Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
Ever wanted to stay in a treehouse Airbnb? Here's your chance!The Planking TravelerBoone, NC
elizabethton.com
Cloudland falls to West Greene on the road
The West Greene Buffaloes and the Cloudland Highlanders were ready to play while watching for the storm to move in last night in Mosheim. Cloudland won the toss and elected to receive. Their first possession was short-lived as it was a three and out, and they punted. West Greene opened up play with a quarterback keeper for a first down. However, on the following snap, Cloudland linebacker Cayden Clarke sacked Jaden Gregg in the backfield.
cartercountysports.com
Bulldogs Run Past South Greene
Hampton wasn’t going to let South Greene have the upper hand for the third year in a row. The Bulldogs used a relentless rushing attack and held the Rebels to negative offensive yardage to take a 37-0 victory over SG on Friday night on Rebel Hill. With the win,...
elizabethton.com
Warriors take road win over Panthers
Happy Valley Warriors leave Cumberland Gap with a conference win. The Happy Valley Warriors traveled to Cumberland Gap on Friday night to take on the Cumberland Gap Panthers for a conference match-up. The Warriors come out on top with a hard-fought 35-32 victory. The victory raises Happy Valley’s record to 1-2 in conference play and 2-5 overall and moves them out of a last-place tie in Region 1-2A. Cumberland Gap falls to 0-2 in the conference and 2-4 overall for the season. The Warriors will look to take the momentum from this game to Johnson County on Friday night, October 7, when they take on the Longhorns in a non-conference game. Game time is 7:30 pm.
middlesboronews.com
Bobcats win district opener at home
The Bell County Bobcats improved to 4-1 on the season Friday following a 56-24 win on Log Mountain over McCreary Central in the Class 3A, District 5 opener. Junior running back Daniel Thomas rushed for 133 yards on eight carries and scored four touchdowns for the Bobcats. Thomas had one reception, a 65-yard pass for a TD. Senior running back Dawson Woolum gained 118 yards on eight rushes and scored three touchdowns for Bell High. James Neal, a freshman running back, rushed for 48 yards and added a TD. Bell County freshman quarterback Blake Burnett five of 10 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. Woolum added a 35-yard reception. Elijah Hampton caught two passes for 23 yards. Neal had a reception for 12 yards.
elizabethton.com
Betsy Cadets make history
EHS Navy National Defense Cadet Corps made history by competing in the program’s first marksmanship competition. On Saturday, Sept. 24, cadets Holly Galyon, Summer Miller, Joubran El Helou and Rylee Phillips traveled to the Tennessee National Guard Armory in Rogersville to shoot in Volunteer High School’s “Season Opener” match. The cadets were shooting against 23 teams from Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The EHS Cadets represented the unit and school well in their first marksmanship competition. Cadet Holly Galyon finished as the team’s high shooter.
Thursday night high school football scores
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local high school football games were rescheduled to Thursday night due to threatening weather. Here are the final scores of the Thursday night games: Northeast Tennessee Chuckey-Doak 34, Unicoi County 20 Elizabethton 55, Sullivan East 27 Science Hill 35, Morristown East 21 Southwest Virginia Narrows 29, Holston 27 Northwood […]
Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee Volunteers 5-star quarterback, throws touchdowns on first 3 passes in front of Josh Heupel
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel and quarterback coach Joey Halzle traveled all the way to California to check out their future quarterback, Warren High School five-star prospect Nico Iamaleava. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound signal-caller didn't disappoint. Iamaleava threw long touchdown ...
Morristown, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
elizabethton.com
Annual Dino Senesi Golf Classic to tee off October 14
Fundraiser Providing Critical Funding for the Youth of Carter County. The 28th Annual Dino Senesi Memorial Golf Classic, presented by Citizens Bank, will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Elizabethton Golf Course. Proceeds raised by the event will benefit the more than 500 members of the Boys & Girls Club in Elizabethton. Registration will start at 11v a.m. and lunch will be served at 12 p.m. The tournament begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start.
Lady Vol's case resolved, dismissed after Cumberland Avenue vehicle incident
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lady Vols basketball player was put on diversion and her case promptly dismissed Wednesday, months after authorities say they found her passed out in a vehicle early on a February morning along the Cumberland Avenue Strip. Knox County General Sessions Court Judge Andy Jackson VI...
elizabethton.com
Jeff William Kyte
Jeff William Kyte, 85, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was the son of the late Edward and Edyth Shell Kyte. Jeff was a 60+ year Mason, a four-time pastmaster and Shriner. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, family, friends and Masonic...
elizabethton.com
Hellen Beatrice Keller Johnston
Hellen Beatrice Keller Johnston, a life we loved, quietly and peacefully entered into the presence of the Lord on September 30, 2022 at Sycamore Springs of Elizabethton, Tenn. Hellen was born on December 3, 1923 to the late George Keller and Grace Hoss Keller in the Shell Creek community where she made her home until moving to Elizabethton.
elizabethton.com
I love a (homecoming) parade…
In 1932, Harry Richman composed and sang a song called “I Love a Parade.” Little did Richman know that years later that as people gather for a parade to celebrate many different things, the song automatically pops into the mind of those attending. On Thursday evening, the song...
Tri-Cities schools reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, is bearing down on Florida, and remnants of the storm are predicted to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend. In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, several schedule changes were made to upcoming football games. Science Hill High School and Elizabethton High School both moved their […]
elizabethton.com
Holly named 2022 EHS Homecoming queen
Elizabethton High School spent the past week celebrating Homecoming 2022 with dress up days, a pep rally, parade, and closing out the fun-filled week with the crowning of a Homecoming Queen and football game against Sullivan East. During the game, which was won 55-27 by the Cyclones, the revelation of...
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
elizabethton.com
Robin Marie Swinson
Robin Marie Swinson, 60, Mountain City, went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Robin was a lifelong resident of Carter and Johnson County. She a member of Elk Mills Christian Church. Robin had a witty and loving sense of humor who loved her family dearly, especially her...
First night of Country Thunder kicks off despite rain
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rain didn’t stop the first night of the Country Thunder Music Festival at Bristol Motor Speedway. Jason Aldean performed to a crowd of rain-soaked fans. About 32,000 people bought tickets to the two-day event sold-out event. “I’m super excited to be here to be enjoying outdoor music,” Fan Melissa Elmess said. […]
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
‘Highly intoxicated’ Johnson City man faces charges after UT football game
A 30-year-old Johnson City man is facing charges stemming from an encounter with first responders during the Tennessee-Florida game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday.
