ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

Comments / 1

Related
wabi.tv

Three charged after multiple Penobscot County vehicle thefts

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three people were arrested after officers recovered a truck, golf cart, trailer and razor side-by-side that had been stolen over the past two months. 63-year-old James Grant of Hudson, 23-year-old Zachary Boggs of Levant and 21-year-old Ashley Dunroe of Kenduskeag were charged with theft by unauthorized taking.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Truck crashes into Bath courthouse

BATH, Maine — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a courthouse in Bath on Friday evening. Bath police and emergency crews responded to the incident which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sagadahoc County Superior Court building. The truck appeared to miss a stop sign at...
BATH, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Boothbay Harbor police arrest 6

Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Aug. 25 and Sept. 25. On Aug. 25, Sgt. Pat Higgins arrested Alexander Kaufmann, 39, of Union for violating conditions of release. On Sept. 1, Higgins arrested Joan Hendrick, 60, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On Sept. 22, officer...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Q106.5

Man Strips During Police Pursuit in Woods in Greenbush, Maine

A man who stripped down to his underwear as police tracked him in the woods near the Penobscot River in Greenbush remains at large, according to a report by the Maine State Police. On Sunday, September 18th, Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle on...
GREENBUSH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nobleboro, ME
City
Westport, ME
City
Pittston, ME
City
Pittston Academy Grant Twp, ME
State
Maryland State
City
Jefferson, ME
City
Thomaston, ME
City
Whitefield, ME
State
Texas State
City
Edgecomb, ME
County
Lincoln County, ME
Lincoln County, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Wiscasset, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Bristol, ME
City
Lincoln, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man dead after West Gardiner fire

WEST GARDINER, Maine — A man is dead after a fire in West Gardiner on Thursday morning, officials said. The West Gardiner Fire Department was called to a residential fire at 810 Lewiston Rd. at 11:41 a.m., a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said. The...
WEST GARDINER, ME
101.9 The Rock

Two People Arrested; Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop in Stetson, Maine

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people from Maine on Tuesday after fentanyl and meth were found in the vehicle following a traffic stop in Stetson. Three people, one man and two women, were in the car when it was pulled over on September 27 after the “vehicle was accelerating rapidly and appeared to be trying to evade” law enforcement.
STETSON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland man sentenced to 15 years after Saco resident's fatal overdose

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to giving cocaine and fentanyl to a Saco resident who later overdosed and died. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine stated Hunter York, 23, was given a 15-year prison sentence, as well as five years of supervised release afterward. The convict was also ordered to forfeit $15,000 in drug proceeds and four firearms.
PORTLAND, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of September 29

ELLSWORTH — Staff at the Big Apple in Orland Sept. 22 notified the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office about a man at the store acting strangely. Lt. Tim Cote determined that the man was suffering from a mental health issue. Cote took the man to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital and his family was notified.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alexander
WMTW

Child reportedly unhurt after getting stuck in Auburn school bus door

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police say a 10-year-old student got stuck in the door of a school bus Friday afternoon. In a letter released on the school department's website, Superintendent Cornelia Brown says the Sherwood Elementary Heights student was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries at Central Maine Medical Center after his arm and backpack became trapped in the bus doors.
AUBURN, ME
NECN

Maine Woman Found Safe Following Silver Alert

Authorities in Maine say a woman was safety found issued after a Silver Alert was issued for her. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco, the Maine Department of Public Safety said early Friday morning in a news release. The woman posted on Facebook...
SACO, ME
WPFO

Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased

(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
NORRIDGEWOCK, ME
94.3 WCYY

This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History

Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Lcso
B98.5

Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer

Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
OXFORD, ME
womenworking.com

Missing Teen Found Dead After Days of Searching

14-year-old Theo Ferrara disappeared last Thursday afternoon and was reported missing after being seen walking away from his home in Freeport, Maine towards Brunswick. At 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, his body was spotted by a Marine Patrol plane flying over the ocean searching for the teen. Ferrara was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s office that very afternoon, according to People.
BRUNSWICK, ME
wgan.com

Suspect sought in Augusta store robbery

Police in Augusta are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a store on Tuesday night. Police said it happened just after 10 p.m. at a store on Stone Street. The male suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and then asked for an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.
AUGUSTA, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMTW

Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl

RUMFORD, Maine — Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph's store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.
RUMFORD, ME
wgan.com

Maine contractor will spend three years in prison for scamming clients

A Waterville contractor has been sentenced for scamming clients out of more than $100,000. Tony Glidden was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison with all but three suspended. Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception over the summer. Prosecutors said Glidden was paid...
WATERVILLE, ME
101.9 The Rock

Body Found Identified as Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen

In a press conference held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, the Freeport Police Department confirmed that the body found by a Marine Patrol plane earlier Tuesday afternoon is in fact that of missing 14-year-old Freeport, Maine resident Theo Ferrara. Theo had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Around noon time,...
FREEPORT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy