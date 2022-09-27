BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Crusaders didn’t think they were on upset alert but it sure looked like it early. It’s not often that University of Mary-Hardin Baylor is held to a field goal on their opening drive but Austin College did just that. Then in the ensuing drive, the Kangaroos took their first, and only, lead of the game with a one-yard touchdown from Tyler James.

SHERMAN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO