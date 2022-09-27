"Mid to high nine figures" equates to $500,000,000 plus and he refuses to enhance he and his partners lives even a little bit? She just learned about the inheritance around the time he did, so she's not gold digging. Choosing to struggle when its unnecessary is just self loathing, and unproductive. He's saving $500,000,000+ for kids he doesn't even have yet? She'd do well to just move on because they will never be on the same page, and half a BILLION dollars is generational money~!
she wants to spend. he wants to save all of it. in the end. she is a GF. not her place to decide what to do with it
his money. leave him and find someone else who has 1/2 billion to share with you.... or be happy for what you have and know the odds are extremely high he will change his mind as big things come up throughout life.
Related
Man Refusing To Fund Vacation With Pregnant Wife Due to Her 'Rule' Backed
Wife's Response to Husband in Bed With Another Woman Divides Opinion
Woman Refusing to Pay Towards Stepkids' College Funds Sparks Fury
Man Slammed for Leaving an Equal Inheritance to Stepson
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parent Offering 'No Sympathy' to Son for Spending His College Money Dragged
Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income
Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed
Josh Hawley ridiculed for demanding schools teach kids there is only “one gender”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Mean and Unkind' Mom Applauded for Refusing Parent's Car Pool Demand
Man who had his job as a ‘period dignity officer’ axed after backlash reveals he will sue his former employer under Equality Act
Woman Refuses to Keep Paying for Boyfriend's Bills
Staff horrified after being sent payroll email with meme asking for very X-rated favour to get their wages
Spouse Warned After Dad Gifts Husband $116,000 Inheritance Before Their Wedding
Stepmom Slammed for Trying To Take Teen's Hard-Earned Money As 'Punishment'
Woman Demands Husband and Brother Tell Her 'Secret' They're Keeping
MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband
Help! My Ex-Wife’s Family Is Asking a Very, Very Personal Favor of Me.
Woman Praised for 'Embarrassing' In-Laws Over Argument at Family Wedding
Anger as Husband's Affair Is Outed by Teenage Daughter: 'Being Secretive'
Groom Cheered for Making Mother-in-Law Leave Wedding Because of Her Perfume
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 24