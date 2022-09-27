ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Chelsea Green WALK AND TALK with Sean Ross Sapp!

Fightful spoke with IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green for a quick walk and talk at Starrcast. You can see the full interview above, or the transcript below. SEAN ROSS SAPP: “I’m here, Sean Ross Sapp, with a name you know. The nicest member of the...
WWE
Fightful

Luther And Serpentico Have Been Helping Coach Backstage In AEW

AEW has added a couple of coaches. Many know about the coaches listed on the AEW roster -- Jerry Lynn, Pat Buck, as well as Dean Malenko, Madison Rayne, and active wrestlers like QT Marshall, Ariya Daivari, among others. We've also learned of some more active wrestlers that have been helping out.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Back Guarantee#Combat
Fightful

Latest White Rabbit QR Code Features Hidden Morse Code Message, Fan Sign Quotes 2019 Bray Wyatt Tweet

The latest White Rabbit clues covered many different forms of media. For several weeks now, WWE has been running a marketing campaign for a mysterious person identifying as a white rabbit symbol. On the September 30 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the latest QR code focused on 1933's The Three Little Pigs cartoon from Disney, with a morse code message playing in the background. When deciphered, the message reads "AZAZEL REBORN." Imagery also shows pigs after they've been butchered.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Saraya On The Reaction To Her AEW Dynamite Promo: I Loved My Time In WWE, I'm Happy In AEW Now

Saraya says she appreciated her time in WWE, but she's happy in AEW now. Saraya, formerly known as Paige, made her AEW debut on the "Grand Slam" episode of AEW Dynamite. The following week, she cut her first promo on AEW TV, and in one memorable line, she said it was nice to have a boss that listens to her. Since then, many fans and critics have interpreted this message as a shot at WWE.
WWE
Fightful

Drew McIntyre Names Who Would Induct Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

Drew McIntyre is on the path to being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame given how his career has played out thus far. He's a multi-time WWE Champion, a Royal Rumble winner, a WrestleMania main eventer, and more. While he shows no signs of slowing down in the ring, McIntyre does have an idea of who would induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame should he get the nod.
WWE
Fightful

Shane Helms: Sami Zayn Is The Top Performer In This Entire Industry Right Now

Shane Helms has high praise for the honorary uce. Throughout the duration of 2022, Sami Zayn has made memorable moment after memorable moment. Whether it's the highly praised WrestleMania 38 match against Johnny Knoxville or the current run that he is on with The Bloodline, fans are surely to remember Zayn's 2022 slate for years to come.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Saraya Comments On AEW Debut Promo, Admits To Being 'A Little Rusty'

Saraya made her AEW debut at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, helping Toni Storm and Athena as they were being attacked by Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker and Serena Deeb. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Saraya cut her first promo, saying she is the revolution and would bring change to the AEW women's division. She then brought out members of the women's division, got into a back and forth with former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and turned Storm vs. Deeb into a lumberjack match.
WWE
Fightful

Mask vs. Andrade El Idolo's AEW Career Match Set For 10/7 AEW Rampage

AEW is loading up the card for the live episode of AEW Rampage. During the September 30 episode of the show, Jose the Assistant, alongside Andrade El Idolo, approached 10 backstage. He noted that Hangman Page was responsible for 10's elimination in the Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royale. Andrade then pointed out that next week is a meaningful one for the Dark Order, as it marks the anniversary of Mr. Brodie Lee's last match in AEW. He then challenged 10 to a match where, if he loses, he'll have to give Andrade his mask. 10 responded with a condition of his own; he stated that if Andrade loses, he must leave AEW for good.
WWE
Fightful

Seth Rollins Talked To Vince McMahon Before He Retired About Dropping The 'Freakin' Part Of His Name

Seth Rollins isn't sure if "Freakin'" will be his nickname going forward. Seth Freakin' Rollins has been on a roll in 2022, facing the likes of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Matt Riddle in major matches throughout the year and gaining more popularity with fanbases in arenas worldwide. On recent episodes of Raw, fans have been loudly chanting "Freakin' Rollins" and singing his theme song.
WWE
Fightful

Tony Khan Announces Special Runtime For 10/5 AEW Dynamite, Confirms Live Battle Of The Belts On 10/7

AEW Dynamite's three-year anniversary week will include special live editions of Rampage and Battle of the Belts as well. AEW Dynamite has been on the air for three years now and the promotion will celebrate its TV anniversary with a special week of three live TV shows, including an extended episode of AEW Dynamite on October 5, 2022. Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Warner Bros. Discovery has agreed to add an extra 15 minutes onto the runtime of the anniversary episode, making the show 135 minutes in total.
TV SERIES
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy