Vikings safety Cine needs surgery on 'lower-leg fracture'
Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine sustained a "lower-leg fracture" against the New Orleans Saints and will stay in London to undergo surgery
Rob Ninkovich Delivers Powerful Message On Ugly Tua Tagovailoa Injury
There was some question this week whether Tua Tagovailoa would — or should — play Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, as it sure looked like the Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered a head injury Sunday against the Buffalo Bills despite claiming otherwise. Tagovailoa ultimately started in Week 4,...
ESPN Makes Bold Prediction For Patriots-Packers Week 4 Game
The Patriots’ pair of running backs might need to level up Sunday if New England wants to leave Lambeau Field with a victory. Bill Belichick’s team very likely will be hard-pressed to get the passing game going against the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots’ aerial attack wasn’t very impressive in the first three weeks of the season, and now backup quarterback Brian Hoyer needs to fill in for the injured Mac Jones. Hoyer also won’t have New England’s most consistent wide receiver at his disposal, as Jakobi Meyers is set to miss his second consecutive game.
Ex-NFL Pro Bowler Claims Patriots’ Bill Belichick ‘On The Hot Seat’
The New England Patriots head into their Week 4 matchup against future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday amid a slow 1-2 start to the 2022 season, which includes a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. Brandon Marshall, a...
Ravens’ Marcus Peters, John Harbaugh Get Into Sideline Confrontation
Blowing a 17-point lead will bring out the emotions in anybody. Case-in-point, the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. That was the case on Sunday, when Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters had to be pulled away from each other at the end of Baltimore’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.
NFL, NFLPA Release Statement Amid Tua Tagovailoa Situation
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion during Thursday’s Week 4 contest that is generating a response from the NFL and NFLPA. Tagovailoa, who was taken off the field on a stretcher after being brought down by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou in the second quarter, was quickly hospitalized and released following the 27-15 loss at Paycor Stadium. The 24-year-old Tagovailoa, delivered a statement Friday, thankful for the support across the league.
Bill Belichick ‘Sabotaging’ Patriots? Colin Cowherd Floats Theory
Is Bill Belichick deliberately putting the New England Patriots into a difficult spot to get back at Robert Kraft?. It’s a wacky idea, for sure, and Colin Cowherd made clear Friday on FS1 that he doesn’t necessarily believe that’s the case as the Patriots navigate another rollercoaster season. But Cowherd still pointed out a possible conspiracy theory that one hypothetically could cook up based on what’s transpired in Foxboro over the past few years.
Patriots Inactives Reaction: Starting Cornerback Out Vs. Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The New England Patriots will be down starters at four different positions as they visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Jalen Mills is inactive for New England, leaving the visitors without one of their starting cornerbacks for this Week 4 matchup against Aaron Rodgers.
Patriots’ Brian Hoyer Suffers Head Injury, Replaced By Bailey Zappe
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The New England Patriots already were down to their second-string quarterback entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Backup Brian Hoyer was removed from the game and evaluated for a head injury after taking a sack during the Patriots’ second possession. Hoyer was starting in place of Mac Jones, who was inactive with a high ankle sprain.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Makes (Unfortunate) Once In Century History
The Jaguars appeared to be in line for a Week 4 upset over the Eagles on Sunday, but Trevor Lawrence made some history he would likely want back. Jacksonville went up 14-0 after the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia then went and outscored the Jaguars 20-0 in the next two quarters. The Eagles were set up nicely after five turnovers from Lawrence, including four fumbles lost.
Mac Jones Returns To Patriots Practice Ahead Of Packers Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had their most important player back on the field Friday. Starting quarterback Mac Jones was present at the Patriots’ final practice of Week 4, suiting up for the first time since suffering a reported high ankle sprain in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Kenny Pickett Era Underway in Steel City
We always knew that Mitch Trubisky was just the placeholder for Kenny Pickett, but we thought he’d last a little longer than three and a half weeks. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made the switch at halftime of Sunday’s AFC battle against the New York Jets, throwing the first pick into the deep end to see if he could swim.
Ex-NFL Player Recalls Patriots Story After Tua Tagovailoa Incident
Watching the frightening Tua Tagovailoa incident Thursday night made Rich Ohrnberger feel fortunate for the care he received for a head injury of his own. Tagovailoa was stretched off the Paycor Stadium field after he sustained head and neck injuries in the first half of the Dolphins’ eventual Week 4 loss to the Bengals. One can argue Miami’s quarterback shouldn’t have even played in Cincinnati in the first place, as it sure looked like Tagovailoa sustained a concussion in Week 3 despite the Dolphins claiming it was a back injury.
J.J. Watt Will Play After Having ‘Heart Shocked Back Into Rhythm’
J.J. Watt revealed a scary situation that happened to him earlier this week. The Cardinals defensive end took to Twitter on Sunday ahead of Arizona’s Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers to get ahead of information Watt claims was leaked and was going to get reported. “I was...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Has No Timetable for Return
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reports he has no timetable for the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. McDaniel wasn’t willing to give a timetable for Tagovailoa’s return. The backlash has been hefty following the decision by team doctors to allow him to play on a short week after his alarming concussion-like symptoms on Sunday. Time will tell what his timetable is, but it feels safe to say that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be under center next Sunday against the New York Jets.
Browns' Myles Garrett Injury Unlikely to Resolve Soon
Listed as questionable for Week 4’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons, Myles Garrett could be weeks away from returning to his uninhibited form. Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns defensive end was injured in a single-car crash, injuring his shoulder and knee. Although both injuries are considered minor, the shoulder injury could take up to four weeks to resolve.
Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady, SNF Showdown
We get another salivating quarterback matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, as the Bucs hope to be a bright spot in the community after a difficult weekend in the wake of Hurricane Ian.Chiefs @ Bucs Game Information. Location: Raymond...
Chargers WR Keenan Allen Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Texans
Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Houston Texans. Adding insult to injury for a Los Angeles team already dealing with a plethora of injuries, Allen will now miss his third consecutive game after there was hope he would return this week. It has undoubtedly hindered a Chargers offense that is yet to exceed 24 points this season, something they did in 11 of their 17 games last season.
Patriots Vs. Packers Week 4 Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick
The Patriots will be in relatively unfamiliar territory Sunday when they travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers. New England is expected to have Brian Hoyer under center for the Week 4 clash at Lambeau Field with Mac Jones nursing an ankle injury. The betting markets reacted in kind with Green Bay currently a 9-point favorite.
Bengals Tackle Speaks Out After Scary Tua Tagovailoa Sack
Josh Tupou’s excitement about his first NFL sack was fleeting. Tupou, a sixth-year pro, finally brought the quarterback down for the first time in his career in the first half of Thursday night’s meeting between the Dolphins and the Bengals. But the Cincinnati defensive tackle’s takedown injured Tua Tagovailoa, who exited Paycor Stadium on a stretcher as he dealt with head and neck injuries.
