Go ahead & throw him in the basement under the jail! See if they can get the Big homie Fleece Johnson to be his cellmate! Condolences to the family of the man who lost his life due to senseless violence!🕯🕊
1 dead in double shooting, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead and another is recovering from their injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. at an apartment building at 2612 Steele Ave. in southwest Atlanta. Police said one man was shot in the chest and died. A second man...
Escapee from halfway house caught, arrested as he and family were setting up for his birthday party
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An escaped inmate from Connecticut has been caught in Henry County at a family member’s home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said 31-year-old Forenza Rakeem Murphy was at a Connecticut Department of Corrections halfway house in Bridgeport, CT...
Employees at metro Atlanta pawn shop ‘zip tied’ while robbers took items
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a metro Atlanta pawnshop tell Channel 2 Action News police are investigating a robbery after employees said they were zip tied while robbers took items from the store. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News is...
Police investigating fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning. At around 5 a.m., police say they responded to a man with multiple gunshot wounds on Beeler Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The man...
Two arrested in suspected northwest Atlanta carjacking
ATLANTA — Early on Wednesday morning, Atlanta police arrested two men who took a vehicle from another man at gunpoint while he was pumping gas. Shortly after midnight, Atlanta police arrived at a Chevron on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway about a carjacking, where they met with the victim, who said his car was stolen.
Cops: Man shot multiple times at SW Atlanta home dies
A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta, police said....
Police searching for teen boy after his car was found at Georgia mall
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglasville police are asking for your help in finding a missing teen boy. Police issued a missing person report for 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Kathuri was last seen on September 28, at 8 a.m....
1 arrested in deadly ambush shooting of DeKalb County father
CLARKSTON, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County have made an arrest in the targeted shooting of a delivery drive in front of a Clarkston restaurant in August. The 25-year-old man was one of three gunmen wanted for the deadly shooting at the Halal Pizza and Cafe on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive on the evening of Aug. 28, investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department say.
Man charged with murder in shooting outside DeKalb restaurant
A gunman accused of fatally shooting a man outside a DeKalb County restaurant was arrested Thursday, police said....
Man convicted in 2016 music studio ambush that left 2 men dead
ATLANTA — One of three men charged in connection with a deadly shooting at an Atlanta music studio in 2016 has been convicted. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says Sheldon Dooley was convicted on 14 counts in the murder of Jerome Blake, including felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.
‘Jealous boyfriend’ gets life in prison in 2019 DeKalb fatal shooting
A “jealous boyfriend” who fatally shot a man in 2019 and then plotted to kill his own girlfriend while in jail was found...
Atlanta police quickly identify, arrest 2 carjacking suspects
Atlanta police made two carjacking arrests Wednesday morning
Dispute turns into deadly shooting off Cleveland Avenue, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting on Saturday morning in the southwest part of the city. According to police, the suspect left the scene of the shooting and is driving a white Volkswagen. There's no other information about the suspect.
Person found dead in carport after fire in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after DeKalb County Fire and Rescue said a fire started at the rear of a home located on Cresta Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited, but DeKalb County Fire and Rescue officials confirmed...
Police: 2 convicted felons arrested during drug raid at SW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Two convicted felons are in custody after the search of an Atlanta home suspected of being used for drug trafficking, police say. On Sept. 8, police raided a home on Donnelly Avenue in southwest Atlanta that officers they believed illegal narcotics were being held and sold. At the...
Rapper Q Money convicted of killing friend ‘execution style’ in DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 26-year-old Cleveland rapper accused of shooting and killing his friend in his sleep has been convicted, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. A jury found Qamar Williams, also known as Q Money, 26, of Ohio guilty of malice murder, two...
SWAT response to scene in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County on Friday mounted a SWAT response at a scene in the Ellenwood area. 11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the scene, which appeared to have cleared sometime before noon. There was no immediate information available about what prompted the SWAT team to...
Police: 21-year-old caught with drugs, pills and cash at Southlake Mall
MORROW, Ga. - A 21-year-old man is potentially facing charges after he was caught with marijuana, pills, and thousands of dollars in cash at Southlake Mall. The Morrow Police Department shared a photo of what they found on Facebook Friday. According to police, officers responded to a call at the...
Atlanta woman's husband of 56 years arrested in her stabbing death
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Georgia police have arrested an 82-year-old man in the stabbing death of his 80-year-old wife after he initially reported her death a suicide.
One person dead, another shot in church parking lot, police investigating
ATLANTA — Two people were shot in a church parking lot near Lindsay St. in Atlanta, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited but police did confirm they were investigating a person shot at 550 Lindsay St....
