ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 24

Kier Delaney
4d ago

"Mid to high nine figures" equates to $500,000,000 plus and he refuses to enhance he and his partners lives even a little bit? She just learned about the inheritance around the time he did, so she's not gold digging. Choosing to struggle when its unnecessary is just self loathing, and unproductive. He's saving $500,000,000+ for kids he doesn't even have yet? She'd do well to just move on because they will never be on the same page, and half a BILLION dollars is generational money~!

Reply
6
terry603
4d ago

she wants to spend. he wants to save all of it. in the end. she is a GF. not her place to decide what to do with it

Reply
10
Server Error
4d ago

his money. leave him and find someone else who has 1/2 billion to share with you.... or be happy for what you have and know the odds are extremely high he will change his mind as big things come up throughout life.

Reply
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inheritance#Mumsnet#The American Institute#Americans
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Keep Paying for Boyfriend's Bills

What does true equality look like in a relationship?. Modern day romantic relationships aren't always easy to figure out or navigate for a variety of reasons. Whether it's the complexity of the personalities working together, or trying to maneuver around societal and gender expectations, a lot of couples struggle with finding a comfortable equilibrium in today's society.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband after less than two years of marriage. Scott, one of the world's richest people, married Seattle-based science teacher Dan Jewett last year after divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. Scott filed a petition for divorce in the...
SEATTLE, WA
msn.com

Woman Praised for 'Embarrassing' In-Laws Over Argument at Family Wedding

Commenters praised a woman for "making a scene" at her brother-in-law's wedding after she was told she could not sit at the family table but instead with the other guests. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Simple_Judy3409, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where it received more than 7,000 upvotes and 1,500 comments. The post can be found here.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
986M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy