Missing girl, assault rifle, cocaine, found during drug bust focused on Lawrence County juvenile
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A missing girl, cocaine and multiple firearms were found during a search warrant execution that was focused on a Lawrence County juvenile. Officials from the Lawrence County district attorney’s office said they were investigating the juvenile, who was believed to be involved in the sale of drugs and possessed illegal firearms.
Former Pa. fire chief sentenced for shooting his girlfriend’s husband
MERCER — “The scar on my face, I’ll see forever when I look in the mirror,” gunshot victim Tyler C. Schadt said, recounting the early morning hours of June 13, 2021, to Mercer County Court of Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen. “He’s a danger to...
explore venango
Franklin Man Arrested After Allegedly Refusing to Leave UPMC Northwest
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct after he refused to leave UPMC Northwest. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 67-year-old Timothy P. Radabaugh in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on September 21.
Boardman man facing multiple domestic violence cases
A Boardman man who court records indicate already faces at least two other domestic violence cases is back in the Mahoning County Jail.
Warren man jailed: Accused of throwing boiling water on man in wheelchair
A Warren man is accused of throwing boiling water on a Youngstown man in a wheelchair, as well as threatening to shoot him. According to a police report, the suspect, who police say was an acquaintance of the victim walked up to him in a parking lot on West Market Street with a cup of boiling water.
Poland landlord accused of fondling tenant
A man who leases commercial property in Poland was arrested over the weekend for allegedly fondling one of his tenants. Joseph L. Zdrilich, 78, of Youngstown Pittsburgh Road, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Saturday on a warrant charging him with sexual imposition. A woman told Poland Village Police...
125 MPH police chase results in Trumbull County turnpike crash
Several charges have been filed against a Cleveland man accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit for ten miles along the Ohio Turnpike that resulted in a traffic crash and foot chase in Trumbull County. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department, deputies patrolling just west of Windham on...
One of Pittsburgh’s most wanted criminals has been arrested
PITTSBURGH, PA – The Allegheny County Sheriff’s office has reported that a Clairton man who...
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 29, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Domestic dispute report turns out to be suspected burglary by ex-girlfriend
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Corry woman is facing charges after she was allegedly found burglarizing a residence. The incident occurred at about 3:54 p.m. on Sept. 28. Troopers were dispatched to a home on Route 6 in Wayne Township for a domestic dispute. When troopers arrived, they found that it was actually a burglary. According to […]
Beaver Township woman accused of throwing hot beverage at husband, endangering children
A Beaver Township woman has been arrested after police say she assaulted her husband by throwing a thermos filled with a hot beverage at him. Beaver Police were contacted by Mercy Health Police's Boardman Campus in reference to a male victim of domestic violence. Upon arrival, police observed the male...
Louisiana man charged in Mahoning, Columbiana County human trafficking sweep indicted
A Louisiana man was indicted in Mahoning County on Thursday on charges relating to an attempt at sexual contact with a minor. Fifty-seven-year-old Mark Dupuis was indicted on one count of attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, one count of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools. Dupuis...
Ellwood City Man Victim of Identity Theft
(Perry Twp, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a location on Meadow Land Ave in Perry Township, Lawrence County on Wednesday, September at 1:55 PM for a report of identity theft. Upon investigating it was learned that a 61-year-old from Ellwood City...
Prison time given to former Jamestown Fire Chief convicted of shooting man
The former chief of the Jamestown, Pennsylvania Volunteer Fire Department has been sentenced for shooting a Greenville man. David Earl Jones appeared before Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge D. Nel McEwen on Friday and was handed a sentence of four to 12 years in the state correctional system, according to District Attorney Peter Acker.
Area Man Accused of Punching Woman, Threatening to Kill Her During Domestic Dispute
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is in jail after allegedly punching and threatening to kill a woman during a domestic dispute on Wednesday night in Franklin. According to court documents, the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Achior Abishai Oliver, of Strattanville, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on September 28.
Man accused of raping minor at North Jackson truck stop indicted
A man from the Cincinnati area accused of raping a minor at a truck stop in North Jackson in 2019 has been indicted on Thursday. Forty-year-old Shavkat Abushukurov was indicted on two counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of kidnapping.
Hermitage man accused in fishing scandal
A man from Hermitage and his fishing partner are accused of illegally putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday.
Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute Waives Hearing
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local woman accused of assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township were waived for court. According to court documents, the following charges against 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, September 28:
Local prosecutors have case of Struthers officer-involved shooting
Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) have turned over their case on the officer-involved shooting in Struthers to local prosecutors.
Over 30 vehicles broken into in Columbiana Friday night
Vehicle break ins are on the rise throughout the Mahoning Valley with Columbiana receiving at least 30 vehicle break ins in just one night. Columbiana Police dispatch told 21 News that police are investigating break ins of over 30 vehicles Friday night, most of which were unlocked. Columbiana is the...
