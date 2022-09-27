Ted Cruz Says Chrissy Teigen Is Wrong, Calls Her Abortion a Miscarriage

Texas Senator Ted Cruz pushed back against Chrissy Teigen's recent confession that a miscarriage she said she had two years ago was actually a medically induced abortion.

The Republican lawmaker argued on a recent episode of his podcast, The Cloakroom, that Teigen was correct in her first assessment that she suffered a miscarriage.

Teigen spoke about the son she and husband John Legend lost in 2020 during a speech at the "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" on September 15, a summit held by social impact agency Propper Daley. When the baby was lost at 20 weeks, the model/cookbook author shared on Instagram that she had a miscarriage following a period of heavy bleeding. In the summit speech, she said that she has since realized that she had undergone a medically induced abortion.

Media company The Recount posted a clip of Cruz's comments on its Twitter account Monday.

"If there's a medical procedure in that context, it's not an abortion," Cruz said in the video.

He added, "And it is the law in all 50 states, and it should be the law in all 50 states, that doctors can intervene to save the life of the mother, even if it means tragically losing the child."

Chrissy Teigen in Los Angeles, September 14, 2022 and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at the Hilton Anatole on August 05, 2022. Teigen recently said that she had a medically induced abortion two years ago that she originally thought was a miscarriage. Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas disagreed with her on his podcast, saying she had a miscarriage. Getty

Teigen currently has two children with Legend, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. She is also currently pregnant.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Teigen said during her speech at the Propper Daley's summit that her music star husband helped her realize what happened to her two years ago was not a miscarriage. She said Legend pointed out the medical procedure she had was an abortion during a discussion they had after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade at the beginning of the summer.

"I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn't made sense of it that way," Teigen said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn't, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion."

Cruz, though, disagreed with her current assessment.

"Nobody argues that when the woman's life is in danger, that you can't take extraordinary medical steps to preserve the mother's life," Cruz said on The Cloakroom.

The senator also indicated that Teigen may now be calling what happened to her as abortion for political reasons.

"And so in those circumstances, she may want to characterize it as abortion in this political context, but she described it at the time as a miscarriage. And it certainly sounds like that was an accurate description," Cruz said.

Newsweek reached out to Cruz and Teigen for comment.