resulting from multiple impacts on the red planet since 2018. All the crashes appeared to be near the planet's Elysium Planitia plain, ranging from 53 to 180 miles away from each other.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

According to the Study, 7,119KG of Human Garbage Was Detected on the Surface of Mars

According to research published in The Conversion, humans have left a significant quantity of trash on the surface of Mars over the period of 50 years of exploration. According to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, nations have sent 18 human-made objects to Mars in 14 distinct missions, several of which are currently ongoing.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Discover a “Diamond Factory” Deep Inside Earth

Researchers find rust and diamonds at the Earth’s core-mantle boundary. On the Earth’s surface, steel rusts due to water and air. But what about deep inside the interior of the Earth?. The biggest carbon storage on Earth is the Earth’s core, where 90% of the carbon is buried....
ASTRONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Every Time Men Have Landed on the Moon

As Apollo 17 splashed down on Dec. 19, 1972, to complete its lunar mission, few people predicted that astronauts Eugene A. Cernan and Harrison H. Schmitt would be the last humans  to set foot on the moon for more than 50 years (NASA is planning a return of humans to the moon as early as […]
ASTRONOMY

