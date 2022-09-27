Happy Valley Warriors leave Cumberland Gap with a conference win. The Happy Valley Warriors traveled to Cumberland Gap on Friday night to take on the Cumberland Gap Panthers for a conference match-up. The Warriors come out on top with a hard-fought 35-32 victory. The victory raises Happy Valley’s record to 1-2 in conference play and 2-5 overall and moves them out of a last-place tie in Region 1-2A. Cumberland Gap falls to 0-2 in the conference and 2-4 overall for the season. The Warriors will look to take the momentum from this game to Johnson County on Friday night, October 7, when they take on the Longhorns in a non-conference game. Game time is 7:30 pm.

