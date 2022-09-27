Longtime bishop of the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese, Joseph A. Fiorenza was laid to rest Thursday in Houston, with hundreds of clergy from across the nation in attendance. He served as bishop, archbishop and archbishop emeritus for the diocese. He was a longtime crusader for civil rights and social justice. His funeral mass, which was held at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in downtown, was the last of three full days of events to memorialize the 91 year old.

