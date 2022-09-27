ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dad More Worried About Pet Dog Than His Toddler Blasted: 'Didn't Compare'

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

The internet has slammed a man who was seemingly more concerned about his dog than his son.

The 23-year-old woman said she and Hank have a 3-year-old son, Bobby, and she's concerned Hank seems to sometimes treat Ladybird better.

The American Veterinary Medical Association said that in 2018, 48,255,400 homes in the U.S. had at least one dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GgUTc_0iCAMrXU00
Stock image of a man with a dog. The internet has slammed a man who was seemingly more concerned about his dog than his son. Getty

It added the average number of dogs owned in a household was 1.6 and that there were 76,811,300 pet dogs in the U.S.

The mother in her post later said that Hank would give Ladybird more attention when Hank returned home from work and would not stop to see how his son Bobby was.

She then revealed a frightening situation where Hank allegedly let Bobby sneak off to play and that he ultimately ended up at the neighbor's home.

The Reddit user said she became very upset and that Hank told her not to worry as "it all worked out fine."

In a somewhat cheeky response, the mother hid Ladybird with the neighbor and left the door open to see Hank's reaction.

Hank soon became visibly upset and became concerned for Ladybird before being told that's how she felt before with Bobby.

The Reddit user said: "He freaked out saying I wasn't careful and that ladybird could be killed out there. He literally ran in just his shorts (no shirt/shoes) outside screaming her name and freaking out.

"During the time I texted my neighbor to start walking the dog down. He saw her as he was about to get in his car and grabbed her and went inside.

"He yelled at me, calling me irresponsible saying she could have been stolen or killed. I asked how he thought I felt when I couldn't find our literal child."

Hank said the two cases did not compare, which upset the mother enough that she packed a few things and left to stay at a hotel with Bobby.

Since being shared Monday, the post has been upvoted on more than 6,400 occasions and has attracted some 1,100 comments.

Many of those who commented on the post slammed Hank's behavior and some even suggested that Bobby would not be safe alone with him.

One Reddit user, whose comment was upvoted more than 11,700 times said: "NTA [not the a**hole]. I'm typically not a fan of testing partners like this but the result is pretty stark.

"He clearly doesn't give a damn about your son and your son is not safe alone with him."

Another added: "NTA. OP [original poster] proved her point. Husband ought to own up to his disparate treatment and do better. Family services gets called and removes the kids in these kinds of cases."

A third commenter posted: "I'd be worried and having to give this guy visitation rights where she couldn't be present to make sure the kid was being watched and cared for."

Newsweek has contacted 23skidoostreet for comment.

Comments / 2

Related
Newsweek

Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless

A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Dogs#Dog
Mary Duncan

Wife leaves husband when she finds out he’s hidden two children from her for sixteen years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Patty has had some wild things happen to her in her life, and I have been thinking of her a lot lately. The other day I was thinking about the time she ran herself over with her car, and today I was ruminating over the fact of why she got divorced and made out like a bandit with alimony.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Pets
Aabha Gopan

Family asks money from gay son after they disowned him

Stories of disownment after a person comes out as gay or lesbian aren’t new. This can have a severe impact on the disowned person’s feelings. Also, they may experience sadness, anger, confusion, frustration, and other intense emotions.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
986M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy