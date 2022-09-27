ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing girl, assault rifle, cocaine, found during drug bust focused on Lawrence County juvenile

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A missing girl, cocaine and multiple firearms were found during a search warrant execution that was focused on a Lawrence County juvenile. Officials from the Lawrence County district attorney’s office said they were investigating the juvenile, who was believed to be involved in the sale of drugs and possessed illegal firearms.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Arrested After Allegedly Refusing to Leave UPMC Northwest

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct after he refused to leave UPMC Northwest. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 67-year-old Timothy P. Radabaugh in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on September 21.
FRANKLIN, PA
WFMJ.com

Poland landlord accused of fondling tenant

A man who leases commercial property in Poland was arrested over the weekend for allegedly fondling one of his tenants. Joseph L. Zdrilich, 78, of Youngstown Pittsburgh Road, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Saturday on a warrant charging him with sexual imposition. A woman told Poland Village Police...
POLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

125 MPH police chase results in Trumbull County turnpike crash

Several charges have been filed against a Cleveland man accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit for ten miles along the Ohio Turnpike that resulted in a traffic crash and foot chase in Trumbull County. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department, deputies patrolling just west of Windham on...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
beavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man Victim of Identity Theft

(Perry Twp, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a location on Meadow Land Ave in Perry Township, Lawrence County on Wednesday, September at 1:55 PM for a report of identity theft. Upon investigating it was learned that a 61-year-old from Ellwood City...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Prison time given to former Jamestown Fire Chief convicted of shooting man

The former chief of the Jamestown, Pennsylvania Volunteer Fire Department has been sentenced for shooting a Greenville man. David Earl Jones appeared before Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge D. Nel McEwen on Friday and was handed a sentence of four to 12 years in the state correctional system, according to District Attorney Peter Acker.
JAMESTOWN, PA
explore venango

Area Man Accused of Punching Woman, Threatening to Kill Her During Domestic Dispute

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is in jail after allegedly punching and threatening to kill a woman during a domestic dispute on Wednesday night in Franklin. According to court documents, the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Achior Abishai Oliver, of Strattanville, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on September 28.
FRANKLIN, PA
WFMJ.com

Man accused of raping minor at North Jackson truck stop indicted

A man from the Cincinnati area accused of raping a minor at a truck stop in North Jackson in 2019 has been indicted on Thursday. Forty-year-old Shavkat Abushukurov was indicted on two counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of kidnapping.
NORTH JACKSON, OH
explore venango

Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute Waives Hearing

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local woman accused of assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township were waived for court. According to court documents, the following charges against 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, September 28:
SENECA, PA
WFMJ.com

Over 30 vehicles broken into in Columbiana Friday night

Vehicle break ins are on the rise throughout the Mahoning Valley with Columbiana receiving at least 30 vehicle break ins in just one night. Columbiana Police dispatch told 21 News that police are investigating break ins of over 30 vehicles Friday night, most of which were unlocked. Columbiana is the...
COLUMBIANA, OH

