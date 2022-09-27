Read full article on original website
Jessicka Speaks On Initial Fear When Changing From Havok, Happy To See Critics Embracing The Change
Jessicka talks about her transformation into a character that is a little closer to the person she is in everyday life. After Havok disappeared, Jessicka emerged in IMPACT Wrestling. While inhabiting the same vessel as Havok, Jessica is a much more fun-loving personality, much to the delight of Taya Valkyrie and the chagrin of Rosemary.
Chelsea Green WALK AND TALK with Sean Ross Sapp!
Fightful spoke with IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green for a quick walk and talk at Starrcast. You can see the full interview above, or the transcript below. SEAN ROSS SAPP: “I’m here, Sean Ross Sapp, with a name you know. The nicest member of the...
Luther And Serpentico Have Been Helping Coach Backstage In AEW
AEW has added a couple of coaches. Many know about the coaches listed on the AEW roster -- Jerry Lynn, Pat Buck, as well as Dean Malenko, Madison Rayne, and active wrestlers like QT Marshall, Ariya Daivari, among others. We've also learned of some more active wrestlers that have been helping out.
Bruce Prichard Recalls Brock Lesnar Breaking His Nose By Kicking A Wall Into His Face
Brock Lesnar is a menace. Bruce Prichard has artwork in his office that is on display when he films Something To Wrestle. One photo shows Prichard with a black eye. During a Q&A session on AdFreeShows, Prichard was asked how he got the black eye. "Brock Lesnar kicked a wall...
Latest White Rabbit QR Code Features Hidden Morse Code Message, Fan Sign Quotes 2019 Bray Wyatt Tweet
The latest White Rabbit clues covered many different forms of media. For several weeks now, WWE has been running a marketing campaign for a mysterious person identifying as a white rabbit symbol. On the September 30 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the latest QR code focused on 1933's The Three Little Pigs cartoon from Disney, with a morse code message playing in the background. When deciphered, the message reads "AZAZEL REBORN." Imagery also shows pigs after they've been butchered.
Saraya On The Reaction To Her AEW Dynamite Promo: I Loved My Time In WWE, I'm Happy In AEW Now
Saraya says she appreciated her time in WWE, but she's happy in AEW now. Saraya, formerly known as Paige, made her AEW debut on the "Grand Slam" episode of AEW Dynamite. The following week, she cut her first promo on AEW TV, and in one memorable line, she said it was nice to have a boss that listens to her. Since then, many fans and critics have interpreted this message as a shot at WWE.
Drew McIntyre Names Who Would Induct Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
Drew McIntyre is on the path to being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame given how his career has played out thus far. He's a multi-time WWE Champion, a Royal Rumble winner, a WrestleMania main eventer, and more. While he shows no signs of slowing down in the ring, McIntyre does have an idea of who would induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame should he get the nod.
Shane Helms: Sami Zayn Is The Top Performer In This Entire Industry Right Now
Shane Helms has high praise for the honorary uce. Throughout the duration of 2022, Sami Zayn has made memorable moment after memorable moment. Whether it's the highly praised WrestleMania 38 match against Johnny Knoxville or the current run that he is on with The Bloodline, fans are surely to remember Zayn's 2022 slate for years to come.
Saraya Comments On AEW Debut Promo, Admits To Being 'A Little Rusty'
Saraya made her AEW debut at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, helping Toni Storm and Athena as they were being attacked by Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker and Serena Deeb. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Saraya cut her first promo, saying she is the revolution and would bring change to the AEW women's division. She then brought out members of the women's division, got into a back and forth with former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and turned Storm vs. Deeb into a lumberjack match.
Drew McIntyre: I'll Beat The Rock On His Doorstep To Get The Title Off Roman Reigns
Drew McIntyre isn't finished with Roman Reigns. McIntyre had the chance to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle, but was unsuccessful thanks to Solo Siokio, who cost McIntyre the match. McIntyre looks to regroup at WWE Extreme Rules when he faces Karrion Kross in...
Ludwig Kaiser Comments On Rumors That Vince McMahon 'Lost Interest In Imperium'
Ludwig Kaiser sets the record straight. GUNTHER made an immediate impact when he joined the main roster following WWE WrestleMania, winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 episode of SmackDown. Flanked by Ludwig Kaiser, GUNTHER was entrenched as a regular on WWE SmackDown. Before he stepped down as...
AEW Tag Triple Threat, Sikoa & Honorary Uce in Action | AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 9/30/22 Review
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Alex (@_AlexisCardoza) discuss this week's episodes of AEW Rampage and Smackdown, including:. -AEW Tag Triple Threat: The Acclaimed vs. Butcher & Blade vs. Private Party. -Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter. -Rush vs. John Silver. -Los Lotharios vs. Hit Row. -Shotzi vs. Bayley. -Madcap Moss and Richochet vs....
Sami Zayn And Solo Sikoa Win, The Trustbusters Leave HOOK An Envelope | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, September 30, 2022:. -Representing The Bloodline, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa formed a winning team on Friday. They defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss on Friday. Sikoa put the exclamation point on the win by attacking Moss after the match.
Report: WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann Has Exited The Company
A longtime WWE physician reportedly exits the company. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, WWE's Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann has exited the company. Amann reportedly gave his notice "some time ago" and retired from his position in September. He had been with the company since May 2008. He...
NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed Results (10/1): Fred Rosser, Aaron Solo, TJP, And More Compete
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed series on October 1 Matches were taped on August 21 from the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The episode aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed Results...
Mask vs. Andrade El Idolo's AEW Career Match Set For 10/7 AEW Rampage
AEW is loading up the card for the live episode of AEW Rampage. During the September 30 episode of the show, Jose the Assistant, alongside Andrade El Idolo, approached 10 backstage. He noted that Hangman Page was responsible for 10's elimination in the Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royale. Andrade then pointed out that next week is a meaningful one for the Dark Order, as it marks the anniversary of Mr. Brodie Lee's last match in AEW. He then challenged 10 to a match where, if he loses, he'll have to give Andrade his mask. 10 responded with a condition of his own; he stated that if Andrade loses, he must leave AEW for good.
Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks) Getting Funko POP, Tony Khan Talks Promos, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, September 30, 2022. - Koska Reeves, who is played by Sasha Banks, is getting a Funko POP! soon:. - Tony Khan has commented on the amount of promos and video packages on last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite:. - Check out Colt Cabana's new...
Seth Rollins Talked To Vince McMahon Before He Retired About Dropping The 'Freakin' Part Of His Name
Seth Rollins isn't sure if "Freakin'" will be his nickname going forward. Seth Freakin' Rollins has been on a roll in 2022, facing the likes of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Matt Riddle in major matches throughout the year and gaining more popularity with fanbases in arenas worldwide. On recent episodes of Raw, fans have been loudly chanting "Freakin' Rollins" and singing his theme song.
Tony Khan Announces Special Runtime For 10/5 AEW Dynamite, Confirms Live Battle Of The Belts On 10/7
AEW Dynamite's three-year anniversary week will include special live editions of Rampage and Battle of the Belts as well. AEW Dynamite has been on the air for three years now and the promotion will celebrate its TV anniversary with a special week of three live TV shows, including an extended episode of AEW Dynamite on October 5, 2022. Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Warner Bros. Discovery has agreed to add an extra 15 minutes onto the runtime of the anniversary episode, making the show 135 minutes in total.
AJ Styles And Rey Mysterio Team Up, Matt Riddle And Seth Rollins Face-To-Face Set For 10/3 WWE Raw
Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles will form a dream team to battle common enemies on Monday, October 3, 2022. WWE has announced that AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio will be in tag team action against Judgment Day on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. From WWE:. This Monday, Rey...
