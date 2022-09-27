NJ man struck, critically injured by pick-up truck while crossing street: police

CHATHAM, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a pick-up truck at a Morris County intersection Monday night, police said.

The 55-year-old driver struck the man around 7:53 p.m. as the pedestrian crossed Main Street at Railroad North Plaza in Chatham.

Police said members from the Chatham Emergency Squad provided medical attention to the victim and he was transported to Morristown Memorial Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.