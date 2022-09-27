ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCH Pounder Joins Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Limited Series

By Denise Petski
 5 days ago
NCIS: New Orleans alumna CCH Pounder has joined the cast of the HBO Max limited series Full Circle , from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. She joins prevously announced cast Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid. Jharrel Jerome and Sheyi Cole.

Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio reteams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move.

In Full Circle , an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City.

Pounder portrayed Dr. Loretta Wade on all seven seasons of CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans . Emmy-nominated for her work on FX’s The Shield, Pounder’s other TV credits include The Good Fight, Sons of Anarchy, Law & Order: SVU , among many others. On the film side, Pounder will next be seen reprising her role of Mo’at in the Avatar sequel The Way of Water , set to hit theaters on December 16, and in the upcoming Netflix film Rustin, directed by George C. Wolfe, slated for release in 2023.

