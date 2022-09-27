AEW is loading up the card for the live episode of AEW Rampage. During the September 30 episode of the show, Jose the Assistant, alongside Andrade El Idolo, approached 10 backstage. He noted that Hangman Page was responsible for 10's elimination in the Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royale. Andrade then pointed out that next week is a meaningful one for the Dark Order, as it marks the anniversary of Mr. Brodie Lee's last match in AEW. He then challenged 10 to a match where, if he loses, he'll have to give Andrade his mask. 10 responded with a condition of his own; he stated that if Andrade loses, he must leave AEW for good.

