Houston, TX

MacKenziie
4d ago

So happy for them, but for me I like it more cozy and personal. But this is awesome for them beautiful to see them flourish! Congratulations

8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston

The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure

HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
Fall Flower Gardening in Houston

This week, the morning lows were under 60 degrees in the Greater Houston area. Houstonians took their dogs out for walks, drank margaritas on the patio and rushed to the coffee shops for their pumpkin-spiced beverages, barely breaking a sweat. Every year, we wait for the first taste of autumn and every year, we collectively sigh a breath of relief as we look forward to enjoying the outdoors again.
A Member Of “The Three Amigos,” Bishop Fiorenza Leaves Behind Legacy Of Social Advocacy, Commitment To Serving Others

Longtime bishop of the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese, Joseph A. Fiorenza was laid to rest Thursday in Houston, with hundreds of clergy from across the nation in attendance. He served as bishop, archbishop and archbishop emeritus for the diocese. He was a longtime crusader for civil rights and social justice. His funeral mass, which was held at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in downtown, was the last of three full days of events to memorialize the 91 year old.
The Largest Market on the Texas Gulf Coast

When it comes to markets, Traders Village does it big! Since 1989, Traders Village Houston has been a staple for locals and visitors along the Texas Gulf Coast. This open-air flea market hosts 2,000 merchants, as a place to buy and trade crafts and goods. Thousands of guests visit every weekend to browse, collect and bargain.
