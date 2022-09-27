Dad More Worried About Pet Dog Than His Toddler Blasted: 'Didn't Compare'

The internet has slammed a man who was seemingly more concerned about his dog than his son.

The 23-year-old woman said she and Hank have a 3-year-old son, Bobby, and she's concerned Hank seems to sometimes treat Ladybird better.

The American Veterinary Medical Association said that in 2018, 48,255,400 homes in the U.S. had at least one dog.

It added the average number of dogs owned in a household was 1.6 and that there were 76,811,300 pet dogs in the U.S.

The mother in her post later said that Hank would give Ladybird more attention when Hank returned home from work and would not stop to see how his son Bobby was.

She then revealed a frightening situation where Hank allegedly let Bobby sneak off to play and that he ultimately ended up at the neighbor's home.

The Reddit user said she became very upset and that Hank told her not to worry as "it all worked out fine."

In a somewhat cheeky response, the mother hid Ladybird with the neighbor and left the door open to see Hank's reaction.

Hank soon became visibly upset and became concerned for Ladybird before being told that's how she felt before with Bobby.

The Reddit user said: "He freaked out saying I wasn't careful and that ladybird could be killed out there. He literally ran in just his shorts (no shirt/shoes) outside screaming her name and freaking out.

"During the time I texted my neighbor to start walking the dog down. He saw her as he was about to get in his car and grabbed her and went inside.

"He yelled at me, calling me irresponsible saying she could have been stolen or killed. I asked how he thought I felt when I couldn't find our literal child."

Hank said the two cases did not compare, which upset the mother enough that she packed a few things and left to stay at a hotel with Bobby.

Many of those who commented on the post slammed Hank's behavior and some even suggested that Bobby would not be safe alone with him.

One Reddit user, whose comment was upvoted more than 11,700 times said: "NTA [not the a**hole]. I'm typically not a fan of testing partners like this but the result is pretty stark.

"He clearly doesn't give a damn about your son and your son is not safe alone with him."

Another added: "NTA. OP [original poster] proved her point. Husband ought to own up to his disparate treatment and do better. Family services gets called and removes the kids in these kinds of cases."

A third commenter posted: "I'd be worried and having to give this guy visitation rights where she couldn't be present to make sure the kid was being watched and cared for."

