Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana Daily Student
Crumble Coffee and Bakery opens a third Bloomington location
Crumble Coffee and Bakery has opened a third Bloomington location, sitting at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Swain Avenue, behind Mother Bear’s Pizza. There was a soft opening Sept. 22, where they quietly opened the doors, serving their full drink menu along with baked goods. Opening the new...
Indiana Daily Student
Play suspended for Indiana women’s golf at Evie Odom Invitational due to weather
The opening round of Indiana women’s golf’s competition in the Evie Odom Invitational was suspended Thursday due to gusting winds, according to IU Athletics. The Hoosiers were 12th out of 15 teams through 17 holes at the Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach, Virginia, before poor weather caused tournament play to be suspended.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Parks and Recreation working with Biden Administration to improve public health
Bloomington Parks and Recreation has been working with the Biden administration on addressing public health concerns. The National Recreation and Parks Association, which counts Bloomington Parks and Recreation among its members, made recommendations on how local parks can promote healthy eating, access to food and increase physical activity, according to a press release.
Indiana Daily Student
President Whitten presents IU 2030 plan at State of the University Address
IU President Pamela Whitten presented IU’s strategic plan, IU 2030, during her first State of the University Address at Hine Hall on the IUPUI campus Thursday. IU 2030, focuses on student success and opportunity, research and creativity and service to the state, nation and beyond. Whitten first launched the plan on Sep. 21.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana Daily Student
Multi-vehicle crash along South Old Ind. 37 causes several injuries Friday
An accident involving three cars, a dump truck and a Gator utility vehicle caused several injuries and property damage to Mays Greenhouse in Bloomington on Friday. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday along South Old Ind. 37. A passenger in one of the cars involved in the crash said...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana football’s season might be crumbling before its eyes
Just when there is a sliver of hope — some potential of success within reach — it’s all gone within an instant. That’s the epitome of Indiana football. As Indiana’s 35-21 loss to Nebraska on Saturday developed, there was only one question I could ask myself: What in the world did I just watch?
Indiana Daily Student
IU provost announces search committee for new dean of Kelley School of Business
IU Provost Rahul Shrivastav has appointed a committee to search for a new dean for IU’s Kelley School of Business. Chaired by Anastasia Morrone, dean of the IU School of Education, and comprised of faculty, staff and students, the committee will attempt to find a suitable dean to replace the interim dean, Ash Soni.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football loses second game of its season 35-21 against Nebraska
Indiana took to the road this week in Lincoln hoping to get its first away win of the season. Following an offensive-driven second half performance against the University of Cincinnati last week, the Hoosier offense did not carry its momentum over. Nebraska scored 14 unanswered in the second half to put Indiana away 35-21.
RELATED PEOPLE
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball returns home, defeats Iowa 3-0 in dominant fashion
Indiana volleyball defeated Iowa 3-0 Wednesday night following a 3-2 win against Maryland on Sept. 25, making this the first time since 2018 the Hoosiers won two conference games in a row. Indiana led early in the first set against Iowa. An ace from sophomore outside hitter Maddy Saris and...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer searching for its first conference victory this season against Nebraska
After being defeated 4-0 against Ohio State on Thursday, Indiana women’s soccer looks to turn the page when its faces the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday at home. Indiana has lost three straight for the first time since 2018 and sits at a 2-3-6 record, 0-3-1 in the Big Ten.
Indiana Daily Student
Without primary weapons, Indiana football’s receiving core can’t answer the call
Prior to Indiana football’s 35-21 loss against the University of Nebraska on Saturday night, concerns arose about who redshirt junior quarterback Connor Bazelak’s weapons on the offensive end were going to be. While many Indiana receivers caught passes, they weren’t enough to fill the shoes of a few Hoosier teammates.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball to face No. 6 Ohio State Saturday night in Wilkinson Hall
For the third time this season, Indiana volleyball will face off against a ranked opponent in No. 6 Ohio State. The Hoosiers have yet to beat a ranked opponent, as they fell short against No. 21 Western Kentucky University and No. 9 Penn State earlier this season. Ohio State head...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana Daily Student
INSTANT RECAP: Indiana loses 35-21 to Nebraska on Saturday night
Indiana football left its second away game at Nebraska with a 35-21 loss to the Cornhuskers. After an offensive resurgence in the second quarter, the Hoosiers struggled to convert on third down and were not able to establish a rhythm in the second half. The Indiana rushing attack was nonexistent for much of the game, and redshirt junior quarterback Connor Bazelak found himself under duress on many drop backs.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Keys for Indiana football to earn a bounce-back victory over Nebraska
Indiana football is coming off its first loss of the season, getting trampled by Cincinnati 45-24. Hoping to put their loss behind them, the Hoosiers are looking to get back in the win column this weekend. Only mighty Nebraska stands in their way. Well, Nebraska is not the mighty program...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s tennis preseason continues at the Spartan Invite and the ITA Championship
Indiana men’s tennis continues its fall season with a pair of events beginning this weekend. The Hoosiers will send six players to the Spartan Invite in East Lansing, Michigan, and four players to the ITA All-American Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Three upperclassmen — fifth-year senior Mac Rogers, junior Nishanth...
Indiana Daily Student
'Self-inflicted wounds’: Indiana football players recognize mistakes, look to limit them against Nebraska
Indiana football is coming off another hopeful second half against the University of Cincinnati but was unable to execute the same magic that won the team its first three games. Following its first loss of the season, team leaders, like senior linebacker Cam Jones, said they know there is still potential with this group. As the Hoosiers prepare for Nebraska this week, Jones and other key Hoosier contributors gave their thoughts about the season through week four.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer returns home, hopes to break losing streak against Ohio State
Indiana women’s soccer will take on Ohio State Thursday night as the first half of a two-game homestand. The Hoosiers return to Bloomington after two road losses at Minnesota on Sept. 22 and Wisconsin Sept. 25. The Hoosiers are undefeated at home this season, boasting a 2-0-3 record. Still,...
Indiana Daily Student
‘It sucks:’ Indiana women’s soccer losing streak continues in 4-0 loss to Ohio State
Indiana women’s soccer’s struggles continued in conference play Thursday night when it lost 4-0 to Ohio State at Bill Armstrong Stadium. This is the first time Indiana conceded four goals in a match since Sept. 20, 2018, when the Hoosiers lost 4-3 to Nebraska in overtime. Ohio State...
Comments / 0