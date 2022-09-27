ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ To Return To Theaters For 30th Anniversary

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2h5m_0iCAMTYA00

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner ’s romantic drama, The Bodyguard . To celebrate, Warner Bros. is rereleasing the film in theaters on Sunday, Nov. 6 and Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The Bodyguard ’s story and songs are indelibly etched on the hearts of movie and music fans all around the globe,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing in a statement. “We are pleased to partner with Warner Bros. to bring this anniversary celebration to fans.”

More from VIBE.com

Last September, reports begin to circulate about a remake of the thriller . After an onset of backlash, there’s been no word on the status of the production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOyNu_0iCAMTYA00

The Bodyguard soundtrack remains the best-selling soundtrack of all time, as well as the best-selling album by a woman in music history. In January, the album’s lead single—Houston’s cover of “I Will Always Love You”—gained Diamond certification, marking the late singer’s fourth record to surpass 10 million sales.

To also commemorate Houston’s feature film debut, the rerelease will culminate with a musical compilation honoring the late singer’s legacy. Those interested in attending the two-day event can purchase tickets starting on Wednesday, September 28th at 10 a.m. ET.

This announcement comes on the heels of the arrival of the I Wanna Dance With Somebody trailer. Directed by Kasi Lemmons and slated for release on December 21, the biopic will explore “the Whitney you never knew.”

Comments / 1

Related
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

50 Cent Trolls His Son’s Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy

On Monday (Sept. 26), 50 Cent hit Instagram to troll Daphne Joy, the mother of his youngest son. Over the weekend, Joy allegedly hung out with Diddy at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 24), which seems to have sparked Fif’s post. The G-Unit mogul, 47, shared a photo of him and his son, Sire Jackson, on Instagram wearing shades and looking into the camera with blank faces. 50 captioned the photo, “oh sh*t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL. Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH.”More from VIBE.com50...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ice-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A.

The murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock in Los Angeles has sparked discussion surrounding the city’s history of local gang activity and the targeting of high-profile figures. Rapper and actor Ice-T, one of the first artists to touch on the dangers associated with gangbanging in his music, recently voiced his frustration with entertainers and celebrities who fail to take heed of his warnings. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter, seemingly in response to PnB’s death. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.” Ice-T furthered his point by noting that even the most beloved and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are musical icons. However, it’s no secret how turbulent their entire relationship was. Most notably, the married couple’s drug use shifted the former’s good girl image in the late 90s. Unfortunately, Houston was unable to overcome her drug addiction and passed away on February 11, 2012. Despite the flaws of the R&B singer, Whitney Houston has forever left a mark in the music industry thanks to her timeless music and overall presence as an artist.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Kasi Lemmons
Person
Naomi Ackie
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Theaters#The Bodyguard#Svp#Wednesd
TheDailyBeast

The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast

There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Essence

She's Growing Up! Viola Davis And Daughter Genesis Hit The Red Carpet

From sharing smooches to stunning on the red carpet, here are some images of the mother-daughter duo from over the years. When ESSENCE’s September digital cover star Viola Davis isn’t busy kicking butt in movies like The Woman King, she is being a mother to her 12-year-old daughter, Genesis Tennon. Her pre-teen is blossoming beautifully and popped out with her mom to the global premiere of the Oscar winner’s latest film. The two ladies were also accompanied by Julius Tennon, Viola’s husband and Genesis’s father.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Tiffany Haddish Claims Molestation Lawsuit Left Her Jobless: “I Lost Everything”

Tiffany Haddish claims her career took a major hit due to recent molestation charges leveled against herself and fellow comic Aries Spears. “I lost everything. All my gigs – gone. I don’t have no job,” she told TMZ Wednesday. More from VIBE.comTiffany Haddish And Aries Spears' Sexual Assault Lawsuit DismissedHaddish And Spears' Accuser Calls On D.A. To "Immediately Arrest And Prosecute" ThemTiffany Haddish Addresses Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Now that the lawsuit has been dismissed, Haddish, 42, says she’s actually “relieved” following the public humiliation and scrutiny. Through it all, she stated that her main concern was making sure “the kids” involved in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Vibe

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy