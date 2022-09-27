ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Starmer recalls moment he was ‘struck’ by plight of woman in Grimsby

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsh1x_0iCAMamN00

Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to ensure Britons are “thriving”, not just “surviving”, as he recounted the moment he was “struck” by the plight of a woman he met in Grimsby .

The Labour leader used his speech at the party’s annual conference to share an anecdote from a trip to the town a few months ago, where he heard a phrase that stuck with him – going “round and round” in his head.

Sir Keir said a woman told him, very simply, that she does not want to merely survive, but “live”.

“As I got back on the train, that phrase went round and round in my head,” he said.

He said it was his ambition to face that same woman again after five years with Labour in charge and know that she was “not just surviving” but “thriving”.

“I want to look her in the eyes after five years of a Labour government and I want to know that she, and millions of people like her, are not just surviving, they’re thriving,” he said.

“That’s the difference a Labour government (will) make. That’s the Britain we’re fighting for.”

Sir Keir said he hoped the first term of a Labour government would have “defeated the cost-of-living crisis” and lifted the “clouds of anxiety”, with people starting to notice “decline is not inevitable”.

He envisaged people beginning to see it is possible to “govern with integrity”, to “unite rather than divide” and to “respect other points of view”.

“Yes, some people will say ‘politicians are all the same’ – but not as many,” he predicted.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Starmer’s Labour could be heading for 100-seat majority, polling guru warns Tories

Labour is “very clearly” the favourite to win the next general election and is heading for a landslide majority of more than 100, polling guru Sir John Curtice has said.Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham Prof Curtice said Sir Keir Starmer party’s was, based on current numbers, on course for a “three-figure majority”.If confirmed in the ballot expected in 2024, this would be the largest advantage for any political party since at least 2001, when Tony Blair scooped a majority of 167 over William Hague’s Tories, and would far outstrip Boris Johnson’s margin of 80 in 2019.Curtice told...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Tory minister hits out at ‘backbiting’ colleagues

Tory minister Dehenna Davison says she had been surprised by the amount of “backbiting” among her fellow Conservative MPs.The levelling-up minister told a conference fringe event she had expected “more camaraderie” among her colleagues.Ms Davison, who has been an MP since 2019 and got her first ministerial role under Liz Truss, said stories about her had been leaked by her own side.I expected there to be a little bit more camaraderie than thatDehenna DavisonAsked what had surprised her most about being an MP, she said: “Call this naivety, but just the amount of backbiting among some colleagues, sometimes.“You see things...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rees-Mogg booed by protesters in Birmingham as Tory conference kicks off

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been chased and heckled by protesters in Birmingham where the Conservative Party conference is under way.The Business Secretary faced a hostile reception as he crossed Victoria Square in the city centre, where hundreds of demonstrators had gathered to vent their anger at the Government.Escorted by several police officers, Mr Rees-Mogg was pursued by a loudly booing and jeering crowd, some of whom shouted “Tory scum”, as he headed towards his party’s annual gathering at the nearby International Convention Centre.Mr Rees-Mogg played down the protests as a “fact of democracy”.Speaking to Sky News while being led through the...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Buckland: Brexit ‘freedom’ will bring a freeport to Wales for the first time

The Government is using its Brexit “freedom” to “bring a freeport to Wales for the very first time”, Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland has said.He told Conservative Party members at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre (ICC) that “being a proud unionist doesn’t make anyone less Welsh and being proudly Welsh doesn’t make anyone less of a unionist. The two go hand in hand”.He added: “We are all part of one United Kingdom with shared values and we are stronger together.”Sir Robert turned his fire on Labour and Plaid Cymru, which he described as a “party more focused on stoking division and ripping...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
The Independent

Ben Wallace: Specialist ships will protect underwater cables from Russia

Ben Wallace has announced the Government has committed to “two specialist ships” with the capability to patrol and protect underwater infrastructure from Russia.Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, the Defence Secretary told members the “mysterious” damage inflicted to the Nord Stream pipelines this week should be a reminder of how “fragile” the UK economy and infrastructure are in the face of “hybrid attacks”.Mr Wallace, who spoke from the main stage to an almost empty room, warned that Russia makes “no secret” of its ability to target underwater infrastructure.He announced that the UK will acquire two ships to protect the network...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Gove joins assault on Liz Truss package of tax cuts for the rich

The former cabinet minister Michael Gove has heavily criticised Liz Truss’s plans for tax cuts for the rich, saying her unfunded £45bn package had the “wrong values” and was not Conservative.His intervention came as pressure from Tory MPs mounted for Ms Truss to perform a U-turn on controversial plans to axe the 45p income tax band, which gifts an average £10,000 to the 600,000 highest earners in the UK at a time when ministers are eyeing real-terms cuts to welfare benefits.One former minister told The Independent the government would struggle to get the cut through the Commons when it...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory minister Steve Baker apologises to EU for his behaviour during Brexit

Conservative minister Steve Baker has said he is “really sorry” to the EU for “not always behaving” in a way that did not foster trust.Northern Ireland minister in Liz Truss’s government, Mr Baker said he wanted to show “humility” about the way he and other Brexiteers had behaved during Brexit negotiations.The former leader of the Tory European Research Group (ERG) also apologised to the Republic of Ireland, and said relations with the Irish government “are not where they should be”.Mr Baker revealed that he told Irish minsters at a mourning event for the Queen that he was “sorry we did...
POLITICS
The Independent

Molly Russell inquest should send shockwaves through Silicon Valley, warns NSPCC

A coroner’s conclusion that Molly Russell died after suffering from “negative effects of online content” should “send shockwaves through Silicon Valley”, online safety campaigners have said.In his ruling, senior coroner Andrew Walker said online material viewed by the 14-year-old on sites such as Instagram and Pinterest “was not safe” and “shouldn’t have been available for a child to see”.In response, the Russell family said it is “time the toxic corporate culture at the heart of the world’s biggest social media platform changed”.Children’s charity NSPCC said the conclusions of the inquest “must be a turning point” and tech companies must now...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Britons#Labour
The Independent

Mick Lynch calls for working class to unite and ‘kick out’ the Tories

Mick Lynch called for the working class to unite to “kick out” the Tories after he joined the protest outside the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham on Sunday, 2 October. “What we’re seeing is a militant, fundamentalist, right-wing libertarian agenda being put forward. We’re never had that in our country,” the RMT union secretary-general said of the government.He then called for “the entire working class, with no divisions” to band together to get rid of the Conservatives and “get somebody better in.”Sign up for our newsletters.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Northern Ireland minister apologises for past ‘ferocious’ Brexit stance

A Northern Ireland minister who was previously a strident Brexit supporter has apologised for his former “ferocious” stance on negotiations with the EU.Steve Baker, previously a member of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of MPs, told the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham that relations with Ireland were not “where they should be” and added that ministers needed to act with “humility” to restore relationships with the Republic and the EU.I and others did not always behave in a way which encouraged Ireland and the European Union to trust usSteve BakerWycombe MP Mr Baker told the conference: “The thing I want...
POLITICS
The Independent

Conservative Party conference opens with tributes to late Queen

Conservative Party members stood for a minute’s silence in memory of the late Queen on the first day of the party’s conference.Liz Truss and her Cabinet were on the front row of hall one at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre (ICC) as members remained standing to sing the national anthem in praise of King Charles III.Members stood and cheered as the Prime Minister entered the hall at the start of proceedings, ahead of welcoming remarks by the president of the National Conservative Convention, Fleur Butler.We open Conservative Party Conference with a tribute to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth IILed by her Prime...
POLITICS
The Independent

Anger as Rees-Mogg’s former business partner made government minister

Liz Truss is under fire after appointing the former business partner of Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg as a government minister.Dominic Johnson has been made a middle-ranking minister of state jointly in the Department for International Trade and the Cabinet Office. He will be made a life peer and sit in the House of Lords.The announcement was made quietly on Sunday on the official Government website, gov.uk.Mr Johnson and Mr Rees-Mogg founded Somerset Capital Management, described as a seven billion dollar global emerging markets specialist investment company, in 2007.After crashing the economy ... it beggars belief that the Conservatives have appointed...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Second day of protests against soaring energy prices and climate crisis

Activists have taken part in a second day of protests to demand the Government end the cost-of-living and climate crisis by stopping new oil and gas.The Just Stop Oil (JSO) group said that 250 of its supporters held marches through central London on Sunday where they disrupted traffic in shopping districts and tourist hubs before carrying out a sit-down protest on Waterloo Bridge.A JSO spokesman said: “We will continue in civil resistance until this government takes immediate steps to meet our demand to end the cost-of-living and climate crisis by stopping new oil and gas.“We need to start a rapid transformation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Thornberry apologises after busting herself for speeding

Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry has apologised after posting a picture of herself speeding on a motorway at 81mph.The Mail on Sunday said the shadow attorney general uploaded the photograph, taken by a backseat passenger, of her driving a Toyota Prius in the middle lane of the motorway.Alongside it on her Instagram account she wrote “On my way to Labour Conference” – which was taking place in Liverpool – adding that she was “choosing a Labour Students disco playlist”.She apologises unreservedly for this fleeting and totally unwitting momentSpokesman for Emily ThornberryShe apparently failed to spot that the car’s digital speedometer could...
U.K.
The Independent

Justice Secretary ‘hopeful’ of end to barrister strike

The Government needs to ensure that routine strikes by barristers do not slow down victims’ access to justice, the Justice Secretary has said.Brandon Lewis said he was “hopeful” that the long-running strike by criminal barristers in England and Wales would end after the Government offered them “a comprehensive package” including a 15% fee increase.But he declined to commit to increasing the legal aid budget in future amid questions about Government plans to cut spending following the mini-budget on September 23.Speaking at a Policy Exchange event at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Mr Lewis said: “We are not at the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government still aims to reform Human Rights Act – Justice Secretary

The Government remains committed to reforming the Human Rights Act, the Justice Secretary has said.Liz Truss’s Government scrapped plans to introduce the Bill of Rights proposed by former justice secretary Dominic Raab when it took office in September.But his successor, Brandon Lewis, said on Sunday that he was still exploring “a range of options” to reduce the influence of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on UK law.Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, he said: “It was our 2019 manifesto that specifically laid out that we will update the Human Rights Act to ensure that there is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Wallace not ruling out future leadership bid and says Nato job would be ‘nice’

Ben Wallace has admitted being head of Nato would be a “nice job” and said he has not ruled out a future bid for the Tory leadership.The Defence Secretary did not run in the contest which saw Liz Truss elected, instead insisting he was focused on his departmental responsibilities.But he remains a popular figure within the party, bolstered by his handling of the Ukraine war.You have to really, really want it to be a prime minister. I think you have to really want to sacrifice absolutely everythingBen WallaceHe told a Tory conference fringe event in Birmingham that leading the party...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss – live: Gove denies being ‘rebel leader’ after saying tax cut plans ‘not Conservative’

Michael Gove has refused to say whether he would vote with the government on the borrowing-fuelled tax cuts – attacking them as “not conservative”.When repeatedly asked whether he would vote with Labour, the former cabinet minister said: “I don’t believe it (tax cut plan) is right.” He told the Chopper’s Politics podcast that chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s package of unfunded tax cuts was “worrying”.Speaking at a podcast live recording at the Conservative conference in Birmingham, he said: “My worry is that we are betting too much on tax cuts when we are borrowing to pay for them. That is not...
POLITICS
The Independent

Protester pours ‘human faeces’ over Sir Captain Tom Moore memorial

A climate activist has poured what she claimed was “human faeces” on a memorial for the late war veteran Sir Captain Tom Moore in protest against the use of private jets.A video of the protest was posted online by a campaign group calling itself End Private Jets, which is calling for a ban on private planes to reduce the amount of harmful carbon being emitted into the earth’s atmosphere.“Every time a private jet takes off, it pours a bucket of s*** and blood on everything Captain Tom stood for,” Maddie Budd, a 21-year-old former medical student, said after pouring a...
PROTESTS
The Independent

The Independent

866K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy