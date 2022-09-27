ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed man who barricaded himself in Huntington home arrested

By Anna King, Bailey Brautigan
UPDATE (4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27): Authorities on the scene have apprehended the suspect.

The suspect, Dwayne Howard, cut off his ankle bracelet last week. Howard was on home confinement for fraudulent use of a credit card device and burglary, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.

Zerkle says that earlier Tuesday morning, a home confinement officer noticed Howard inside the McDonald’s on 1st St. and confronted him. Howard ran, fell down, and told the officer he had a gun. Zerkle says the officer tased Howard twice, and then Howard pulled a gun on the officer and ran away.

Howard was found under a porch at a home on 4th Ave., where a standoff took place. Huntington Police handled the negotiation, and Howard surrendered at around 4:20 p.m.

Howard is being held at Western Regional jail.

UPDATE (4:21 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27): The roads around the home at 2nd St. and 4th Ave. are still blocked off, and people are still being advised to avoid this area.

The Huntington Police, S.W.A.T. team, and Cabell County EMS and deputies are still on the scene negotiating with the man who barricaded himself in the home.

The homeowner told 13 News that he was at work when he got the notification that someone was on his property. He said he wasn’t alarmed until his home video showed officers running onto the property as well.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

UPDATE (11:48 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27): Huntington Police say that an armed man has barricaded himself in a backyard at 2nd St. and 4th Ave.

They say that negotiators with Huntington PD are on the scene and are communicating with the man.

They are asking residents to avoid the area.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Police are searching for an armed suspect in Huntington on Tuesday.

First responders on the scene say they are looking for a white man wearing jeans and a blue flannel shirt.

Logan County Commission announces major changes following fire department investigation

Law enforcement has gathered outside a house at the intersection of 4th Ave. and 2nd St.

