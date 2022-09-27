ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NJ

NJ man struck, critically injured by pick-up truck while crossing street: police

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvEk0_0iCAMSfR00

CHATHAM, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a pick-up truck at a Morris County intersection Monday night, police said.

The 55-year-old driver struck the man around 7:53 p.m. as the pedestrian crossed Main Street at Railroad North Plaza in Chatham.

Police said members from the Chatham Emergency Squad provided medical attention to the victim and he was transported to Morristown Memorial Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Community mourns death of 32-year-old N.J. fire chief

The bayshore community of Keyport is mourning the death of its 32-year-old fire chief, Tim Pfleger, who officials said died this weekend after he was hurt in an accident while traveling from an area fire academy in July. His death was reported on Saturday by the Keyport Fire Department and...
KEYPORT, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI following single-vehicle crash in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated Thursday following a single-vehicle crash in Denville Township. The crash happened on September 30 at East Main Street and Durbin Avenue, police said. During the course of the police investigation, it was...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morris County, NJ
Accidents
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Chatham, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
Daily Voice

Pickup Driver, 62, Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash

A 62-year-old man from the Jersey Shore was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 on the parkway northbound local lanes to Jon Bon Jovi Service Area in Sayreville, according to New Jersey State Police.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pick Up Truck#Traffic Accident#Nj
ocscanner.news

JAMESBURG: FULLY INVOLVED CAR FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a raging car fire on Cranberry-Spotswood Road. Occupants were out of the car. No additional information is available at this time.
JAMESBURG, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Mahwah Tree Worker Severely Injured In 40-Foot Fall

A tree worker in Mahwah was airlifted with severe injuries after falling 40 or so feet, authorities said. AirMed One was summoned to Glasgow Terrace -- between Route 202 and West Ramapo Avenue -- around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The chopper was called out of concern over area traffic...
MAHWAH, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy