ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 45

sunny
5d ago

To laugh at you when you’re crying? If everybody in the room including the person being Pranked is not laughing then it isn’t a prank it’s just mean. It truly will get worse after you’re married. You really might want to think about this. Good luck to you.

Reply(1)
49
Melissa Velez
5d ago

They're not pranks, he ENJOYS the power he has over you at that moment/HOURS. You will NEVER feel elevated, loved and secure in this relationship.

Reply
34
Sharon Martins
5d ago

Should’ve went to the wedding and when it came time for you to say I do you should’ve said I don’t and leave in a car that was waiting for you that would be real funny just like his joke !!!

Reply(2)
21
Related
Gillian Sisley

'Neglectful' Mom Furious at Husband After Attending Sister's Wedding

Is there ever a valid reason to leave minor children behind to attend a wedding?. Weddings are a celebratory time for all involved, not just for the bride and groom. Family members and friends have the chance to see their loved ones make a wonderful commitment to one another, which truly is something to celebrate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Pranks#Engagement Ring#Engagement Party
Tracey Folly

Wife furious when she finds out her husband's new girlfriend bought him 'hugs and kisses' candy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One day, as I was setting the table for dinner, my husband walked into the house and set two bags of candy on the kitchen counter. There was a bag of Hershey's Kisses and a matching bag of Hershey's Hugs, which look exactly like Hershey's Kisses except for being swirled with white creme.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Prank
Briana B.

Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.
PopCrush

Bride-to-Be ‘Shocked’ After Widowed Dad Asks to Propose to His Girlfriend at Her Wedding

A woman shared she refused when her dad — who lost his wife to cancer a few years ago — asked if he could propose to his girlfriend during her wedding reception. On Reddit, the bride-to-be wrote she was "shocked" by her dad's request to propose to his girlfriend at her upcoming wedding. She detailed that planning her wedding without her mom has been "very emotional," and that she found her dad's request inappropriate. She explained her relationship with her dad's new girlfriend has been tricky, too, as she feels their relationship is moving too fast.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
986M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy