Fitch announces Mississippi Child ID Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch and football legends Mike Singletary and Wesley Walls announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide privately funded child ID kits to 41,750 students in kindergarten across the state. “Last year, in Mississippi alone, 138 children were reported missing to the National Center for Missing […]
WLBT
Brandon preteen places second 2nd in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLBT) - The American Royal World Series of BBQ kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri Saturday night, and a Brandon native showed KC what Mississippi barbecue is all about. Alexis Garrett, 11, traveled all the way from Brandon with her parents Hanna and Wes to compete in...
Mississippi fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited back to the state
A Mississippi man wanted on a drug charge and a Mississippi Department of Corrections violation has been arrested in Texas and transported back to the state. The Vicksburg Police Department has transported Marcus DeShawn Wilson, 34 of Vicksburg, from Tarrant County, Texas to the Warren County Jail. Wilson was arrested...
Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash
CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
WLBT
Fondren restaurant says hiring challenges, water leads to closure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular Fondren restaurant has closed its doors permanently, citing hiring and water challenges. Babalu announced that it was ceasing operations, effective Friday, September 30. “It is with a heavy heart we announce the closure of Babalu Jackson,” the sign reads. “Due to multiple challenges, including...
WLBT
Crash in Warren County involving school bus results in minor injuries
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a school bus in Warren County on Thursday afternoon. Around 2:15 p.m., MHP responded to a crash on Interstate 20 east. According to the MHP, a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 57-year-old Jacqueline James of...
WLBT
Vicksburg man being held on $2.4M in bonds after leading Madison Police on chase
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man is being held on $2.4 million in bonds after leading authorities on a chase Wednesday in the city of Madison. Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, made his initial appearance in Madison Municipal Court Friday, where the judge granted him bond on an array of charges related to the chase, in which he allegedly struck three Madison Police cruisers while driving a stolen vehicle.
WLBT
Jackson carjacking trio plead guilty after night of ‘terrorizing’ citizens in multiple cities
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A trio of teen carjackers who “terrorized” the citizens of multiple cities one August night in 2021 has pleaded guilty to the events of that evening, one being sentenced to thirty years for his role as “ringleader” of the “criminal enterprise.”
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Another nice week ahead of us, with the mid to upper 80s returning by mid-week. Our next Cold Front returns Friday, Highs then fall to the upper 70s Saturday.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!. Our cool mornings continue this Sunday, temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. We are still experiencing the jacket weather mornings and will warm up to the low 80s for the Highs today. Mostly sunny skies and plenty of sunshine today, and this...
WLBT
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
WLBT
Capital city lifts boil water notice for thousands of connections, including Belhaven and Millsaps area
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has lifted the boil water notices for the following capital city residents on the City’s drinking water system:. For more information, please call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1777/601-960-1875 after 4 p.m. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here...
Suspect wanted for fleeing MHP traffic stop
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) are looking for a person they said ran from a traffic stop in South Jackson on Thursday, September 29. They said the suspect sped off from a trooper who tried to pull them over. After a short chase, the person got out of the […]
MSNBC
Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’
Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022.
Body found at old Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at an old Jackson gas station. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the body was found at the old Shell gas station on Robinson Road. The man was found unresponsive by the employees of the Car Care Clinic across the […]
Police investigating robbery at Vicksburg hotel
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Vicksburg police are investigating an robbery that took place overnight at Candlewood Suites. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an investigation into the robbery is in early stages. However, reports indicate that a safe was remove for the premises. No injuries were reported.
Brandon truck driver involved in fatal Alabama crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WJTV) – A 18-wheeler driver from Brandon, Mississippi, was involved in a fatal crash in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. The crash happened on Interstate 59 near the 68 mile marker just after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2021 Kia Forte was struck by a […]
WLBT
Alcorn State University President shares accomplishments and future plans for the campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Felecia Nave said, “we’re hitting above our weight class. Because we believe in our students. We believe in what Alcorn State University has to offer.”. Dr. Felecia Nave is part of the historic 150 years of Alcorn State University. She is the first...
WLBT
‘I feel like he was targeted’: Mother mourns over loss of her son in latest Capitol Police-involved shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police have been involved in yet another shooting this year. On Sunday night, a life was lost in a Capitol Police-involved shooting near East Mayes Street in Jackson, making it the third Capitol Police-involved shooting in the past six weeks. Thursday, Arkela Lewis, the mother...
WLBT
Fallen fighters remembered at memorial service in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The sound of bagpipes echoed through downtown Jackson during the annual Fallen Firefighter’s Memorial service at the Central Fire Station Saturday afternoon. “Men and women who leave their homes, their families so that they might go to work to save the lives of people who...
WLBT
JSU, M-Braves to take the field next year in exhibition game at Smith-Wills
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An annual exhibition game slated to be played for the first time next spring could mean major improvements to community ballparks across the capital city. The Mississippi Braves and Jackson State University Tigers are slated to face off in a matchup on April 5, 2023, at...
