A woman shared she refused when her dad — who lost his wife to cancer a few years ago — asked if he could propose to his girlfriend during her wedding reception. On Reddit, the bride-to-be wrote she was "shocked" by her dad's request to propose to his girlfriend at her upcoming wedding. She detailed that planning her wedding without her mom has been "very emotional," and that she found her dad's request inappropriate. She explained her relationship with her dad's new girlfriend has been tricky, too, as she feels their relationship is moving too fast.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 19 DAYS AGO