West Baden Springs, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Crumble Coffee and Bakery opens a third Bloomington location

Crumble Coffee and Bakery has opened a third Bloomington location, sitting at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Swain Avenue, behind Mother Bear’s Pizza. There was a soft opening Sept. 22, where they quietly opened the doors, serving their full drink menu along with baked goods. Opening the new...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Play suspended for Indiana women’s golf at Evie Odom Invitational due to weather

The opening round of Indiana women’s golf’s competition in the Evie Odom Invitational was suspended Thursday due to gusting winds, according to IU Athletics. The Hoosiers were 12th out of 15 teams through 17 holes at the Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach, Virginia, before poor weather caused tournament play to be suspended.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Parks and Recreation working with Biden Administration to improve public health

Bloomington Parks and Recreation has been working with the Biden administration on addressing public health concerns. The National Recreation and Parks Association, which counts Bloomington Parks and Recreation among its members, made recommendations on how local parks can promote healthy eating, access to food and increase physical activity, according to a press release.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

President Whitten presents IU 2030 plan at State of the University Address

IU President Pamela Whitten presented IU’s strategic plan, IU 2030, during her first State of the University Address at Hine Hall on the IUPUI campus Thursday. IU 2030, focuses on student success and opportunity, research and creativity and service to the state, nation and beyond. Whitten first launched the plan on Sep. 21.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
City
West Baden Springs, IN
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Indiana football’s season might be crumbling before its eyes

Just when there is a sliver of hope — some potential of success within reach — it’s all gone within an instant. That’s the epitome of Indiana football. As Indiana’s 35-21 loss to Nebraska on Saturday developed, there was only one question I could ask myself: What in the world did I just watch?
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football loses second game of its season 35-21 against Nebraska

Indiana took to the road this week in Lincoln hoping to get its first away win of the season. Following an offensive-driven second half performance against the University of Cincinnati last week, the Hoosier offense did not carry its momentum over. Nebraska scored 14 unanswered in the second half to put Indiana away 35-21.
LINCOLN, NE
Person
Alysia Reiner
Person
Bethany Joy Lenz
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball returns home, defeats Iowa 3-0 in dominant fashion

Indiana volleyball defeated Iowa 3-0 Wednesday night following a 3-2 win against Maryland on Sept. 25, making this the first time since 2018 the Hoosiers won two conference games in a row. Indiana led early in the first set against Iowa. An ace from sophomore outside hitter Maddy Saris and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Horror Film#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#French Lick Springs Hotel#West Baden Springs Hotel#Supernatural Horror#Documentary Filmmaker#Pluto Water#Pigasus Pictures
Indiana Daily Student

INSTANT RECAP: Indiana loses 35-21 to Nebraska on Saturday night

Indiana football left its second away game at Nebraska with a 35-21 loss to the Cornhuskers. After an offensive resurgence in the second quarter, the Hoosiers struggled to convert on third down and were not able to establish a rhythm in the second half. The Indiana rushing attack was nonexistent for much of the game, and redshirt junior quarterback Connor Bazelak found himself under duress on many drop backs.
LINCOLN, NE
Indiana Daily Student

'Self-inflicted wounds’: Indiana football players recognize mistakes, look to limit them against Nebraska

Indiana football is coming off another hopeful second half against the University of Cincinnati but was unable to execute the same magic that won the team its first three games. Following its first loss of the season, team leaders, like senior linebacker Cam Jones, said they know there is still potential with this group. As the Hoosiers prepare for Nebraska this week, Jones and other key Hoosier contributors gave their thoughts about the season through week four.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Entertainment
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies

