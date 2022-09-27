Read full article on original website
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
'FBI' Star Missy Peregrym's Kids Are Officially the Cutest
The last time we saw Special Agent Maggie Bell (played by actress Missy Peregrym), she was unconscious in a hospital bed with a long recovery road ahead of her. Now, in Season 5 of FBI, Missy is set to return from her maternity leave. Article continues below advertisement. Missy welcomed...
Special Agent Maggie Bell Is Coming Back to 'FBI' Sooner Than You Think
As fans of FBI will remember, Special Agent Maggie Bell was exposed to a lethal dose of sarin gas in Season 4, Episode 18 of the CBS procedural. The episode, which aired on April 19, 2022, was the last time viewers saw Maggie (Missy Peregrym) on FBI. Article continues below...
If the New Guy on 'FBI: Most Wanted' Looks Familiar, It's Because He Is
Julian McMahon’s exit from FBI: Most Wanted marked the end of an era. Following his departure, Dylan McDermott’s Remy Scott took over as top dog. The series returned to the small screen for Season 4 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and introduced another new agent to the bureau. In...
Christopher Meloni Has 2 Children—Meet His Family Off the Set of ‘Law & Order’
He may be known as Detective Elliot Stabler to Law & Order fans, but Christopher Meloni‘s kids just know him as dad. Meloni, who shares two children with his wife Sherman Williams, made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. However,...
'Chicago Med' Is Getting a New Doctor but She's All in Their Head
The Season 8 premiere of Chicago Med will have a lot to unpack from the Season 7 finale. From life-threatening fires to gunshot wounds, right on back down to classic medical emergencies and even a breakup, there is a ton of drama to get through. In the midst of all this, there will also be a few new doctors in rotation. One of them will be spending a lot of time getting into everyone's heads. Who is Nellie Cuevas on Chicago Med? Here's what we know about the new doc on the Chicago Med block.
Who Lives in Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Apartment Now? Is the Building Still Standing?
Imagine enjoying a quiet evening at home — glass of chardonnay in hand — only to be disturbed by the grating sounds of drilling and sawing emanating from your vent. Perhaps your neighbor turned their apartment into a makeshift carpentry studio. Maybe they're just crafting an intricate birdhouse, or perhaps a black walnut clock. But that doesn't explain away the putrid smell wafting out from their mysterious lair of sorts.
One Chicago’s Most Heartbreaking Exits: Colin Donnell, Sophia Bush and More
If there’s one thing Dick Wolf isn’t afraid of, it’s killing off a beloved character. A fact that fans of the One Chicago universe — ie. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — know all too well. The franchise kicked off in 2012 with Chicago Fire; after its success, Chicago P.D. was launched in […]
Chicago PD: Are Marina Squerciati and Patrick Flueger dating?
Burgess and Ruzek have been through a lot. The former couple tried to make things work as a parental unit in Chicago PD season 9, but professional dangers surfaced, and they were forced to navigate a hostage situation involving their daughter. The close call led them to take some time...
‘Law & Order: SVU’: What Kelli Giddish’s Departure Means for Rollins and Carisi
'Law & Order: SVU' fans are worried about the future of Rollins and Carisi's romance. But one writer for the show has good news.
‘NCIS’: Could Season 20 Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Character?
It’s interesting to note that NCIS might be laying the groundwork for bringing back one of the show’s favorite characters. Are we about to get an Abby sighting on the CBS drama? That’s at least something showrunner Steven D. Binder might be alluding to here. He happened to sit down with TV Line for a little question-and-answer session.
‘Chicago P.D.’: Taylor Kinney Hopes To See Trudy Platt Break Severide ‘Like a Stick’
Although he sees a lot of action on Chicago Fire, Taylor Kinney revealed that he wants Amy Morton’s Chicago P.D. character Trudy Platt to get into it with his Severide and break him “like a stick.”. While reflecting on Severide’s most memorable interaction with the Chicago PD character,...
BET
LAPD Now Believe PnB Rock's Death May Have Been An Organized Hit
The latest update in the PnB Rock murder investigation has police on a different track. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department believes that PnB Rock’s death may not have been random after all. Sources divulged that the Philly native’s murder may have been a planned hit by an enemy.
Detective Grace Muncy Is a New Addition to the 'Law & Order: SVU' Family
Some things may change, but as long as Mariska Hargitay is still on Law & Order: SVU, they're going to keep making it. Naturally, that means that the rest of the cast is going to change quite a bit, and it already has. Now in its 24th season, SVU is still introducing new cast members. This season, one of those new cast members is Molly Burnett, who plays Detective Grace Muncy.
Chicago Fire: Are Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo dating?
Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd have had a difficult road to marriage on Chicago Fire. There were fights, Kidd’s departure, a potential split, and once they did tie the knot, they were nearly killed during their honeymoon. Through it all, Stellaride has proven to be one of the most...
L.A. News Anchor Fired After Going Rogue With On-Air Message Defending Colleague
A Los Angeles news anchor was fired after going rogue during a broadcast to criticize the way his station handled the departure of a colleague, according to a report. KTLA’s Mark Mester was initially suspended before being permanently dropped after his off-script message of support for his former co-anchor Lynette Romero, who wasn’t offered the opportunity to say goodbye to viewers on air, employees at the station said. Producers had written a script for Mester to read about Romero’s departure, but Mester apparently made the unilateral decision to do things his own way. “I want to start off right now by offering up an apology to you,” Mester told viewers Saturday. “What the viewers experienced was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate and we are so sorry. I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero because Lynette, I love you so much, you literally are my best friend. You did not deserve what happened to you.” Mester also said he’d arranged for a plane to fly over the station with a banner saying “We love you Lynette.”Read it at New York Post
‘Chicago Med’ Set Photos Reveal Major Star’s Hospitalization
As a medical drama and a Dick Wolf production, Chicago Med has no shortage of drama. Seasons 5 and 6 were particularly tumultuous, however, especially for Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). Hannah was introduced in Season 5 as a heroin addict who Dr. Halstead...
General Hospital's Michael Blake Kruse is headed to Chicago P.D.
Michael Blake KruseInstagram screenshot Michael Fairman. General Hospital fans are wondering about the fate of Officer Rory Cabrero because his portrayer has a new primetime role. Michael Blake Kruse recently announced on Instagram that he will be working on Chicago P.D. The actor said he is happy to be filming in the Midwest again but gave no other details.
‘Chicago Fire’ Reportedly Shuts Down Production After Shooting Occurs Near Set: Details
A close call. Filming on the set of Chicago Fire reportedly came to a sudden halt after a shooting occurred a few blocks away from the NBC series. According to CWB Chicago, the show was filming on Madison Street on Chicago’s West Side when a gunman fired several shots from a corner opposite the show’s […]
Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Chemistry Is Off the Charts at 2022 Emmys
Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say... Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni—the gift that keeps on giving!. The Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime stars appeared on the Emmys 2022 red carpet (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.), taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 12. The pair stopped to speak with Live From E! co-host Loni Love, who couldn't help but ask the question on all our minds: "Are we ever going to see Olivia [Benson] and Elliot [Stabler] get together? Come on. Give me the tea."
