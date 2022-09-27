ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Shudder Acquires Joko Anwar’s Horror Sequel ‘Satan’s Slaves: Communion’

By Liz Shackleton
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41qWUb_0iCAMDfm00

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks ’ streaming service Shudder has acquired multiple territory rights to Satan’s Slaves: Communion , the sequel to Shudder Original Satan’s Slaves , from Indonesian writer-director Joko Anwar .

The film, which is the first Indonesian movie shot with IMAX technology, will stream exclusively on Shudder in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand from November 4. Released theatrically in Indonesia in August, the film became one of the first local productions to score big at the post-pandemic box office.

Produced by Tia Hasibuan, Gope T. Samtani and Sunil Samtani, the film revolves around a family living in a rundown apartment after escaping terror from their mother, who returned from death, not knowing that their new home is a bigger threat to their lives.

Returning cast members to the franchise include Tara Basro, Bront Palarae, Endy Arfian, Nasar Anuz, Egi Fedly and Ayu Laksmi. New cast in the sequel includes Muzakki Ramdhan, Fatih Unru, Ratu Felisha, Jourdy Pranata, Kiki Narendra, Nafiza Fatia Rani and Iqbal Sulaiman.

The deal with Shudder was negotiated by Pip Ngo of XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers, and Emily Gotto, VP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions, on behalf of Shudder.

“For at least the last half decade, Joko Anwar has been directing some of the best horror movies in the world. The original Satan’s Slaves is widely lauded as one of the scariest movies in Shudder history, so we’re beyond thrilled to have Joko back with a sequel that more than lives up to the original. We can’t wait for our members to see how this terrifying story plays out,” said Shudder general manager Craig Engler.

“I’m thrilled to have Shudder releasing Satan’s Slaves: Communion and presenting the movie to its perfect audience. This film is a direct sequel to the first one and will answer some questions left in the first movie while opening up new things to explore in the storyline,” said Anwar.

Anwar is currently working on horror adaptation Fritzchen , while his previous credits include feature films Impetigore , Gundala , A Copy Of My Mind and The Forbidden Door . He also has credits as a writer and director on series Halfworlds and Folklore .

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

International Insider: Tales From Zurich; Netflix EMEA Restructures; RTS Competition Fierce; Mahsa Amini Protests

Good afternoon Insiders, Max Goldbart here. Our crack team of reporters and editors brought you the news from Zurich to Singapore to London this week, and I’m here to help you digest. Read away. Tales From Zurich Marquee attendees: Diana Lodderhose reporting from the Zurich Film Festival where the indie film confab Zurich Summit, the marquee industry event, took place last Saturday and saw more than 100 of the film industry’s top execs take part in an all-day session that drilled down into the state of the industry. Attendees included the likes of former Lionsgate film chief Patrick Wachsberger, Sony Pictures Classics...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Naomi Judd Death Investigation Records – Ruling On Public Access Vacated By Tennessee Supreme Court

Tennessee’s state Supreme Court has vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing.  Judd’s family has requested that police records which contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death not be made public. Releasing such details would inflict “significant trauma and irreparable harm” on the family, the Judds petition said. It argued that the police investigative files are covered by an exemption to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Deadline

Barbara Broccoli On Powerful Movie ‘Till’: “This Is Not A Time For Us To Look Away” – New York Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: Barbara Broccoli, one of the teams of producers behind the powerhouse film Till — about the extraordinary efforts of Mamie Till Mobley to find justice after the lynching of her 14-year-old son Emmett Louis Till, for whistling at Carolyn Bryant, a white woman, by white supremacists in Mississippi in 1955 — told Deadline, that audiences must seek out the movie: ”This is not a time for us to look away.” Broccoli said Emmett, who was visiting his cousins, was lynched and murdered for whistling at Bryant, keeping shop at Bryant’s Grocery & Meat Market in Money, Mississippi. A few...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ratu Felisha
Person
Laura Moss
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Joko Anwar
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony

EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
MOVIES
Deadline

Fort Myers TV Station Continues Reporting Even After Hurricane Ian Flooded Its Studio & Forced It Off Air

A Fort Myers TV station continued to provide reports on social media and other platforms about the extent of damage from Hurricane Ian — which made landfall as a Cat. 4 storm on a nearby barrier island — even after Ian’s destruction forced it off the air. WINK-TV, a CBS affiliate owned by Fort Myers Broadcasting Company, was able to broadcast from its studios on Wednesday after power failure and after its studios flooded. “The station that you rely on is doing all that they can to get back to full power,” news anchor Lois Thome said in a message...
FORT MYERS, FL
Deadline

Cary Grant Biopic Series ‘Archie’ Starring Jason Isaacs Sets Cast

ITVX and BritBox International’s Jason Isaacs-starring Cary Grant biopic Archie has set the rest of its cast. Jeff Pope’s series, revealed by Deadline in August, will also star  Laura Aikman (Bluestone 42, Gavin and Stacey) as Cary’s ex-wife Dyan Cannon with Harriet Walter (Succession, Ted Lasso, Killing Eve) as Elise Leach, Grant’s mother. Dainton Anderson (Patrick Melrose), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) and Oaklee Pendergast (Home) will play young versions of Archie Leach and Kara Tointon (Mr Selfridge, The Halcyon, Sound of Music Live) will play young Elsie. Meanwhile, Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Ragdoll), Ian Pulston-Davies (DI Ray, Coronation Street), Ian McNeice (Doc Martin), Jason Watkins (McDonald & Dodds, Des), Lisa Faulkner (EastEnders) and Niamh Cusack (The Virtues)...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bond Producer Michael G. Wilson Reveals That 007 Aspirants Are Given ‘From Russia With Love’ Bedroom Scene For Auditions

James Bond film producer Michael G. Wilson, who runs Eon Productions with Barbara Broccoli, has revealed that a seduction scene from the 1963 thriller From Russia With Love is always used to test those aspiring to play Ian Fleming’s ruthless spy. During an ‘In Conversation’ event at London’s British Film Institute to celebrate 60 years of James Bond, Wilson noted that they always need a good actress to play opposite the actor participating in the audition. “We always use the same scene … and that’s the one in From Russia With Love ,where Bond comes back to his room after the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Communion#Satan#Amc Networks#Indonesian
Deadline

Richard Gere Set For English Remake Of Israeli Movie ‘Longing’

EXCLUSIVE:  Richard Gere is starring in the English remake of 2017 Hebrew language movie Longing. Savi Gabizon, who wrote and directed the original movie, is returning to helm. The movie is currently shooting in Hamilton, Ontario. In Longing, Gere plays a bachelor who is forced to evaluate his life choices when he discovers that an ex-girlfriend had given birth to his son twenty years ago. The original movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival and TIFF in 2017. Gabizon won the BNL People’s Choice Award at Venice for the original film. Daniel Bekerman (The Witch, Falling) produces under his Scythia Films banner along with...
NFL
Deadline

Christian Bale Reveals The One ‘Star Wars’ Role That Could Persuade Him To Join The Disney Franchise

Christian Bale has made fresh fans with his recent appearance as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, but there’s one role in another franchise that he would entertain – to satisfy the kid in him.  The star of the Dark Knight trilogy and Oscar winner (for The Fighter in 2011) told The Hollywood Reporter he could be persuaded to join the Star Wars franchise – but only to continue the work of the famous but unidentified stormtrooper who banged his head on the doorframe in the background of A New Hope.  Bale said: “All I ever wanted in Star Wars was to be in...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Crosses $70M U.S., $103M Worldwide, Adding To Totals Of A24’s Highest-Grossing Movie Ever – Update

Updated: This year’s arthouse breakout, Everything Everywhere All at Once has hit the $70M mark finally at the domestic box office with its global ticket sales now at $103M. The film from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert crossed $100M a while ago. The pic previously broke records as A24’s highest grossing ever, both on a worldwide (beating 2018’s Hereditary at $80M) and stateside (surpassing Uncut Gems‘ $50M) basis. Everything Everywhere was in its 27th week of release at 28 locations and made $1,3K yesterday for a near $16K week.  A24, as we’ve mentioned, is definitely pushing this movie for awards season. In the martial arts fantasy movie,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘SNL’ Cold Open Successfully Goes Full Meta With Some Donald Trump, Jon Hamm, Shaun White & Self-Deprecation Galore In Season 48 Premiere

With a smorgasbord of greatest hits past and perhaps present, Saturday Night Live went successfully mega-meta tonight in the sometimes bubbling over cold open of its Season 48 debut. “I got to point out, where’s the balance politically?” asked host Miles Teller in his best Peyton Manning impersonation. “They’re making Trump Columbus jokes, meanwhile Joe Biden’s lost his damn marbles,” the Top Gun: Maverick actor added to the Andrew Dismukes-portrayed Eli Manning on the split screen as James Austin Johnson reprised his POTUS 45 role from last year. “They’re not even going to mention that.” Using the NFL siblings and Peyton’s Omaha Productions’...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Int’l Critics Line: Penélope Cruz In ‘On The Fringe’

Falling somewhere between Ken Loach’s most recent films about poverty (Sorry, We Missed You; I, Daniel Blake) and a telenovela, On the Fringe, Juan Diego Botto’s debut as a director, sets out to give a snapshot of Spain’s eviction crisis. An end-title tells us that around a hundred households are evicted every day in Spain, but the story could be told in any city where jobs are scarce and wages are falling – in other words, almost anywhere. Botto aims to give the crisis a human face – or, more exactly, human faces – by relating one day in the lives...
NFL
Deadline

The Royals And Politicians Of ‘The Crown’ And The Actors Who Play Them — Photo Gallery

Netflix’s The Crown, poised to drop Season 5 on November 6, is irrefutable proof of America’s continuing fascination with England’s royal family. The series opens with Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947 and Season 4 wraps with the resignation of longtime Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Along the way, the series, created and principally written by Peter Morgan, delivers all the insider drama and palace intrigue one would expect in a series about the royals. The series is produced for Netflix by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television. Reinforcing its popularity, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II...
NFL
Deadline

Int’l Critics Line: Marco Martins’ ‘Great Yarmouth: Provisional Figures’

An authentic insight into migrant workers in Britain, the feature drama Great Yarmouth: Provisional Figures is an engrossing work that premiered in the San Sebastian Film Festival competition. Directed by Marco Martins (Alice), who co-writes with Ricardo Adolfo, it follows the tough life of Tânia (a superb Beatriz Batarda), who supervises her fellow Portuguese workers in the dilapidated seaside town of Great Yarmouth. Based on interviews with many migrants, it’s a hard-hitting look at working conditions and the moral compromises made by desperate people. Set over several months in late 2019, before Brexit, it sees Tânia woken up by a bird...
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney World Set To Reopen Friday In “Phased Approach” As House Of Mouse Assesses Hurricane Ian Impact – Update

2nd UPDATE, 12:24 PM: As the aftermath of still potent Hurricane Ian continues to discombobulate Florida, Disney World could reopen as soon as Friday, the House of Mouse says. “While the theme parks and many operating areas remain closed to guests today, we anticipate weather conditions to improve his evening,” Disney said in a just released statement today. “Walt Disney World Resort will resume theme park and Disney Springs operations in a phased approach starting on Friday, Sept. 30,” the company added of the Orlando-based attraction as you can see in this social media post below: Walt Disney World Resort Update on Hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
Deadline

New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Movie Taps ‘The Witcher’s Freya Allan To Star, Sets New Title And First Look

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century’s next installment in the Planet of the Apes franchise is a go and has found its new star. Sources tell Deadline that Freya Allan is set to star the newly named Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Deadline reported last month that Owen Teague was tapped as the lead ape of the pic, and insiders add that Peter Macon has also joined the cast. Production is set to start next month with Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball directing. Here’s the first look at the film. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes starts an all-new chapter in the Apes...
NFL
Deadline

Joe Biden Signs Order Relaunching President’s Committee On The Arts And The Humanities

Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday to relaunch the President’s Committee on The Arts and the Humanities, an advisory group that has been dormant since a highly publicized standoff between its members and Donald Trump. The purpose of the committee will be “to inform and support the national engagement with Americans necessary to advance the arts, the humanities, and museum and library services,” according to the text of the order. (Read it here). The committee will include the chairs of the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, the director of the Institute...
POTUS
Deadline

‘Till’ NYFF Review: Chinonye Chukwu Handles The Emmett Till Story With Care

Till, directed by Chinonye Chukwu and written by Chukwu, Keith Beauchamp and Michael Reilly, follows Mamie Till, a woman who moved the nation with her resilience in the face of her teenage son Emmett’s death in 1955. The film stars Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Whoopi Goldberg and Haley Bennett. Mamie Till (Deadwyler) is a single mother living in Chicago with her 14-year-old son Emmett (Hall). The city is more accessible to adjust to than being Black in the South. As Emmett sings commercial jingles in front of the television, Mamie remarks that he didn’t stutter once, making it known that...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

128K+
Followers
36K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy