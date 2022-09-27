Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eaglecountryonline.com
Greendale Native to Compete at National American Miss Pageant
Maggie McCool is the 2022 National American Miss Indiana Jr. Teen. Maggie McCool. Photo provided. (Greendale, Ind.) – A big opportunity awaits a young lady from Greendale. Maggie McCool won the 2022 National American Miss Indiana Jr. Teen pageant this summer. In addition, McCool was also the winner in the following optional contests such as talent, runway, and Miss Personality, and first runner up in casual wear.
eaglecountryonline.com
Anniversary Celebration
Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
eaglecountryonline.com
Ripley County Community Foundation Welcomes New Intern
The Oldenburg Academy student will intern at the foundation for the first semester of her senior year. Anna Wanstrath. Photo provided. (Ripley County, Ind.) - The Ripley County Community Foundation welcomed its newest intern on August 15. The foundation’s internship program seeks to, “engage local young people into the work of the Community Foundation in hope that they will become lifelong philanthropists,” according to the foundation’s Executive Director, Amy Streator. Anna Wanstrath will intern at the foundation for the first semester of her senior year at Oldenburg Academy.
eaglecountryonline.com
Whites Hill Road to Close Sunday for Bridge Painting on I-74
The closure is expected to last three weeks. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation Contractor Eagle Painting Company is continuing work on a $1.3 million bridge rehabilitation and painting contract along I-74 in Dearborn and Decatur Counties. Crews plan to begin work on I-74 over Whites Hill Road this coming weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eaglecountryonline.com
Multiple Agencies Respond to Structure Fire in Lawrenceburg
One firefighter was transported to UC Medical Burn Unit. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Lawrenceburg on Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home on Church Road around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home heavily involved in flames. After putting the...
eaglecountryonline.com
Local Sports Report - September 29, 2022
Batesville's boys tennis team captured a sectional championship on Thursday. Jac-Cen-Del 3, Milan 1 (17-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-14) South Ripley 3, Southwestern (Hanover) 0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-17) Rising Sun 3, South Decatur 1 (25-17, 24-26, 27-25, 25-19) East Central 3, Oldenburg Academy 1 (25-22, 24-26, 25-18, 25-22)
eaglecountryonline.com
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Office Gets Help With Purchase of New Patrol Vehicle
The 2021 Chevy Tahoe isbeing used for their small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) program. (Ripley County, Ind.) - The Ripley County Sheriff's Office purchased a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe earlier this year thanks to a couple generous grants. The Rising Sun Regional Foundation granted $14,000 and Crum Trucking contributed $1,000 to...
Comments / 0