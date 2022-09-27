PROVIDENCE, RI – At tonight’s finance committee meeting, a $10 million Covid-19 Equities Program Budget for the City of Providence was approved. “I would like to thank the Providence Municipal Reparations Commission members for their hard work over many months and Mayor Elorza’s administration for presenting in front of the finance committee tonight. I also commend community members who took the time to provide compelling testimony, which helped inform the committee’s decision,” said Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan (Ward 5), chairwoman of the finance committee. The approved budget will now go before the full council. Passage requires two votes.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 20 HOURS AGO