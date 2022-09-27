ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fox44news.com

Texas governor’s debate: Fact checking Abbott, O’Rourke

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters across the state of Texas are now weighing in on who they think should be the next governor following the only debate in the state this year that both candidates agreed to take part in. Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

No. 5 UMHB hops on the Kangaroos on homecoming

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Crusaders didn’t think they were on upset alert but it sure looked like it early. It’s not often that University of Mary-Hardin Baylor is held to a field goal on their opening drive but Austin College did just that. Then in the ensuing drive, the Kangaroos took their first, and only, lead of the game with a one-yard touchdown from Tyler James.
SHERMAN, TX
fox44news.com

Uvalde families make tearful pleas in Edinburg ahead of governor’s debate

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Families affected by the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, assembled at a press conference Friday in Edinburg, speaking in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. In tearful tones, parents took turns before a microphone to talk about the 19...
EDINBURG, TX
fox44news.com

Hispanic Heritage Month: Giving Back to the Community

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — There is one name that always comes up when the topic of boxing and Waco are discussed together. From traveling around the world and sharing the ring with boxers Raul Marquez, Tim Austin, Oscar Dela-Hoya. Former world champion boxer Jaime Lerma is now mentoring...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

TSTC student restaurant reopens after two years

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas State Technical College’s Culinary Arts program has reopened its student-operated restaurant on the Waco campus for the fall semester. The College says this marked the first time the campus community and public could eat at the restaurant in person in over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program served a Southern menu – featuring cornbread, grilled pork chops, Texas red chili and bananas Foster.
WACO, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Dialing into undecided voters in Abbott-O’Rourke debate

DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke face off in Friday night’s debate, a panel of potentially undecided voters will gauge their reactions for viewers to see. Nexstar Media Group is hosting the debate at 7 p.m. on Friday at...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Latest Poll Offers Insight Into Hispanic Voters on Texas Governor Race

A poll by the Telemundo Station Group and Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy looked at the Texas governor’s race and several key issues in Texas. In the race for governor, 54% of registered voters surveyed would support Democratic former El Paso Rep. Beto O’Rourke while 31% would vote for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The remaining 12% are undecided. (See the poll below)
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

McGregor ISD speaks in wake of Thursday shooting

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – The McGregor Independent School District is mourning the loss of the deaths of two current and one former student. Superintendent James Lenamon said in a statement to parents and families on Friday afternoon that they were “devastated” to learn about the identities of those who were killed in the shooting on Thursday.
MCGREGOR, TX
KFDM-TV

BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

$1.46 million grant to promote violence prevention and intervention

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that the City of Waco will receive a $1.46 million grant to promote violence prevention and intervention. Prosper Waco will administer the grant, which is the result of a collaborative effort involving the City of Waco and the Waco Police Department.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

$500,000 grant to help homeless youth

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network has been awarded a half-million dollars for services to aid the homeless and runaway youth in the agency’s region – which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, and Limestone counties. The Heart of Texas Behavioral...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Live Oak drops last non-district game to Kingdom Prep

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Live Oak Falcons suffered a tough loss, 72-28 at home in their final non-district game on Friday night. The Falcons stay home for their first district matchup with Faith Academy on Friday, October 7th at 7 p.m.
LIVE OAK, TX

