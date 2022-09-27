ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Digger in India falls into canal after dismantling bridge

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxKQy_0iCAMlUM00

Footage captures the shocking moment a digger was sent tumbling into a canal when the bridge it was hammering collapsed beneath it.

The digger operator had been using the equipment to try and bash through the centre of the bridge to dismantle it, but, to their surprise, the entire structure collapsed.

This video shows the moment the bridge gave way, with the digger then left partially submerged in the water.

It happened in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, India , on 22 September.

Comments / 0

