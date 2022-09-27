Read full article on original website
Earthquake Reveals Hundreds of Extremely Rare Fish in Nevada Cave
The Devils Hole pupfish is entirely restricted to a small part of a Nevada cavern and has been isolated for between 10,000 and 20,000 years.
Pictures of Hurricane Ian Aftermath in Fort Myers Show Destruction of Area
In the Fort Myers area, Hurricane Ian ripped homes from their slabs and deposited them among shredded wreckage.
Woman Stuck in Hurricane Ian Using 'Floaty Pool' in Living Room Goes Viral
Beth says in the TikTok video with 40 million views, "I've gotta say, if you've ever floated in a floaty pool in your own living room with your refrigerator..."
Florida Native Slams Critics of People Who Didn't Evacuate: It's 'HARD'
"Would they rather go be even poorer in a different state or be dead in Florida?" one critic tweeted.
Woman Backed for Leaving Husband in Hospital During Hurricane
"By your post, sounds like you live in Florida or wherever the hurricane is hitting, someone needs to prepare," one user commented.
Cyclone Ian: Florida Death Toll Set to Rise as Storm Heads to Virginia
The Post-Tropical Cyclone in on a path further north into Virginia, having devastated Florida on Wednesday before hitting South Carolina on Friday.
Student's Tale of Nickname Revenge on Stubborn Teacher Delights Internet
"If she can pronounce her own name," one commenter assured. "She can get yours right, too."
