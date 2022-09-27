ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ted Cruz Says Chrissy Teigen Is Wrong, Calls Her Abortion a Miscarriage

By Jon Jackson
 5 days ago

Texas Senator Ted Cruz pushed back against Chrissy Teigen's recent confession that a miscarriage she said she had two years ago was actually a medically induced abortion.

The Republican lawmaker argued on a recent episode of his podcast, The Cloakroom, that Teigen was correct in her first assessment that she suffered a miscarriage.

Teigen spoke about the son she and husband John Legend lost in 2020 during a speech at the "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" on September 15, a summit held by social impact agency Propper Daley. When the baby was lost at 20 weeks, the model/cookbook author shared on Instagram that she had a miscarriage following a period of heavy bleeding. In the summit speech, she said that she has since realized that she had undergone a medically induced abortion.

Media company The Recount posted a clip of Cruz's comments on its Twitter account Monday.

"If there's a medical procedure in that context, it's not an abortion," Cruz said in the video.

He added, "And it is the law in all 50 states, and it should be the law in all 50 states, that doctors can intervene to save the life of the mother, even if it means tragically losing the child."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43pZn9_0iCAMeJH00
Chrissy Teigen in Los Angeles, September 14, 2022 and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at the Hilton Anatole on August 05, 2022. Teigen recently said that she had a medically induced abortion two years ago that she originally thought was a miscarriage. Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas disagreed with her on his podcast, saying she had a miscarriage. Getty

Teigen currently has two children with Legend, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. She is also currently pregnant.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Teigen said during her speech at the Propper Daley's summit that her music star husband helped her realize what happened to her two years ago was not a miscarriage. She said Legend pointed out the medical procedure she had was an abortion during a discussion they had after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade at the beginning of the summer.

"I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn't made sense of it that way," Teigen said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn't, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion."

Cruz, though, disagreed with her current assessment.

"Nobody argues that when the woman's life is in danger, that you can't take extraordinary medical steps to preserve the mother's life," Cruz said on The Cloakroom.

The senator also indicated that Teigen may now be calling what happened to her as abortion for political reasons.

"And so in those circumstances, she may want to characterize it as abortion in this political context, but she described it at the time as a miscarriage. And it certainly sounds like that was an accurate description," Cruz said.

Newsweek reached out to Cruz and Teigen for comment.

Comments / 121

Guest
4d ago

Who is Ted Cruz to argue what happens with a woman’s body? Is he a woman? Not that he identifies. Is he a doctor? Not at all. Was he in the room with her and her doctor? Nope. Have several seats sir.

Reply(13)
56
Chrissy Sparks
4d ago

A miscarriage is literally referred to as a spontaneous abortion. Call it like it is. Stop getting your feeling hurt by correct word usage. And again, abortion can be a life saving medical procedure. What others choose to do with their bodies is no one else's buisness! PERIOD.This is not a Christian nation and our law/medical system NEED to stay secular/humanist or this will be a third world country.

Reply(2)
19
Liz Butterfield
3d ago

there are times when women have a miscarriage. afterwards they have a D and C done to make sure the uterus is clean and healthy. So men, who are not doctors, don't know Jack, didly or spit about women's health care. Sit down Ted and shut up!

Reply
9
RadarOnline

Anderson Cooper’s Secret Deposition: CNN Anchor Admits He Doesn’t Fact-Check News But Blasts Claims He Sits ‘Around For The Camera To Turn On’

Anderson Cooper isn't just a pretty face. CNN's silver fox, 55, blasted claims that he's nothing more than eye candy while admitting he doesn't fact-check what he reports on during his show. Cooper made the shocking admission during a secret deposition, Radar has learned. One of the most recognizable faces on television is tangled up in a lawsuit against CNN that questions the network's newsgathering process. Dr. Michael Black filed the suit in 2016, claiming CNN and its star medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen's reporting on infant deaths at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach was dishonest.Black worked at the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre calls Peter Doocy's question 'ridiculous'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre branded a question from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy as "ridiculous" during a daily briefing with reporters on Tuesday, 6 September.Mr Doocy asked Ms Jean-Pierre if she thought the 2016 election was "stolen," appearing to reference the press secretary's tweets suggesting that the 2016 race and the 2018 Georgia governor's race were not conducted properly.“Let’s be really clear that that comparison that you made is just ridiculous... I was talking specifically at that time of what was happening with voting rights," Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters.
U.S. POLITICS
