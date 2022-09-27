Read full article on original website
Related
wabi.tv
Three charged after multiple Penobscot County vehicle thefts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three people were arrested after officers recovered a truck, golf cart, trailer and razor side-by-side that had been stolen over the past two months. 63-year-old James Grant of Hudson, 23-year-old Zachary Boggs of Levant and 21-year-old Ashley Dunroe of Kenduskeag were charged with theft by unauthorized taking.
Truck crashes into Bath courthouse
BATH, Maine — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a courthouse in Bath on Friday evening. Bath police and emergency crews responded to the incident which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sagadahoc County Superior Court building. The truck appeared to miss a stop sign at...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Boothbay Harbor police arrest 6
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Aug. 25 and Sept. 25. On Aug. 25, Sgt. Pat Higgins arrested Alexander Kaufmann, 39, of Union for violating conditions of release. On Sept. 1, Higgins arrested Joan Hendrick, 60, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On Sept. 22, officer...
Man Strips During Police Pursuit in Woods in Greenbush, Maine
A man who stripped down to his underwear as police tracked him in the woods near the Penobscot River in Greenbush remains at large, according to a report by the Maine State Police. On Sunday, September 18th, Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dead after West Gardiner fire
WEST GARDINER, Maine — A man is dead after a fire in West Gardiner on Thursday morning, officials said. The West Gardiner Fire Department was called to a residential fire at 810 Lewiston Rd. at 11:41 a.m., a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said. The...
Two People Arrested; Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop in Stetson, Maine
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people from Maine on Tuesday after fentanyl and meth were found in the vehicle following a traffic stop in Stetson. Three people, one man and two women, were in the car when it was pulled over on September 27 after the “vehicle was accelerating rapidly and appeared to be trying to evade” law enforcement.
Portland man sentenced to 15 years after Saco resident's fatal overdose
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to giving cocaine and fentanyl to a Saco resident who later overdosed and died. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine stated Hunter York, 23, was given a 15-year prison sentence, as well as five years of supervised release afterward. The convict was also ordered to forfeit $15,000 in drug proceeds and four firearms.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of September 29
ELLSWORTH — Staff at the Big Apple in Orland Sept. 22 notified the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office about a man at the store acting strangely. Lt. Tim Cote determined that the man was suffering from a mental health issue. Cote took the man to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital and his family was notified.
RELATED PEOPLE
WMTW
Child reportedly unhurt after getting stuck in Auburn school bus door
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police say a 10-year-old student got stuck in the door of a school bus Friday afternoon. In a letter released on the school department's website, Superintendent Cornelia Brown says the Sherwood Elementary Heights student was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries at Central Maine Medical Center after his arm and backpack became trapped in the bus doors.
NECN
Maine Woman Found Safe Following Silver Alert
Authorities in Maine say a woman was safety found issued after a Silver Alert was issued for her. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco, the Maine Department of Public Safety said early Friday morning in a news release. The woman posted on Facebook...
WPFO
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer
Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
womenworking.com
Missing Teen Found Dead After Days of Searching
14-year-old Theo Ferrara disappeared last Thursday afternoon and was reported missing after being seen walking away from his home in Freeport, Maine towards Brunswick. At 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, his body was spotted by a Marine Patrol plane flying over the ocean searching for the teen. Ferrara was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s office that very afternoon, according to People.
Augusta’s Stone Street Big Apple Robbed Tuesday Night, Police Release Photos of Suspect
According to a press release from Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, the Augusta Police Department responded to a robbery at the Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta just after 10 pm on Tuesday night. The press release indicates the the 911 caller reported that an unidentified male suspect entered the...
wgan.com
Suspect sought in Augusta store robbery
Police in Augusta are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a store on Tuesday night. Police said it happened just after 10 p.m. at a store on Stone Street. The male suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and then asked for an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMTW
Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl
RUMFORD, Maine — Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph's store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.
wgan.com
Maine contractor will spend three years in prison for scamming clients
A Waterville contractor has been sentenced for scamming clients out of more than $100,000. Tony Glidden was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison with all but three suspended. Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception over the summer. Prosecutors said Glidden was paid...
Body Found Identified as Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen
In a press conference held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, the Freeport Police Department confirmed that the body found by a Marine Patrol plane earlier Tuesday afternoon is in fact that of missing 14-year-old Freeport, Maine resident Theo Ferrara. Theo had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Around noon time,...
Pedestrian who died in Lewiston crash involving a truck has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — A pedestrian was fatally injured when he was hit by a truck Monday evening in downtown Lewiston. Donald Bourget, 49, was near the intersection of Sabattus and College streets at about 7:15 p.m. when he was hit by a truck driven by 58-year-old Stephen Hairston of Lewiston.
Comments / 1