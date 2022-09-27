Shudder Acquires Joko Anwar’s Horror Sequel ‘Satan’s Slaves: Communion’

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks ’ streaming service Shudder has acquired multiple territory rights to Satan’s Slaves: Communion , the sequel to Shudder Original Satan’s Slaves , from Indonesian writer-director Joko Anwar .

The film, which is the first Indonesian movie shot with IMAX technology, will stream exclusively on Shudder in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand from November 4. Released theatrically in Indonesia in August, the film became one of the first local productions to score big at the post-pandemic box office.

Produced by Tia Hasibuan, Gope T. Samtani and Sunil Samtani, the film revolves around a family living in a rundown apartment after escaping terror from their mother, who returned from death, not knowing that their new home is a bigger threat to their lives.

Returning cast members to the franchise include Tara Basro, Bront Palarae, Endy Arfian, Nasar Anuz, Egi Fedly and Ayu Laksmi. New cast in the sequel includes Muzakki Ramdhan, Fatih Unru, Ratu Felisha, Jourdy Pranata, Kiki Narendra, Nafiza Fatia Rani and Iqbal Sulaiman.

The deal with Shudder was negotiated by Pip Ngo of XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers, and Emily Gotto, VP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions, on behalf of Shudder.

“For at least the last half decade, Joko Anwar has been directing some of the best horror movies in the world. The original Satan’s Slaves is widely lauded as one of the scariest movies in Shudder history, so we’re beyond thrilled to have Joko back with a sequel that more than lives up to the original. We can’t wait for our members to see how this terrifying story plays out,” said Shudder general manager Craig Engler.

“I’m thrilled to have Shudder releasing Satan’s Slaves: Communion and presenting the movie to its perfect audience. This film is a direct sequel to the first one and will answer some questions left in the first movie while opening up new things to explore in the storyline,” said Anwar.

Anwar is currently working on horror adaptation Fritzchen , while his previous credits include feature films Impetigore , Gundala , A Copy Of My Mind and The Forbidden Door . He also has credits as a writer and director on series Halfworlds and Folklore .